Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares are up by about 40% over the last year and market commenters are growing skeptical about the longevity of this rally. But investors with a long-term time horizon shouldn’t fret just yet. The company’s transition to a recurring revenue business model continues, its unearned and recognized revenues continue to grow, analysts are bullish on its future prospects and the stock is still modestly priced when compared to some of the other high-flying software firms. These factors, in my opinion, can potentially drive Microsoft’s shares to new highs going forward. Let’s take a closer look.

Strengthening Financials

I’d like to start by saying that Nadella’s business transformation efforts continue to bear fruit for Microsoft and its shareholders. The software giant began transitioning away from its traditional software licensing model, to a cloud-based recurring revenue model around 2015 and its sales have been continuously growing ever since. Our database at Business Quant reveals that Microsoft’s services with a recurring revenue model thrived during its Q1 FY21.

Unfortunately, Microsoft doesn’t reveal sales figures for most of the aforementioned services so, we can’t decisively decipher how far along the software giant is in its journey to transition to a recurring revenue model. I encourage readers to have a discussion about this aspect of the Windows-maker’s business in the comments section below this article.

But what we do know is that Microsoft’s unearned revenue, which is partly a byproduct of its transition to a recurring revenue model, has continued to grow over the recent years and is now hovering near record highs.

For the uninitiated, a growing unearned revenue figure highlights widening moat, increased visibility into future earnings and provides a glimpse of future recognized revenues. In essence, a growing unearned revenue figure is a precursor to growing recognized revenue figures in subsequent time frames. Microsoft defined its unearned revenue in its last 10K filing as:

Unearned revenue comprises mainly unearned revenue related to volume licensing programs, which may include Software Assurance (“SA”) and cloud services. Unearned revenue is generally invoiced annually at the beginning of each contract period for multi-year agreements and recognized ratably over the coverage period. Unearned revenue also includes payments for other offerings for which we have been paid in advance and earn the revenue when we transfer control of the product or service.

Another thing worth noting is that Microsoft’s revenue growth rate has stabilized at elevated levels over the past 8 quarters. The metric used to be volatile and all over the place in prior periods but it has remained rangebound between 12% and 14% lately, whilst exhibiting little to no cyclicality. Analysts are bullish on the company and are forecasting its revenue growth momentum to remain intact over the next two years – the hallmark of a healthy growth company.

I contend that Microsoft’s continually growing unearned revenue is one of the key driving forces behind its stable and continued revenue growth. These metrics collectively – steady unearned and recognized revenue growth – should reassure investors that the company is being steered in the right direction, towards sustainable and long-term growth, and that the software giant’s overall growth momentum is far from fizzling out.

Not as Pricey

Now let’s reflect on Microsoft’s valuation. A regularly contended bear thesis is that Microsoft’s shares have rallied quite far and are priced at an exorbitant premium. Some bears also suggest that the software giant’s shares are already pricing in future growth and it would take the company years’ worth of growth to justify its current valuations.

But that doesn’t seem to be the case.

I pulled a list of software companies and their forward price-to-sales multiples to put things in perspective. For the record, we’re using forward P/S for benchmarking purposes, to take into account their next fiscal year’s projected sales. I found that traditional software companies that mostly operate on a licensing model, trade at reasonable multiples. At the same time, fast-growing companies with recurring revenue models have been trading at lofty multiples.

It seems like Microsoft is in between the two groups. Its forward P/S multiple is higher than the traditional software industry average but vastly lower than companies that have a recurring revenue model. This is fitting as Microsoft still has several services and products (like Surface, Windows OEM etc.) that operate on a traditional sales and licensing model.

This presents the likelihood that the Windows-maker will gradually start to trade at higher valuation multiples over the course of the next two to three fiscal years. I say this because its gradual transition to a recurring revenue model going forward, is bound to attract higher valuation multiples like some of the other mentioned cloud service/platform firms. With this hypothesis and long-term vision in mind, Microsoft seems modestly priced and it comes across as a lucrative investment opportunity in today's time.

Final Thoughts

Microsoft’s shares are up by 40% in the last twelve months and it’s understandable that investors are growing anxious about its valuation. However, things as they stand, look good for the software giant’s shareholders.

The company is reporting continuous revenue and unearned revenue growth, analysts are forecasting its revenue growth momentum to remain intact in coming years and it, once again, posted strong sales growth in services that mostly have recurring revenues. These factors suggest that Microsoft is a healthy growth company, which, coupled with its relatively modest valuation, suggests that the company is also a good investment opportunity.

So, readers and investors may want to ignore the fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around in the rumorverse and stay invested in the name. The stock might just be en-route to creating new highs in the near future. Good Luck!

