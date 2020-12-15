Both banks have a lot to bring to the table and I think this deal creates a "best in class" type lending platform.

My Original Investment Theses

When I originally wrote about Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares (HBAN), I did so with a rather positive bias, my original title of A 6.5% Yield With A Sizable 25% Upside Potential really under-punched its potential. At the time of me currently drafting this article, the stock has produced a total return of more than 40% since the time the original article was published.

My original thesis could be boiled down to just a couple of sentences. When looking back, the most conscious takeaway would be:

While the current reserve level is a little better than regional peers, I do find the historically low level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs reassuring to the credit profile (relative to other consumer oriented lenders). Putting this all together, I believe HBAN has a better lending profile than other regional peers, coupled with a stronger reserve level to help insulate the bank from any potential future loan problems.

That being said, while I was a little disappointed to see TCF Financial (TCF) to have grown criticized loans notably in the past year, I did note the positives in the bank. One of the things I hoped readers took away from my latest TCF article:

Prior to the combination of TCF and Chemical Bank, I thought of them both as being "better than average". That said, I think the current near-term outlook for this new and improved TCF Bank is only average relative to peer banks (thus my neutral stance). The bank is still integrating from its merger of equals, and the profitability outlook only appears better than average due to looming expense reductions (rather than revenue growth).

New Investment Thesis

When these two banks do eventually come together and operate as one entity, I get rather excited about the prospects of Huntington and TCF (made up of legacy TCF and legacy Chemical) being able to outperform peer banks.

This new pro forma company will have a very solid mix of both commercial loans (from TCF) and a strong retail loan franchise (from Huntington). In my mind, both companies have a pretty solid mix of deposit types and should see pretty sizable cross selling efforts. While both banks had different end customers, I think this type of deal really brings together a clear opportunity to sell wealth management or leasing revenue products (from TCF) to Huntington’s legacy clients. Also, the lending opportunities will be great in both size and geographies.

All told, this deal will create a Top-10 regional bank, with more than $117 billion in loans and $134 billion in deposits. While this pro forma bank will have $168 billion in assets, I think the real opportunity comes from a couple of different sources.

Three Major Opportunities

First, the combined company will see significant cost-cutting opportunists as the legacy banks do have a competing branch footprint. When most banks are working to keep costs under control in a 0% interest rate environment, this new and improved Huntington will see sizable profitability improvement opportunities from the $490 million in potential cost-cutting efforts.

Source: SEC Filings

Second, the lending combination from a legacy commercial lender (in TCF) and retail (in HBAN) will open the door to sizable commercial lending growth because of the much larger balance sheet. While TCF was pretty large itself, I likely took second fiddle to larger banks in terms of lending opportunities. Also, this pro forma HBAN will see new customers in Minneapolis and Denver, along with the opportunity to "win" more deals in its legacy footprint.

Source: SEC Filings

Finally, the retail opportunity in Minneapolis and Denver is sizable. Prior to this deal, only TCF operated in those two markets. Now with HBAN entering those markets I see the potential for sizable retail growth. While TCF didn't necessarily "neglect" those markets, it just focused on commercial growth. HBAN is a fantastic retail lender and those are two sizable markets to see material upside in the years to come.

Deal Metrics

Since HBAN is using 100% stock to acquire TCF, both banks are now priced off of how HBAN is trading (which I expect to grind higher). The 7% tangible book value dilution is palatable in my mind, but it is a little larger than I would have guessed. Typically, anything in the single digits (<10%) is fine, so I am not too skeptical - especially since the deal positives are very transparent.

The most important metric, 2.7-year earning back on tangible book value is that took the cake. What does this metric means? In the most simple terms, if HBAN was going to operate as its own bank it would likely see a linear rate of growth.

However, since this deal lowers HBAN's tangible book value per share but increases the "linear growth rate" (i.e. a steeper slope/grows faster) it should take 2.7 years from the time of close for "New Huntington" to pass where "legacy Huntington" would have been should it have decided to go it alone. Throughout the economic cycle, anything below 3.0 years is typically viewed as being a solid deal.

Concluding Thoughts

While on an individual basis, I thought very higher of all three banks (Huntington, legacy TCF and Chemical Bank, which make up today's TCF) and thought they all had solid management teams. When combining the two lending portfolios of HBAN and TCF, I think of a great mix of both commercial and retail. Like I pointed out earlier, even if they get "new" customers, the legacy lending bases will provide sizable cross-selling and growth opportunities.

The sizable cost-cutting efforts are likely to produce solid profitability improvement while most other banks are experiencing compressing bottom lines. When thinking about the long term, I get very excited about this bank's cross-selling and growth opportunities. The new and improved Huntington will be a sizable force to reckon with whenever a bank wants to compete in the Midwest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.