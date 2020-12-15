The company expects to grow in the mid single digits 3-4 years out from the pandemic, and potentially in the high single digits in the long term.

Blackbaud (BLKB) is having a terrible year. The enterprise software company, positioned as a CRM tool primarily for non-profit institutions to manage their charitable contributions, has taken a sharp leg down this year owing to the difficulties its underlying customer base has faced as well. Blackbaud's recurring revenue is declining - which is something we never want to see in a software company, and indicating churn in the install base.

Year to date, shares of Blackbaud have fallen off roughly 30%, dramatically outperforming a ~14% gain. for the S&P 500 and a much sharper gain for most of Blackbaud's peers in the software sector.

Data by YCharts

Something interesting has happened in December, however: Blackbaud has rallied off its lows. One of the reasons for this rally is that in early December, Blackbaud's management put out a revised "long term goals" forecast, similar to what many larger companies like Salesforce.com (CRM) and SAP (SAP) provide every once in awhile.

That update is shown below, and presents a much rosier picture of the business than what we're seeing today:

Figure 1. Blackbaud long-term goals Source: Blackbaud press release

Today, Blackbaud's recurring revenue is going negative. Management is attempting to chalk up all of that weakness to the pandemic, and it's saying that 3-4 years from now, growth will improve to the mid single-digits and perhaps to the high single digits over the long run.

There are two issues to point out with this:

Even pre-pandemic, in Q1, Blackbaud's recurring revenue growth was weak at 3% y/y

Investors are going to tire of waiting three to four years for growth to recover only to a mid single-digit level

Blackbaud bulls would probably point to the company's self-estimated large TAM to defend its long-term growth aspirations. Blackbaud estimates its current TAM at north of $10 billion, indicating less than 10% current penetration. The issue with this, however, is that Blackbaud has now been around for nearly four decades (the company was founded in 1981, making it a dinosaur in computing years) and it's been public for nearly two decades. A company that has had that long to corner a very niche market likely isn't going to make it much further.

Figure 2. Blackbaud TAM by vertical

Source: Blackbaud Q3 earnings deck

In short, I continue to be bearish on Blackbaud's long-term prospects. Investors are a near-term obsessed bunch, and though a rosy long-term outlook that is very difficult to defend may have slightly lifted spirits in December, it's going to be difficult to believe in the achievability of that forecast when Blackbaud's near term visibility is poor and its results continue to underwhelm. In spite of the fact that Blackbaud looks cheap (the stock is among a few software companies that trade below 4x forward revenues), continue to steer clear here.

Q3 download

Let's now discuss Blackbaud's latest third-quarter results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 3. Blackbaud Q3 results Source: Blackbaud Q3 earnings release

We won't mince words here: it wasn't a good quarter for Blackbaud. The company's revenue declined -3% y/y to $215.0 million, missing Wall Street's expectations of $221.3 million (flat y/y). In addition, Blackbaud's revenue performance deteriorated six points relative to +3% y/y revenue growth in Q2. The company chalked up the weakness to declines in in-person events and mission-driven donation drives that its customers are experiencing.

Now, this is very different from what many software/technology companies have reported. For most, Q2 was the worst of the pandemic - and Q3 has shown sequential improvement. Blackbaud's poor showing in Q3 - plus the fact that in its long-term outlook, it implies not returning to mid single-digit growth (where the company was at in 2018 and early 2019) for three to four years indicates that the company expects to deal with the fallout of the coronavirus for an extended period of time. We note as well that Blackbaud's recurring revenue base has declined. The benefit of recurring revenue is that software companies ought to be able to count on it through good times and bad - but it looks like the coronavirus is causing Blackbaud to experience churn.

Mike Gianoni, Blackbaud's CEO, sounded off a worrying note on go-to-market momentum, noting that weakness could spread through 2021. Per his remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

The uncertainty and complexity of today's environment has created some short-term challenges for these organizations and as a result, impacted our team's ability to build new pipeline and elongated sales cycles, which are resulting in bookings falling short of budget for the quarter and year-to-date. We expect the shortfall to put pressure on both 2020 and 2021 revenues and as I've said before, we believe the challenges our markets face today will be a catalyst for driving digital transformation across the social good sector and having cloud software in place to support the missions of these organizations has never been more critical."

There was a slightly more positive spin on the profitability results this quarter. Amid a tough revenue environment, Blackbaud managed to grow its pro forma operating income by 31% y/y to $48.6 million, representing a 22.4% pro forma operating margin - up six points from the year-ago quarter. Part of this was due to pandemic-related cost savings, as well as by Blackbaud's migration of its customer conference to an online format. Tony Boor, Blackbaud's CFO, noted that not all of these savings will recur.

We note that alongside -3% y/y revenue growth, Blackbaud's "Rule of 40" score clocks in at 19 this quarter - far cry away from the company's targets. As a refresher, Blackbaud's new long-term goal calls for a score of 25 during the pandemic, a score of 35 three to four years out from the pandemic, and 40+ over the long term. Based on current results, we still see an uphill climb to get there.

Key takeaways

There aren't many factors playing out in Blackbaud's favor right now. Even management has warned that sales cycles are expanding and deals are becoming more difficult to close - a tough environment that is expected to last into 2021. In a market landscape that has prized growth and clean, reliable stories above all else, I'm not comfortable banking on any recovery for Blackbaud despite the fall in shares. Stay on the sidelines here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.