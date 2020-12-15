It's not enough to have a generous dividend, you need to be able to grow that dividend over the long term to keep investors happy.

When I started building my investment portfolio more than 20 years ago, I built it upon a few core principles that still hold true today, I wanted my portfolio to produce a balance of dividends and growth that would initially build my portfolio, but eventually provide me with the dependable income stream that I would need to maintain and enhance my lifestyle. I wanted to own wide moat companies, that were leaders in their field, in industries that were not going away or could be replaced easily. I wanted to own companies that I could understand and that provided tangible products or services that were needed in the marketplace. Companies like TC Energy (TRP).

Growing their Diversified Business Model

Twenty years ago, TransCanada Pipeline was just that, a Canadian pipeline company moving natural gas from the energy-rich regions of Western Canada to the industry and population-rich areas in the east. It controlled $20 billion in infrastructure assets and was very one dimensional. Through a series of investments and acquisitions, the company has grown substantially expanding their natural gas business to the Northeast, moving beyond natural gas by becoming a major player in the transportation of oil liquids from Western Canada to the Gulf Coast region of the US as well as becoming a major electricity provider in Canada.

Through their Keystone pipeline system, they have connected the tremendous potential of the Canadian oil sands with the manufacturing and export hubs along the US Gulf Coast. Although much of the gasoline used in the US is refined using light oils, such as those produced in Texas and Oklahoma, there is still a tremendous demand for heavy oil which is used in the production of diesel fuels and kerosene. With the greatest reserves for heavy oil found outside the US, primarily in Canada and Venezuela, much of it is imported with Canada being the preferred source.

It has grown its natural gas transportation footprint as well, most significantly through the purchase of the Columbia Pipeline group in 2016. This purchase expanded the company’s footprint significantly to include substantial capabilities in the US Northeast making them one of North America’s largest regulated natural gas transportation companies.

TC Energy also operates a portfolio of high-quality, long-life energy infrastructure assets which include investments in seven power generation facilities capable of generating 4,200 megawatts (MW) and servicing more than 4 million homes in Canada. Approximately, 75 percent of their power capacity is emission-less through their Bruce Nuclear Power plant in Ontario with the balance being in the development and operation of high-efficiency, natural gas-fired generating stations. In addition to these assets, the company also has substantial storage capabilities located along their network providing additional opportunities for revenue generation.

Investor Presentation

A low-risk business model

Anyone who has invested in the oil and gas sector will tell you that there is a very steep risk/reward curve in play with the price of the underlying commodity fluctuating greatly with proportional impacts on profitability. That is not the case with midstream providers like TC Energy. Pipelines do not produce oil and gas, they transport it and are paid on a toll road basis. The more gas they move, the more money they make.

That is not to say that the price of oil and gas does not impact their business. It does, but for different reasons. The price of oil is attached to supply and demand. Prior to the pandemic, the supply of oil outstripped demand primarily due to overproduction in the US combining with increased production in Russia and the Middle East exceeding global needs. When the price of oil declines many producers increased production in order to increase cash flows. This increased production created demand for pipeline capacity as well as additional storage capacity which allowed companies like TC Energy to increase profitability even when many of their customers were struggling due to the drop in price.

Covid was a little different as the demand dropped causing even US producers to cut production. Lower production meant less oil flowing through the system impacting revenues as seen in the company's liquids results. This drop however is seen to be short term however as new vaccines are expected to return the economy to a more normal demand profile in the next year.

Throughout their history, the company has been able to consistently increase both profits and cash flows despite regular shocks to the system. Looking at the most recent period, we see the pandemic has significantly impacted the demand for oil throughout the world and yet the company has been able to not only maintain profits equal to 2019, which was a record year, but grow their cash flows. Much of this is due to the success of their diversified business model where declines in their liquids business were more than offset by increases in their natural gas business.

Investor Presentation

The other thing I like about TC Energy is their commitment to a proven capital allocation model where 60% of their revenues are consistently reinvested back into their business targeting complementary low-risk assets which increase productivity and profitability within their existing system. These investments generate added cash flows on a yearly basis impacting the company’s bottom line. The other 40% is returned to shareholders in the form of growing dividends supported by increased earnings and strong cash flow coverage ratios.

A true dividend growth stock

Currently, TC Energy is paying a dividend yield of about 5.6% which for me is very generous. This dividend has been built on consistent increased earnings over the past 20 years and is supported by $37 billion in secured growth projects currently on the books. The company also has an additional $11 billion in future development projects they are working on.

Investor Presentation

By reinvesting 60% of their earnings back into the business every year, you can see how this approach has allowed them to grow profits at a steady 7-10% rate for the past 20 years which has brought with it a 7-10% increase in the dividend every year as well.

After a period of rapid growth since 2016, following the acquisition of Columbia which saw them increase the dividend between 8-10% but also increase their debt load, TC Energy has committed to a strategy of deleveraging by focusing on more of a self-funding model. For this reason they anticipate that the dividend growth rate will drop to between 5-7% post 2021 which is still well ahead of inflation and within my personal target range of 5% plus. Also reassuring is the fact that the company has been able to meet all of their past commitments in terms of dividend increases despite operating in a very challenging period for the sector.

Future increases are dependent on future profitability and I am encouraged by their commitment to nuclear energy through new investments in Bruce Power as well as their greater exposure to natural gas across the system than liquids which faces greater environmental uncertainty.

Will a greener future cloud TC Energy

When I think of my investing principles, I think about deep moats and investing in companies that are built to not only survive but grow in the long term. That is one of the areas where I have concerns about an energy company like TC Energy. As everyone knows there is a worldwide push to cut back on our dependency on fossil fuels, a primary source of greenhouse gases. In this effort, there has been a real push towards the advancement of green energy.

From TC Energy’s point of view that calls into question the long-term viability of sectors they are heavily dependent on. Perhaps some of their future outlook is seen in their recent name change from TransCanada Pipelines to TC Energy. There is a recognition that if their business is going to grow, it will need to adapt over time to being more of an energy company than a purely pipeline company.

For this reason, they have committed to significant upgrades to their Bruce Nuclear facility which currently supplies 30% of the energy needs for the province of Ontario and will continue to do so under contract through 2064. This will provide Canada’s largest province with clean, zero emission energy for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, more of North America’s electrical needs are being met by cleaner natural gas-burning plants as coal-fired generation continues to be replaced for base load needs. Although there is a push towards green alternatives like wind and solar, the reality is that until a dependable and cost-effective storage capability is developed, there will continue to be a need for energy like natural gas.

For this reason, there is a growing demand worldwide for natural gas and Liquid Natural Gas exports which will continue for the foreseeable future. This bodes well for TC Energy with export projects on the go serving the West Coast as well as the US Gulf Coast regions.

At the same time, TC Energy has been growing their natural gas business in Mexico where their growing power needs have seen the installation of a number of projects including the Sur de Texas line which came into service in 2019. This project along with others operated by TC Energy form the backbone of Mexican infrastructure necessary to power their growing economy.

Investor Presentation

My greatest concern in a low-carbon future centers on the company's liquids business. The push towards electrification of the automotive sector will impact the future demand for gasoline and that should drop the demand for oil. However, it will take another decade or more before full adoption takes place and during that period the demand for oil is expected to continue to increase. At the same time, it is important to remember that gasoline is only one component of the demand for oil and most of the heavy oil being transported along the Keystone system is being refined because it can be used for things other than gasoline like diesel fuel.

There is also increasing pressure to cut back on activities like fracking which could potentially impact the supply of light oils in North America. With a low ongoing cost of production and abundant supply, the oil sands region of Canada should continue to be productive for many years as well.

I know this is a concern for the company as well and future investments will move towards energy delivery systems that will be sustainable in the long term. With their capital allocation model they will choose to leverage their existing infrastructure and competitive advantages to maximize shareholder return. This might mean that new forms of energy delivery could be in their future so just as the company looks a lot different today than 20 years ago, the future may look quite different as well.

Living in the present with an eye to the future

We are currently going through a period which is truly remarkable. The pandemic, which has created so much disruption, has barely had any impact on the stock market at all despite fundamentals that should point to a different story. I have concerns that at some point reality will catch up with many investors and stock prices will more accurately reflect the profitability of the underlying assets. When this happens I do believe investors will seek out companies like TC Energy that have shown the ability to grow their businesses during all economic cycles and the price of their shares is more closely tied to fundamentals.

Investors are forward-looking which, along with easy money, explains the record highs we are seeing today. For a dividend investor like myself, I am looking for different things. I am looking for companies with healthy balance sheets that can sustain their profitability during all cycles. I am looking for companies that pay a healthy dividend that is sustained by profits and increased regularly alongside revenue growth. I am looking for companies that invest in themselves and are systematically growing their business in a calculated way with transparency for shareholders and stakeholders alike. I am looking for companies I am confident will be successful throughout my lifetime.

For the next decade, I foresee TC Energy as being one of these companies. I am confident that they will pay me an above-average dividend underpinned by solid profitability and I will see capital appreciation supported by their investments in themselves and mirrored by dividend growth. For this reason, I am bullish on TC Energy and recommend that you consider it as part of a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.