MNTK has suffered declining revenue and profits in recent periods.

The firm owns and operates facilities that convert biogas into electricity.

Montauk Renewables intends to raise $20 million in an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Quick Take

Montauk Renewables (MNTK) has filed to raise $20 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a processor of methane waste gas to produce electrical grid power.

MNTK has produced declining revenue and sharply reduced profits in recent periods.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company and Technology

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,-based Montauk was founded to develop and operate renewable natural gas (biogas) projects such as waste methane from landfills, livestock feed and other non-fossil fuel sources to provide energy for electricity.

Management is headed by president and CEO Sean McClain, who has been with the firm since 2014, and previously held management positions at BPL Global Limited, Bayer and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Below is a brief a biogas power plant animation video:

Source: Smart Jarvis

Montauk has received investment from investors including Jon Copelyn, Theventheran Govender, CFB Clean Energy Capital and others.

Customer Acquisition

The firm's customers include landfill and livestock farm operators, local utilities, large refiners and commercial RIN off-take companies. Electricity customers include electricity utilities that buy electricity according to fixed-price contracts.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been rising as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 15.0% 2019 12.7% 2018 10.3%

Source: Company registration statement

The G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of G&A spend, was negative (0.7x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 -0.7 2019 -0.7

Source: Company registration statement

Market and Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for biogas was an estimated $72 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $110 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing environmental concern over fossil-fuel emissions as well as a desire to achieve energy diversity across the portfolio of sources.

Also, a growing use of renewable energy technologies coupled with increasingly stringent environmental regulations will contribute to the industry's growth trajectory.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Aria Energy

Morrow Renewables

DTE (DTE)

Ameresco (AMRC)

Waste Management (WMI)

Financial Performance

Montauk’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue

Reduced operating profit and margin

Uneven cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 75,559,000 -9.7% 2019 $ 107,383,000 -7.8% 2018 $ 116,433,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 5,616,000 7.4% 2019 $ 11,005,000 10.2% 2018 $ 35,823,000 30.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 2,147,000 2019 $ 5,820,000 2018 $ 28,767,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 21,947,000 2019 $ 27,464,000 2018 $ 49,681,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of Sept. 30, 2020, Montauk had $19.5 million in cash and $94.7 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2020, was $1.9 million.

IPO Details

Montauk intends to raise $20 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds that we receive in this offering to fund the identification of, and diligence activities with respect to, potential new projects, which include evaluating new project sites, project conversions and strategic acquisitions. The timing of our use of the net proceeds received in this offering may vary significantly depending on numerous factors.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

Montauk is seeking public investment capital to fund new project activity.

The company’s financials indicate contracting topline revenue and significantly reduced operating profit.

G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has declined, its G&A efficiency rate has remained the same at a negative (.7x).

The market opportunity for biogas is large and expected to grow substantially in the years ahead as customers seek to diversify their energy portfolios into more sustainable and environmentally responsible sources.

Roth Capital Partners is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 29.3% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Based on Montauk’s recent financial results, the IPO looks difficult to justify at best.

However, when we learn more about management’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.