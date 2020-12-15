Comments by the CEO on the Q1 conference call with respect to potential new $100 million contracts were confident and bullish.

KTCC has substantial manufacturing capacity in Vietnam, Mexico, and the US and is ideally position to benefit from the ongoing US/China trade war.

Key Tronic (KTCC) is a provider of electronics manufacturing services that delivered Q1 FY2021 revenue growth of 17% despite labor and shutdown challenges as a result of the global pandemic. Growth was led by successful ramp-up of new customer programs and increased demand from existing customers. Less than 7% of the company's manufacturing capacity is done in a leased facility in China, with the vast majority of capacity in the US and Mexico. Forward guidance is solid and the company trades at a relative bargain with a P/E of only 17.4x. The potential for some new $100 million contract wins is bullish. Key Tronic is a BUY.

Key Tronic has been around for over 50 years and manufactures keyboards and offers services for integrated electronic and mechanical engineering: precision plastic molding, sheet metal fabrication, printed circuit boards, complete product assembly, component selection, sourcing and procurement, worldwide logistics, and new product testing. According to the latest annual report, the company has 1.8 million square feet of manufacturing facilities broken down in multiple facilities across four countries:

Country Sites Sq Ft United States 7 771,300 Mexico 7 783,000 China 2 122,000 Vietnam 1 133,00

All of the facilities (like the ones shown below) are leased except for five owned facilities in Juarez, Mexico. In consideration of the de-facto trade war between the U.S. and China, the key takeaway here is that only 6.8% of KeyTronic's manufacturing square footage is located in China. This is bullish considering customers are trending away from manufacturing in China (see "Going Forward" discussion below).

Earnings

Fiscal year 2021 started out strong despite facing headwinds from the global pandemic. Highlights of the most recent Q1 FY2021 EPS report include:

Total revenue of $123.2 million was +17% from $105.3 million in Q1FY20.

Gross margin was 8.1% compared to gross margin of 8.8% in Q1FY20.

Operating margin was 2.3% compared to operating margin of 2.4% in Q1FY20.

Net income was $1.7 million ($0.16/share), compared to $1.6 million ($0.14/share) for the same period of fiscal year 2020.

As can be seen, some of the benefit of increased revenue was blunted by lower margins - largely the result of additional costs "caused by the COVID-19 crisis totaling approximately $1.4 million or $0.10 per share." The expenses were related to increased compensation for employees at the Juarez facilities in order to reduce employee turnover, as well as costs associated with public health measures at all of Key Tronic's global facilities.

Note that without the $0.10/share costs associated with the pandemic - and all else being equal - the company would have earned $0.26/share - up 85% yoy.

President and CEO Craig Gates said commented on the quarter:

We are ramping recent program wins and, while some of our legacy customers continued to have reduced demand due to the pandemic and related economic slowdown, several have increased demand during the first quarter of fiscal 2021, including programs for healthcare, industrial controls, and telecommunications. During the first quarter of fiscal 2021, we won new programs involving audio and video editing systems, indoor air quality, utility meters, warehouse management, and automation technologies.

Going Forward

On the Q1 conference call, CFO Brett Larsen commented on the quarter:

As a result of labor shortages in our Juarez facility causing production delays in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and the continued ramp in transfers in programs, our inventory increased 4% from the prior quarter. In future quarters, we expect to see our net inventory turns increase to be more in line with expected revenue.

In other words, top-line revenue for the quarter would have been even stronger had it not been for the pandemic's impact on labor in Juarez.

CEO Gates commented on the current environment given the on-going US/China trade war:

... our customers and potential customers increasingly want their IP maintained in the US where there is more enforceable ownership. As we discussed before Key Tronic is ideally situated to benefit from these global trends of moving away from over reliance on China manufacturing. We continue to invest in our Mexico and US facilities. Furthermore, our new facility in Vietnam continues to ramp up with new business and new customers.

and

A growing number of existing and new customers are transitioning from China facilities to our expanding facilities in Mexico, Vietnam, and the United States. Facilitated by our centralized command control, we can drastically reduce the time and risk associated with such a transfer.

Later on the call Gates was asked about the size of the 5 new program wins during the quarter. He responded "Six, six, 10 and seven, 10 and 11", meaning a total of $50 million. In order, they were: audio and video editing (a new customer), indoor air quality systems (a new customer), utility meters (a customer that left KTCC two years ago but has returned), warehouse management (an existing customer with a new program and automation technologies), and an existing customer with a new program.

There was some back-and-forth on the conference call about KTCC's recent $100 million contract win, but the CEO was unable to shine additional light on that subject. However, this exchange was very interesting:

Bill Dezellem (Tieton Capital Management)

And I guess as a side, do you have other prospective customers that could be up at that type of a level that you were looking at? Or do they all tend to be more in the six to 11 million as you referenced for your wins this quarter?

Craig Gates

There are a number of very big accounts too that I'd say are high probability of wins both at our - in the 100 million range. But as my dear departed father used to say there's many a slip between the cup and lip, so we'll see where that goes, but it's not just five to 10 million funnel, there are a number of really big possibilities in there.

Bill Dezellem

And are some of those possibilities greater than the 100 million size of this customer?

Craig Gates

Sure.

The implications are huge in that any additional $100 million contract wins would certainly have a significant impact on a company that had a little less than $450 million for all of FY2020. Any press release on a new $100 million win would likely have an immediate and positive impact on the stock price.

While acknowledging the risks and uncertainties relating to the global pandemic, KTCC gave the following guidance for Q2:

Revenue estimated to be between $125-$135 million

Earnings estimated to be between $0.15-$0.25 per diluted share.

The midpoint of revenue ($130 million) would be up 11% from Q2 of 2020. while the midpoint of EPS ($0.20/share) would be up 150%.

Risks

Contract manufacturing is a very competitive and - as a result - relatively low-margin business. Large contract wins (or losses) can have a big impact on a small-cap like KTCC (market cap = $86 million). And of course the company would not be immune from the impact of a potential global economic slowdown and/or recession.

Key Tronic does not pay a dividend, so there is no yield protection on the downside.

Upside risks include a continued shift away from manufacturing in China toward North America and the potential for new mega-project contract wins.

The chart below shows that KTCC has been a laggard over the past three years as compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the NASDAQ-100 ETF (QQQ), and direct competitor Jabil Circuits (JBL):





Summary & Conclusion

Key Tronic has been a laggard for many years. For instance, full-year 2020 revenue, net income, and operating margin were all lower than that of full-year 2016. However, it would appear that is changing for the better and not yet priced into the stock. The company has shown marked improvement in both revenue and profits despite headwinds from the global pandemic. In addition, the company appears ideally positioned to benefit from a shift away from Chinese manufacturing and into the company's facilities in Vietnam, Mexico, and the US. Lastly, it would appear the CEO is quite confident that it might win new $100 million (or larger) contracts. Considering the rather low current valuation level (a P/E=17.4x) in comparison to the broad market (the average S&P500 company has a (trailing) P/E of 37x, more than twice KTCC's), the downside appears limited and the upside substantial. Key Tronic is a BUY.

