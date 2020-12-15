There are some developments favoring the iPhone right now.

In my prior Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) update on iPhone sales in China, I predicted that November 2020 iPhone sales would be extremely high. The reason, even before thinking about the attractiveness of the new iPhone 12 lineup, was that the 2020 iPhone launch was delayed.

The delaying of the 2020 iPhone launch meant, in September 2020, 4 million fewer iPhones were sold in China. Even just breaking even with 2019 would thus mean an additional 4 million iPhones being sold in the months following September. October recovered only 0.4 million of that deficit, so November had to be huge.

Indeed, November did not disappoint. Here’s how the iPhone fared in November (using a methodology I previously described):

Source: CIACI

100-113% growth year on year! A tremendous number. Let’s look in more detail:

If we take into account November 2019, we see that Apple sold 3.5 million additional iPhones in November 2020. Hence, the previous 4.0 million iPhone deficit from September is nearly exhausted (0.4 million extra in October, 3.5 million extra in November). However, this does leave a doubt regarding whether sales will remain very strong.

In my view, we can now expect growth to decelerate very strongly in December, as a good part of what we observed was a catch-up in sales due to the delayed iPhone 12 launch.

However, I do expect growth to remain both positive and reasonably strong. Why? Because if we look at July 2020 numbers, the last time iPhone sales weren’t affected by a launch, the iPhone was printing 29-30% drops in sales. Thus, we’re not just seeing a catch-up from a delayed launch, but also the covering of prior declines in sales.

Taking into account the previous drops and deficits, I expect December 2020 iPhone sales in China to be up 18-43% year on year (a large deceleration from 100-113% growth, but still significant growth). Maybe this can be beaten because December 2019 was already a weak overall month for smartphone sales in China, as we will see below.

The Overall Smartphone Market

November 2020 also saw an interesting development. The overall Chinese smartphone market went from printing a -27.3% year-on-year decline to printing a -15.1% decline.

This is not “as positive” as it seems, though. I say so for two reasons:

First, November 2019 saw the start of a decline in smartphone sales, so the base is slightly easier. If we take into account this decline and seasonality, the improvement was smaller. That said, the base will be much easier for December 2019, January 2020, February 2020, and April 2020 (mostly due to coronavirus). Thus, the next few months favor year-on-year comparisons to such an extent that the whole market will return first to growth, and then to steep growth.

Second, in November 2019, the overall market was favored by the significant iPhone catch-up sales from the delayed launch. This might have added as much as 3.5 million units to the overall market. Hence, the improvement outside of the iPhone didn't really exist. Domestic brands still showed a 27.7% year-on-year drop.

Overall, we can say that the Chinese smartphone market remains in a depression. Only year-on-year comparisons with an easier base and Apple’s delayed iPhone lunch are making it seem better.

Effects Favoring The iPhone

In November, 68.1% of smartphones sold in China were 5G models. As we saw, this hasn’t saved the overall market.

It’s my view that the higher cost of 5G models, in large part because of the very expensive Qualcomm (QCOM) 5G modems they often carry (when the 5G modem isn't integrated into the SoC), is leading to depressed overall sales.

Apple is more competitive this year because it didn’t raise sales prices as much as its competitors. Its competitors had to raise prices because, with low margins, costs have to be passed to the consumer. Apple achieved this by removing accessories as well as launching a cheaper iPhone 12 mini.

It remains to be seen if Apple was entirely able to pass the cost of the 5G modems through this route. On top of its product cost cutting measures, Apple is favored by higher fixed cost dilution (due to higher volumes). Hence, it's not a certainty that Apple will see lower margins even with the higher 5G modem cost and the lower-priced new models.

The political blockade on Huawei is also leading to less competition in 5G modems, as Huawei was a supplier of those components, for instance, the Balong 5000, or SoCs integrating equivalent modems. Hence, the blockade is favoring Apple’s competitive position not just by punishing the main rival, but also by reducing the cost difference between the iPhone and the Android 5G competitors - due to removing lower-cost alternatives for other competitors.

Apple is keenly aware of the weight 5G modems are having on the cost of goods of its smartphones. For instance, an estimate of the cost to produce an iPhone 12 puts the overall bill of goods at $373. The Qualcomm X55 5G modem alone is costing 21% of that ($90) and is the most expensive component by far.

Apple’s response to this will be to produce its own 5G modem. After acquiring Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) smartphone modem business, this should shortly be within reach. If competition in the Android modem space doesn’t increase in the meantime, this will provide Apple with an enduring cost advantage – one which it already enjoys because of having its own SoC.

Competition in the modem and SoC space could increase due to Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and MediaTek efforts. Also, a political change in the U.S. (Biden administration) could end the draconian Huawei blockade. Such a development (Huawei being allowed to manufacture smartphones with the latest technologies and processes again) then would be a negative for Apple (though not a large one).

Conclusion

November was even stronger for the iPhone in China than expected. It’s possible that a large part was just catch-up from the delayed launch. However, there’s reason to believe that growth will continue into December.

From a mid-term perspective, several developments have been helping Apple. These include the Huawei blockade as well as the very expensive Qualcomm 5G chips making the field tighter in terms of cost.

Longer term, Apple will try to turn the 5G situation to its advantage, by in-sourcing the 5G module. This is likely a 2022 event, and it will increase pressure on Android smartphone makers unless competition increases in the 5G modem space. However, 5G modems will also become cheaper over time, naturally.

Apple is historically quite expensive, but at the same time, it’s enjoying tailwinds to its main and most profitable product, the iPhone. As a result, I remain neutral on it. I do believe that, sooner or later, smartphone competition will increase again (from the rather depressed level right now, due to the effects cited).

