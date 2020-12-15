Ad tech company PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) launched its IPO on Wednesday, and the company’s stock initially soared to a strong start. According to CNBC, PubMatic initially priced its stock at $20 per share, but saw its value rise to over $33 at one point. The company finished its first day of trading at $29.45, giving it a valuation of $1.4 billion.

This year has seen many successful tech IPOs such as Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), but PubMatic is somewhat different in its success. It is not a company which is growing that rapidly, and there are some questions about its tech field, but it has been consistently successful and profitable. The company is a potential buy even at its current elevated price, and this is an IPO which investors should pay attention close to.

The Future of Ad Tech

The Internet runs on ads, but few of us actually think about how those ads are bought and sold by publishers and advertisers. The traditional process is a long, drawn-out negotiation which involves extensive paperwork. By the time the process is finished, it is possible that a once-timely ad may become outdated.

PubMatic runs a cloud infrastructure platform which uses “programmatic advertising.” The company defines this is in its S-1/A as an “automated and efficient approach to purchasing ads online” which is done using software. The result is a much faster process.

Data is another key in PubMatic’s business, as it claims that it can process “tens of billions of ad impressions and nearly trillion advertiser bids” every day which lets advertisers and publishers know whether advertisements are working. That lets advertisers and publishers get a better idea of whether their advertisements are working, which encourages consumers to use its software platform. PubMatic thus promises to revolutionize the digital advertising industry with its software platform.

The first problem which some may have with PubMatic’s business model is the confused state of the U.S. advertisement industry. Ad Exchanger reports that the advertising industry shrunk by 4% due to the coronavirus, and the drop would have been larger without political advertising from the recent election. But digital advertising rose by 1%, with millions of small businesses turning to digital ads as they embrace ecommerce.

The pandemic has digitalized much of the U.S. economy, and this is not a trend which will not suddenly reverse once it ends due to mass vaccination over the next several months. Furthermore, concerns about a decline in advertising miss the fact that, while advertisements as a whole may be facing struggles, PubMatic’s field of programmatic advertising is not. Programmatic advertising is just as much about companies deciding to take a new approach to buying ads as it is about the growth of the advertisement industry itself. And according to one research firm, spending on programmatic advertising will reach $91 billion and 86% of all digital ad spending, up from $42 million in 2017.

Such an important field will attract major competitors. PubMatic’s primary competition is Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), a similar company whose share price has nearly quadrupled within the past three months due to impressive financial numbers and increased interest in programmatic advertising. PubMatic also finds itself up against one of the largest competitors of all in Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). But PubMatic has been able to stay competitive so far, and there is plenty of room in this increasingly market for it to thrive.

Finances and Valuation

PubMatic’s finances may be the most unusual thing about this company. The company is not growing rapidly for a tech IPO, as its revenue grew by just 16% to $92 million from the first nine months of 2019 to 2020. On the other hand, PubMatic reported a net income of $7.7 million, and the company has been consistently profitable going back to at least 2018.

In addition to its steady growth and profitability, PubMatic also has a reasonable balance sheet. It has $40.6 million in cash, $240 million in total assets, and $131.9 million in total liabilities. A liabilities to asset ratio of 0.54 is not great, but reasonable enough especially by the standards of a technology IPO. And thanks to its history of profitability, PubMatic has consistently reported a positive cash flow, with a gain of $15.7 million in operating activities over the first nine months of 2020. In summation, PubMatic is the rare profitable tech IPO, with its other numbers looking reasonable as well.

But while this is all great news, that does not necessarily mean that PubMatic is still worth it at its new elevated price. If we assume a 16% growth rate and apply it to PubMatic’s entire 2019 revenue, its forecasted revenue for 2020 will be $132 million. The final result is a forward-looking EV/revenue ratio of 10.53. By comparison, Magnite has an EV/revenue ratio of 11.28. While there are some questions about whether Magnite can sustain its sudden rapid growth over the past months, this does indicate at the least that PubMatic is not incredibly overpriced.

Final Thoughts

PubMatic is not the largest or coolest tech IPO, and its field is not well-reported compared to fields like cryptocurrency and BitReporter. This is all the more so as more well-known companies like Airbnb and DoorDash (DASH) have or will launch their IPOs over the current timeframe. But this is a successful company, and this IPO may draw attention to an overlooked yet critical sphere on the Internet.

Any investor who got in on the ground floor should be patting themselves on the back, but the new question now is whether this stock is worth it at its elevated price. But we know that the advertisement market will likely recover in the months to come, and that programmatic marketing will have an increasingly important role in digital marketing. This is irrespective of the impact of the pandemic, which means that PubMatic is in a good position both during the next few months when things will continue to be bad as well as the hopeful period when it is over.

Some investors may be hesitant about this stock at its current price. But given the above positive factors, PubMatic is a company which investors should strongly consider, especially if there is a post-IPO drop-off over the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.