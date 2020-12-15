Strong restaurant growth in the medium term should boost revenues, as developments that were delayed due to the Pandemic are completed concurrently with planned restaurants for 2021 and 2022.

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is an attractive stock as we enter the final stage of the COVID pandemic. The combination of restaurants finally operating near capacity and the company resuming its modest growth plans should move the share price to $240. Adding in the annual dividend of $5.16, investors have the potential to earn nearly 20% on this position over the next year.

Source: McDonald's Happy Meal Despicable Me 3 Toys Commercial 2017 Minions.

The Big Mac for Your Portfolio

McDonald's Corporation has been a surprising performer for 2020 as the way we eat, shop, and travel has completely changed. With consumers staying home or very near home for the majority of the year, one would think that restaurants would struggle to remain open, and the share price would reflect this challenge. Fortunately, for shareholders, McDonald's was able to quickly pivot to support a more restricted diner. Part of this pivot was a result of plans made years ago to create a more digital experience, and part was due to quick thinking from management. The net effect has been a decent year for shareholders with the stock posting positive gains for the year, nearly 8%, compared to almost 16% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Year to Date Total Returns for McDonald's vs. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Data by YCharts

A large part of the success for 2020 has been due to McDonald's operating model. McDonald's is actually more of a real estate company than a restaurant operator. While this has been stated many times, it is worth looking at in detail, especially following a year like this one:

The current mix for McDonald's restaurants is 93% of the 38,000 locations across more than 100 countries are franchised. This means that the restaurants are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

While the restaurants are independently owned and operated, they must follow strict standards and parameters that are set by the McDonald's Corporation. These standards include everything from the furniture, uniforms, and menus to the technology and marketing for each restaurant.

Nearly all of the resources that a franchisee needs to run their restaurant is purchased from McDonald's Corporation. This is where most of the revenue for the company is generated. The net effect is that a large portion of the fees a franchisee pays to McDonald's Corporation each year are actually fixed as opposed to based on sales.

Another attractive feature is that McDonald's Corporation tends to own the land where the restaurant is built. This can be helpful for the franchisee as the start-up costs for a new restaurant are lower. This is also helpful for McDonald's Corporation, as it creates a long-term stream of cash flows as the franchisee makes lease payments on the land.

Although the franchise model does have a majority of fixed payments to McDonald's Corporation, there is also a service fee that is generally 4% of sales. Herein lies one of the opportunities for McDonald's investors today. While the fixed payments from franchisees has helped to maintain fairly steady revenue numbers for 2020, the service fee should provide as an upside for investors in 2021 and beyond. When looking at McDonald's sales for the first three quarters of 2020, overall the company has been flat compared to the end of 2019. (see table below) While the company's sales have recovered nicely from the steep declines in the second quarter, only the U. S. segment has seen any growth on a year over year basis.

McDonald's Sales Levels for 2020

U.S. - United States market

IOM - Wholly-owned developed markets or countries in which the company operates restaurants and services franchises

IDL - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate

Ronald McDonald is Working Overtime

A number of the tools that kept McDonald's revenues flat on a year over year basis will help to drive the share price higher in 2021. While all of these "levers" had been in use prior to the pandemic, they really became crucial to the success of restaurants as diner behaviors changed:

The first main tool has been the digitization of the McDonald's restaurant. Specifically, this has been the McDonald's App. While McDonald's has been investing in this technology for years, the real benefit was seen during the depths of the COVID pandemic. As restaurants were closed to diners, many were still able to order their meals through the McDonald's App and pick them up in the restaurant's parking lot.

In addition to diners ordering their McDonald's through the App, they were also able to utilize the restaurant's drive-thru to pick up their meals, snacks, and coffee. While not designed to handle the same volumes as inside each restaurant, as most McDonald's only has one drive-thru lane compared to multiple registers within the restaurant, this provided a valuable outlet with low contact for diners.

Lastly, McDonald's heavily supported delivery partnerships with Uber Eats and DoorDash to provide McDonald's foods directly to diners' homes. This greatly increased the geographic reach for most restaurants as diners no longer had to travel to their nearest restaurant for their meal. The delivery partnership also had the added benefit of limiting the amount of interaction a diner had outside of their home, something that has been important for many during the Pandemic.

Not surprisingly, with the successes seen during one of the most challenging years for any business, McDonald's plans to further develop these areas in their new strategic growth plan. Dubbed the "Three D's" the company will continue to focus on Digitization, Delivery, and Drive Thru. While these areas were star performers during the Pandemic, they have plenty of room to grow.

The company is investing the heaviest in the Digitization front. This includes creating custom offers and alerts for diners based on their past ordering history and the habits of similar diners. For the most part, this approach leverages the technology from Dynamic Yield, which was acquired by McDonald's in 2019. Dynamic Yield's platform can create custom menus and make specific food suggestions for each diner. Additionally, the company plans to launch an enhanced version of their App, MyMcDonald's, by the end of 2021. This enhanced App should further drive diners to McDonald's digital platform.

On the Drive Thru side of the business, the company is also investing in technologies and infrastructure to better enhance the experience. First, globally the company has drive thru's at 65% of their locations globally (the U.S. market has drive thru's at 95% of restaurants). The company plans to add drive thru's where available at existing restaurants and include in most new restaurants. Secondly, the company plans to enhance the experience by adding drive-thru express lanes and incorporating automated order taking. Third, the company will also incorporate technology from Dynamic Yield to create dynamic menus that are tailored based on weather, restaurant traffic, and trending menu items.

For Delivery, McDonald's has already expanded the ability to order for delivery from 28,000 of its more than 38,000 locations. While the number of restaurants offering delivery will continue to grow, the big change will be delivery available through the McDonald's App. This should be a boon for both McDonald's as well as Uber Technologies Inc. and DoorDash Inc. Currently diners can only pick up their orders through the McDonald's App at the restaurant or have to build their order through Uber Eats or DoorDash for delivery. This change should make delivery more seamless for diners and should drive higher usage of this channel.

Don't Forget the Dining Room and Menu

In addition to McDonald's growth strategy, another area investors should focus on is the restaurant itself. For a large portion of 2020, most restaurants have been closed or at reduced capacity to diners inside the building. It is remarkable that the company has maintained steady revenues on a year over year basis despite this challenge, as the inside of the restaurant has been designed to accommodate the highest volume of diners. As the world begins to reopen and diners return to the inside of the restaurants, this can serve as a good source of revenue growth.

McDonald's is also in a never-ending quest to improve and enhance its menu. This has included simplifying the number of items, customizing these offerings based on the region, and even making breakfast an all-day option. One development for 2021 is a new chicken sandwich. This is designed to compete with the very popular sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A and Popeyes (owned by Restaurant Brands International (QSR)).

Investors should pay close attention to this launch as it is one of the most demanded products by franchisees. If past is prologue, the last change that franchisees were clamoring for was shifting breakfast to an all-day menu option. This change had a resounding success for the company. While offering a new chicken to compete with these major chains is not the same scale, this should provide a notable bump in sales.

McDonald's Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Source: McDonald's.

Lastly, the continued growth of McDonald's restaurants is another driver of revenues for shareholders. As the world begins to heal from the pandemic, investors should expect to see new restaurants that were delayed in 2020 open in 2021 in addition to the planned new restaurants. Additionally, with the geographic shifts from cities to more rural areas, there may be potential to open new restaurants in areas that previously were too sparsely populated.

Strong Dividend Helps to Support Further Share Price Appreciation

McDonald's consistent revenues, supported by the strong franchise model, has enabled management to support an attractive yield and dividend growth that should serve as a tailwind for McDonald's stock. While today's dividend yield of 2.5% doesn't seem like much compared to historical yields, with the S&P yielding only 1.6%, this can be an attractive income source for equity investors.

Similar to other stable quality dividend stocks, McDonald's shares can also be a compelling investment for bond investors looking to replace lost income due to the current low rate environment. This phenomenon of bond investors shifting to stable, defensive equities with compelling yields occurred a little more than a decade ago during the Financial Crisis. As a result of the Federal Reserve's actions to bolster the economy, interest rates fell to historically low levels.

At that time, income-oriented investors were faced with the same challenge as today. Their solution to this challenge was to invest in high-quality dividend stocks to replace lost income. This translated into strong investor demand for high dividend stocks as rates remained low. Today we are seeing even lower interest rates than in the Financial Crisis, and given the impact of the Pandemic, these rates are expected to remain low for years.

Digging a little deeper, there are three main reasons why McDonald's stock could be an interesting alternative to a corporate bond portfolio.

First, from a yield perspective, McDonald's current yield is similar to that of an investment grade corporate bond portfolio. Using the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Bond ETF's (LQD) yield as a surrogate for a corporate bond portfolio, McDonald's yields 2.5% compared to 2.7% for LQD. Historically, LQD offered investors a significantly higher yield compared to McDonald's stock.

Secondly, McDonald's has a 44-year history of increasing its distributions to shareholders, most recently at a 7%+ rate over the past five years. A corporate bond portfolio, on the other hand, can only increase its distributions to shareholders by replacing the bonds in its portfolio.

Lastly, and most importantly, a fixed income portfolio is simply that - a portfolio delivering a fixed stream of income - and investors generally do not expect to see any capital appreciation from the portfolio. Alternatively, McDonald's has the potential to deliver capital appreciation as the stock price can, and generally does, appreciate in addition to the growing dividends paid to investors.

Watch Out For The Hamburglar

Investing in McDonald's is not without risk. This biggest risk to investors has been the diner's perception of the food. For years, there has been significant outcry from would-be diners over how unhealthy many of the items at McDonald's are for the patrons. This has forced the company to rethink its menu to offer healthier options for diners and replace some of the least healthy sides with better alternatives.

The Hamburglar

Source: McDonald's Fandom.

Another risk for investors is the potential for a contamination along the company's supply chain. Chipotle (CMG) had this unfortunate event happen with an E. Coli contamination in 2015 that scared away diners and decimated the stock price. Fortunately, the food safety controls for McDonald's have prevented wide-scale contaminations, but investors should factor the potential into their calculus.

The third major concern that we tend to think of with McDonald's is the challenge to continue to grow internationally. Since the U.S. market is fairly saturated, a significant portion of the company's growth is going to come from overseas. If the company is not able to execute on international growth, be it for political, consumer preference, or other reasons, it would be prudent to reevaluate long-term growth prospects.

Conclusion

In conclusion, McDonald's is poised for strong growth for 2021 and beyond as the drivers for success in 2020 will expand the reach and growth for each restaurant. As the pandemic comes to a close and diners begin to enter the restaurants again, investors should benefit from the potentially outsized revenue growth. Additionally, the changes to McDonald's menu and technological enhancements should further boost revenue growth. Given the potential for the share price to reach $240, McDonald's is an attractive stock to add to one's portfolio today.

