AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stares at extinction in the face. That is the inevitable conclusion that one will arrive at once you review the company's dire financials ravaged by a pandemic that still rages on almost a year after it changed our world. As the rolling cascade of stay-at-home orders and rising cases kept cinemas shut, AMC found itself facing a liquidity crisis. Demand for moviegoing has cratered on the back of statewide lockdowns that have forced nearly the entire 2020 movie slate to be delayed or released to streaming platforms.

As if this disruption was not enough, the announcement by AT&T's (NYSE:T) that it will send all of its 2021 movies to HBO Max the same day they hit theatres has usurped the decades-long theatrical window. AMC now finds itself besieged on all sides as both its short and medium-term prospects face existential risk. The company's balance sheet is also in shambles as three consecutive quarters of negative free cash flow is set against a negative total long-term debt of $5.8 billion. AMC now finds itself unable to adequately service its debt as rent deferrals for 2020 come due as we enter the new year. This movie is likely about to end, but can AMC find a way to keep it going?

Financing A Way Out Of Extinction: A New Hope

I've titled the most likely scenario where AMC survives throughout 2021 "A New Hope" after the 1977 Star Wars film which saw the Luke Skywalker and Han Solo battle the evil Galactic Empire to rescue Princess Leia. In this take, AMC fights to save what's left of shareholder value against the pandemic that has been unforgiving to lives and livelihoods.

The first part of this scenario has already happened. The recent positive efficacy reports from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial and the subsequent approval of its emergency use application by the FDA has set the stage for a reversal of the effects of the pandemic. This crucially lays the groundwork for AMC to stage a return to its pre-pandemic normality.

The vaccine rollout is also advancing at pace with shipments arriving in states this week and vaccinations of millions of vulnerable groups and health care workers expected in the coming weeks. This places the USA and the world in a strong position going into the new year. The pandemic created a situation in regards to moviegoing where studios could not release their titles due to patchy national and global lockdowns which led to poor theatre attendance which influenced even more studios to delay their titles. The lack of good movie inventory is set to be reversed in 2021 as new titles like No Time To Die, Dune, and Matrix 4 get released. This will improve revenue and operational cash flows realised by the company.

Further, structural changes in consumer habits from the pandemic will be somewhat constrained as cinemas are complementary offerings to current streaming platforms. There will be some erosion of demand but this will not eat away at majority demand which has always stemmed from the socialisation aspect of moviegoing.

AMC recently raised $100 million in debt financing to bolster its current cash and equivalents of $418 million. It has stated that it will require additional funds of at least $750 million to remain viable through 2021. There is a very limited number of quite painful options for the company to raise this cash. The most pertinent of which is selling Odeon Cinemas, its wholly-owned UK arm which was acquired in 2016 for $1bn. AMC needs to prioritise its US operations and look to dispose of Odeon even if it has to do so at a discount to its buyout price. With AMC's lenders urging the company to declare bankruptcy it has little flexibility on any timelines around such a sale and needs to act quickly.

The company's stock price is in freefall and further equity offerings are likely to raise a limited amount of cash and or be largely inaccessible. To prevent a total wipeout of shareholder value just before movies come back to theatres the company will have to make even more radical moves short of declaring bankruptcy. The sale of Odeon combined with a further debt and equity raise might just provide the necessary support for the company to survive through 2021.

A Painful And Difficult Year

AMC has faced a painful and difficult year but 2021 offers a small chance of redemption. While the dominant consensus is that AMC will go bankrupt sooner rather than later, the company has a number of levers it can pull on to extend this further outwards until there is somewhat of a return to normality.

Movie studios have already invested hundreds of millions in the big titles that were slated to be released in 2020. The collapse of AMC would put this at risk so there is a limit to the overall radical changes that they will be willing to make in the short to medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.