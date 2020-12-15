I read a recent analysis of Costco (COST) on Seeking Alpha. It was an in-depth look at the stock – professional and well written indeed: “Where Fundamentals Meet Technicals: Stocks And Commodities.”

In this article I would like to offer a different way to look at the company and the price action of its stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company supplies all types of goods. Costco’s market cap is $165.288bl.

What makes this large multinational company unique is its superb market performance and its low volatility with a beta of just 0.67. Its forward yield of 2.80% adds to this superb investment.

The question is whether this is the right time to own the stock. In other words, when is the stock set to outperform the market?

The way to answer this question is to approach the issue from a different angle. Is the performance of the stock dependent on the fortunes of the economy and if so – when?

The first step is to look at the performance of the stock compared to the S&P 500 by taking the ratio of COST to SPY (see above chart – above panel). The lower panel of the above chart shows an overbought-oversold indicator. The interesting feature of this gauge is periods when the stock outperformed or underperformed the market coincide whether the stocks was oversold or not. In other words, COST started underperforming the market when the overbought-oversold indicator reached overbought levels – as it is now. COST tends to outperform the market when the overbought-oversold indicators declines to -7.5.

Of course, no stock goes up on a straight line. There are periods when the price of the stock pauses and underperforms the S&P 500. COST is not immune of this pattern. For instance, 2009-2010, 2014, 2016-2017 have been periods when the stock has underperformed SPY.

The cyclicality of the overbought-oversold pattern is remarkably similar to another important cycle – the business cycle.

The above chart shows in the lower panel our proprietary business cycle indicator updated in every issue of our The Peter Dag Portfolio Strategy and Management. The graphs show the defensive nature of COST in an investment portfolio not only because of its low beta but also because of its performance during a business cycle.

At least since 2005, the above graphs show COST tends to outperform the market during a downturn of the business cycle and during recessionary times as we had in 2007-2009. It outperforms SPY when the business cycle declines.

The cyclicality of COST becomes even clearer when one compares its price to the price of XME (metals and mining ETF). This ETF outperforms SPY when the business cycle rises, signaling a strengthening economy.

The above chart shows in the upper panel the ratio XME to COST. Our business cycle indicator is graphed in the lower panel.

This ratio declines (meaning COST is stronger than XME) in the slowdown phase of the business cycle (see also my earlier articles on this subject). The ratio rises, however (meaning XME is stronger than COST) when the business cycle strengthens as it is happening now.

The point. Although COST has proven to be a superb stock to hold over the long-term, it shows an even more attractive performance when the business cycle slows down thus becoming an excellent defensive position for a portfolio. However, COST is likely to underperform the market if the business cycle keeps gaining momentum. XME would be a much better investment in this instance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.