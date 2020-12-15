Fundamentals eventually demand their due, and it is difficult to recall so much value being assigned to a company solely on the basis of ambiguous promise.

In the battle over Tesla, little room exists for consensus. Disagreements flair into condemnation, and quickly devolves into character assassination.

For bears, pointing out the promise of Tesla (TSLA) can provoke an unreasonable bout of Musk mudslinging. For bulls, Tesla’s shocking earnings ratios necessitates equivocation: “But they are not just a car maker!”—even though automotive related sales currently make up 94% of revenues (the remaining 6% is associated with Tesla’s solar roof division—which has yet to demonstrate the ability to escape compressed margins).

The valuation divide is stupendous. J.P. Morgan (JPM) raised their price target to$90 a share (seemingly obtuse to the current $600 share price). Gene Munster (a VC notable) recently made an argument for $2,500. Goldman Sachs (GS) was more moderate at $780 (which was still a stunning increase over their previous target of $455). It is unusual to see major banks differ by a factor of 8x on share prices for S&P 500-bound companies.

The Goldman Sachs Bull Argument

The market has spoken time and time again: Tesla is not to be valued at normal automotive earnings multiples. The market is an extremely broad and well researched environment—but not without faults. Either the market is telling us something, or it is reflecting a frothy optimism destined to one day burst. There is, perhaps, something to the argument that modern EV manufacturers are due to transition from the slow (and highly cyclical) growth of traditional vehicle sales into the more lucrative business of subscription packages. Think of the pivot that Apple (OTC:APPL) made from a manufacturer of devices and operating systems, to a catchall subscription provider of wide flung services. Amazon made the pivot from a bookseller to online retail giant (and cloud services provider). Perhaps Tesla can do the same.

There are two ways to see the Tesla Bull argument: the promise and excitement that a carbon neutral future engenders; and hope based on the massive successes of Amazon and Apple in leveraging high margin businesses into ancillary revenue streams.

As the world’s first vertically integrated sustainable energy company, our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy. –Tesla 10K amended

In the electrified ether-world, houses will be powered via solar roofs pumping electrons into battery packs—transportation made green by an EV plugged into every garage. It will be a zero-emissions wonderland. Tesla, in this world, will become the behemoth of renewable energy on a global scale.

It is a bit pie-in-the-sky as a business model, but renewable energy is undoubtedly on a growth trajectory. Tesla, driven by the incomparable Elon Musk, has condensed all of the hopes of the ecological crowd into a ticker symbol. The broad market is speaking: it is dying for a renewables revolution.

On top of this, the advent of self-drive will produce an extraordinary transformation in the world’s relationship with the automobile. When the day comes where cars are built sans steering wheels, there will be a massive transition from personal car ownership to rideshare services provided by outfits such as Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT). The love affair with the car will begin to fade, as transportation costs for taxi-like services plummet.

All of this (the looming transformation of an industry, a compelling leader in Musk, and the hope of a renewable energy future) has produced an abnormal amount of excitement in the normally staid environment of automotive equities. A massive transformation is underway, and Tesla is out front.

The J.P. Morgan Bear Argument

This understandable (even admirable) movement in the broad market towards ecological self-awareness has spawned something that seems unlikely to survive: a nearly religious belief in the ability of Tesla to branch out into a multitude of ancillary, high margin side-projects. Whether it is retail car insurance, HVAC or flying taxis (really), it is argued that Tesla is bound to bring big tech largesse into the otherwise mundane business of building cars.

We are certainly open to the possibility that Tesla may one day derive a material portion of its revenue from activities other than auto manufacturing (it doesn’t today), implying [automotive multipliers] may not [provide] appropriate valuation comps…but Tesla’s multiple of earnings is very high in nominal terms for any company in any industry at any time in history. –J.P. Morgan defending their bearish stance

The notion of inter-industry expansion serves as an equivocation to ease the queasiness of absurd earnings multipliers. There is a boundless character to any nebulous argument. Without a definite way to analyze the particulars of concrete corporate plans, you can argue for any price that you would like—and at a PE ratio over 1300, boundless optimism is a requirement for Tesla investors at present. Even for high-flying tech, this is a wild valuation. It is gob-smacking in the otherwise sedate automotive sector.

Tesla’s financial disclosures provide unambiguous evidence that their core business resides in the automotive sector—and that this will be the case for the indefinite future. The margins in the highly competitive automotive sector are simply not large enough to self-sustain capital intensive moves into exterior sectors, and Tesla needs to focus on improving as a car builder for the time being. External distractions would be devastating at this point.

Tesla as a vehicle to invest in Elon Musk

The idea that Tesla will inevitably expand is almost certainly associated with the Midas touch of Elon Musk. He co-founded Zip2 which was acquired by Compaq for $307M in 1999, before moving into online banking—ultimately terminating in the $1.5B sale of PayPal to eBay in 2002. It only gets more impressive from there.

Not only has Musk taken a nascent car company and turned it into a full-fledged industry beater (a feat few would have thought possible a decade ago), but he built from scratch an aerospace company (SpaceX) that is now launching human beings into orbit. It is altogether possible that SpaceX—and not a world government—will be responsible for delivering the first humans to Mars. This was a laughable concept a decade ago. No one is laughing now.

A business bet on Musk clearly has its merits. Yet the idea that Tesla shareholders will naturally benefit from future enterprises seems a bit naive. Having Tesla write checks for astride businesses would be a difficult sell from a corporate standpoint, as Tesla is currently being sued—multiple times over—due to the one acquisition that they made outside of the automotive sector.

Tesla acquired SolarCity in 2016 for $2.6B—just following significant downsizing due to regulatory changes impacting SolarCity’s bottom line. The company was founded in 2006 by Peter and Lyndon Rive, who had undertaken the effort on the advice of Elon Musk—their cousin. The acquisition appeared to some investors to be an example of Musk favoring nepotism over share-holders. These same investors complained that the Tesla Board of Directors were serving as Musk’s lackeys, unable to demand corporate accountability from the imposing CEO.

This would follow Musk into the SEC investigation of his August 7 th, 2018 tweet of taking Tesla private at $420 (420 was, Musk would later admit, a joke referencing marijuana culture). The SEC settlement that ensued resulted in changes to the Tesla Board of Directors in order to ensure more accountability for Musk.

As it is, Musk would have a hard time using the Tesla brand to leverage a new business even if he wanted to—and there are plenty of questions as to why he would want to: as CEO of a booming automotive company as well as a burgeoning aerospace juggernaut, Musk also juggles neurotechnology and high-speed transportation startups. Musk clearly does not have any hours left to spare on new projects.

Tesla is a car company. The fact that they are mass producing batteries for their growing fleet of EV’s means that they can leverage additional sales from the battery business, but Tesla is a long way from having an unassailable position in the market (they currently rely on Panasonic and others in manufacturing their battery packs). The world is a long way from running predominantly on battery power (massive battery powerpacks may play a role in the renewable revolution, but they are not likely to be the sole—or even primary—solution). As EV sales expand, it is likely that several other entities will gain the scale advantages in cost that Tesla currently enjoys.

Call Tesla a car company and battery manufacturer with bright growth prospects; they are still massively overvalued.

S&P 500 inclusion

As it stands, Tesla will have an approximate weight of 1.44% when they enter the S&P 500 on December 21 st. There are a significant number of funds that track the S&P 500 that have been scrambling to pick up shares in order to give equal weighting to Tesla. There are few investors interested in selling into such a scenario, and so a price pop was inevitable.

Enthusiasm was high heading into the S&P announcement. Tesla was trading at $71 a share a year ago, and was already up nearly 6x YoY heading into the S&P inclusion announcement. It is currently up 8.5x YoY. In contrast, revenues are up 39% compared to Q3 2019. 8.5x share appreciation on 39% revenue growth represents unsustainable leverage. Something is eventually going to break.

Growth potential and risks

While Tesla currently has terrific momentum, the continuation of it is not guaranteed. Tesla was the first company to figure out that high-performance vehicles were the perfect market for EV. High output electric motors are cheap compared to carbon-belching equivalents—meaning that high performance vehicles are price competitive in electric form. EV still does not compete well on a price basis on the cheaper end of the automotive segment, but if you are in the over-$50,000 market and love acceleration, EV is clearly the way to go.

While Tesla was the first to prove the concept, other car companies are quickly buying in. Volkswagen and GM are making massive strides in attempts to steal market share from Tesla. GM’s Hummer EV sold out a year’s worth of vehicles in 10 minutes (remarkable, given its $112k asking price). The truck is traditionally attractive and boasts three electric motors making the equivalent of 1,000 horsepower—all of it perfectly green. It races from a standstill to 60 mph in a stunning 3 seconds. The primary problem for GM is that the beastly Hummer somewhat embarrassingly matches the performance of their flagship sports car, the Corvette.

The Tesla Cybertruck is a mess of triangles and sharp corners (at present). The styling is controversial, but will undoubtedly become more traditional by the time the final product is released. Tesla announced the base model for under $40k; the three motor version is slated to be a hair under $70k (with a purported 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds and 500-miles range). Tesla has proven optimistic with these sorts of announcements in the past, yet if the Cybertruck is even remotely close to this level of value and performance it will massively disrupt the pickup truck market. Tesla is set to build the trucks in Texas, which will not hurt sales in the Lone Star State. Musk’s move from California to Texas will not hurt either. There are many home-state stalwarts in Texas, and big sales in the state will bring an immediate boon to scalability.

The ability to raise massive amounts of money for capital investments will no doubt facilitate the Tesla growth story. Yet the Cybertruck is almost undoubtedly going to be a money losing proposition to begin with. Tesla wants to take a big bite out of the massive pickup truck market, and they are clearly pricing on the basis of significant volume. The main risk resides in the truck maintaining its polarizing outer shell. The Cybertruck reveal had an aura of “the Emperor is naked." Call it an unconventional look if you must; I think it is generous to call it ungainly. People prefer vehicles that are admired; few are hoping for quizzical looks. The current façade distracts from what lies beneath, and may be enough to put a damper on sales. Tesla—for all their previous successes—still does not have an awful lot of room for a miss. I expect the looks will change by the time the first truck rolls off the assembly line, but there are no guarantees.

Summary

The market can get overenthusiastic at times—think of the dot-com bubble leading into 2000. Yet even when it reaches unreasonable levels of froth, it is rarely entirely wrong. Though the dot-com bubble burst spectacularly two decades ago, internet was nonetheless the industry of the future. The market did not get it wrong altogether, it just got too far over its skis—a place where a tumbling wreck is inevitable.

Tesla may be a worth its half-a-billion dollar market cap—in a decade or so. The growth has been fantastic over the past few years, and the pipeline is encouraging. There is really no debate that Tesla has a lead in the EV business at present. Many large manufacturers are beginning to nip at Tesla’s heels though. Margin pressures are inevitable in the segment. At some point valuations need to fall back into a range bounded by proper analysis of risk, reward and uncertainty about the future. As buying pressure related to S&P 500 index fund purchases begins to subside, expect prices to drop. At current lofty multipliers, the fall could be brisk.

Sell Tesla now on the basis of the multipliers; buy in the future on the basis of promise. Tesla represents the “mother of all rebalancing events” as passive money flows into shares in order to make room for the S&P 500 newcomer. Smart money will likely take profits in the coming days, and downward momentum will be difficult to stop on the basis of bloated fundamentals. I love the Tesla story. I just don’t want to own them right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.