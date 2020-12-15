Butler National Corporation's (BUKS) CEO Clark Stewart on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Butler National Corporation (OTCQB:BUKS) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call December 15, 2020 11:00 AM ET

David Drewitz - President, Creative Options Communications

Clark Stewart - President and CEO

Craig Stewart - President of Aerospace Group

Sam Rebotsky - SER Asset Management

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Today is Tuesday, December 15th, and welcome to the Butler National Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Your call leaders for today's call are David Drewitz, Creative Options Communications; Clark Stewart, President and CEO; Craig Stewart, President of Aerospace Group.

I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Drewitz. You may begin.

So with that statement completed, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Clark Stewart.

Yes.

The floor is yours, Mr. Stewart.

All right. And the dog found me, right? But -- yes. Sorry about that. Ladies and gentlemen, I appreciate you dialing in this morning. We have a dog here that was -- just didn't like to be interrupted. So I guess we're okay now though. We're fine. And I want to welcome you all to the call. I think we're very lucky in the environment we're in to have a profitable position for the three months and the six months that we're talking about.

I’d call your attention to the notes on Page 12 about forward-looking information and also our 10-K, April 30, 2020, which tells you that a lot of our estimated position in the future is questionable and we would recognize that anytime. So I think that's the important item that we should cover today.

Avcon and Tempe, our Aerospace operations are essential businesses, as mentioned on Page 14. And I think that, that has helped us out a lot. We've been able to maintain operations in all locations except for the casino. And the casino during that six-month period has been open for 27 weeks.

I guess I'm not going to read all those numbers to you. I'll just kind of go through some of the other things that I noticed in there. We have reduced our staffing about 24 people overall since the 1st of -- since May 1. And that is kind of a matter, we didn't get rid of, the attrition just has reduced at about that much. We also have addressed cleaner a little bit, so you can read all the rest of the numbers, but I talk about them I believe.

In casino situation, we did appear before the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission this last week and discussed the possibility of a debt transaction, which we've all talked about in the past, and they did approve our approach to the debt transaction. And we really can't discuss any further details, those handled in an executive session.

And as I've talked on the previous calls, on this transaction, if and when it's fully approved and closed, we will make the appropriate press releases and the documentation. We have no certainty as to what day, what month or what year that's going to occur, but that's where we are.

The other positive thing is that our backlog continues to hold in Aerospace. And overall, we are about 8% – up 8% on the backlog from 2019, which is very good thing. We continue to have active interest in the aerospace world. And our real problem is the international travel situation and the ability to get airplanes to Newton and get our people out to see the customers and all that is a definite deterrent, but we're still able to maintain a profitable position. I think that is a good thing.

Let me see if I’ve got anything else that I need to discuss. I think that -- like I say, the COVID, we've had pretty good luck there. And we've had a few cases here and there. But basically, we have not been the source of any big outbreaks or anything like that in any part of our business, which is a real positive thing.

And Craig, do you want to comment on the details of any of this information on Aerospace?

Craig Stewart

The Aerospace is -- we've kind of -- GC orders out in Arizona have slowed a little bit. That's where you're seeing some of the drop in the backlog -- drop in the Aerospace segment overall. But Avcon’s business on the modification side continues to be strong. A number of orders and quotes that we’re taking at are pretty consistent. So we're encouraged that -- yes, that the business will stay strong here over the next three to six months.

Clark Stewart

We did -- we have continued to spend money. We've spent $1.7 million on R&D and product development research in the last six months. So that is continuing to move forward and customers are still there and the demand is there. And so we're moving forward on a number of those projects.

I don't have any other comments. As far as -- David, I think we should answer questions if they have any.

David Drewitz

Very good. Let's open it up to your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Sam Rebotsky. Please state your question.

Sam Rebotsky

Yes. Good morning, Clark and Craig.

Clark Stewart

Good morning.

Sam Rebotsky

This is a tough -- difficult time. It sounds very good that at least the State Board approved you to go forward. What is -- and right now, we don't know we need an improvement with the COVID to get more of the -- open for more hours in the gambling. Did they indicate anything about what they would like you to do as far as what you're doing presently, when you had the - yes?

Clark Stewart

I appreciate that question. And I would tell you that the market has changed a little bit. And what we're seeing is, in the last 27-weeks, we're down in the revenue side about 9%. And when you look at the other casinos in the state, they're anywhere from 15% to 35% down. And I think that, that what we're seeing is a much tougher rural market than what you see in the cities, as far as the health of the people and the willingness to come out, venture out and gamble.

The other thing that we're seeing is the spend per visit or per patron, if you will, is up about 25% per visit. And that is somewhat unusual. But basically, what that’s saying is that, if they have any extra disposable income, they're making a trip to the casino and enjoying the games.

We are sitting at 412 games now I believe. And we have made a -- restructured the floor to keep this six-foot spacing on all the machines and everything else. And we're operating with three people at the table games instead of five or six and so on. But we've done that, and that's worked out very well.

So overall, like I say, we're surprised by the increase in the spend per visit and per day. So, that's the big difference. And I don't know that -- I don't know when that'll swing back. It's gradually changing in the last couple of weeks as we get closer to Christmas. And who knows, maybe it'll go back to where it was, but at least we're hanging in there pretty strong. Thank you for the question, a very good question.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. And as far as the aer -- have you been -- reduced the number of -- you’ve reduced the number of employees of 24, but was -- part was in the aer and part was the gaming? Or was it more one than the other?

Clark Stewart

Actually, the gaming was where the reduction was. And we actually increased people at the Aerospace. Because what we're dealing with in Aerospace is our -- we have big ticket sales transactions, where there we -- maybe in the past, we were 200,000 to 300,000, we’re now in the 500,000 to 1.5 million transactions. And so the revenue will bounce around from one quarter to the next.

But the staffing, we actually increased the staffing about six people overall and that's reflecting the fact that the orders are coming in and we're able to work on them. And then when the billing comes through, we have a significant increase in revenue. And when the months where it's not coming, we have a decrease. So, that's where it goes. The casino people were down about 30 people overall. So -- and that's people that just didn't come back after the 65 days we were shutdown.

Sam Rebotsky

Did you get any money for – yes.. Clark, did you get any money for PPE?

Clark Stewart

We qualified at Butler at the Aerospace, but we did not take any, because we cannot justify the fact that we were really out of business, we were essential business and we were able to fund the short periods of time to be dealt with. So we left it alone and didn't do anything with it. In the casino side, yes, we have about $2 million -- $2,000,628 or $2,628,000 something like that.

Craig Stewart

Just over $2 million.

Clark Stewart

Just slightly over $2 million. And we have not recognized that being forgiven at this point. Some day, I'm sure it will be, or will be considered. We've processed it through the bank. It's still going through the government agencies. So, whether we recover that or not, our total loss from the shutdown is around $4.5 million – between $4.5 million and $5 million, that's where that stands.

Sam Rebotsky

And the $300,000 gain on the sale of the airplane, was that in this quarter or the previous quarter?

Clark Stewart

I think that was previous quarter.

Craig Stewart

Previous quarter.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Okay. And as far as buying stock, how much more stock do we have to buy for the employee plans?

Clark Stewart

You know what that is, Craig?

Craig Stewart

[indiscernible]

Clark Stewart

I don't have that on my notes.

Sam Rebotsky

And I guess you can't discuss the Kansas. How does this meeting that just happened this week? Is this part of their plan or was this -- how does that meeting come about? Was it set up in the budget or was it -- did you do anything for the meeting to happen or how long did you know before you participated in? Yes.

Clark Stewart

Let me tell you what the rules of the game are.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay.

Clark Stewart

If we decide to do a financing transaction of any kind with the casino, that requires approval by the State of Kansas through the regulatory process, which is the Racing and Gaming Commission. And since we have been working on that for some time, and we figured now that the COVID may settle down, we might be able to move forward. We figured we needed to go to the Racing and Gaming Commission, describe generally what we were thinking about doing and see if we can get them to approve it.

And so, they approved that concept and they really don't dictate terms or anything like that, it's a question of overall financial stability of the institution is what they're worried about. They don't want us to go out and borrow a bunch of money or give away all the cash, or do something else that causes a problem. So, that's what that's all about. And we just needed to have that – they need that box checked.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. Well, and that’s – yes.

Craig Stewart

Sam, we can -- the company can buy back about $2.8 million worth of shares. So right now, it would be 5.5 million, 5.6 million shares, somewhere in there.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. And at this point, you're not going to do anything with the gaming until things straighten out, because the terms should be much better, once everything -- once the income is more normal, you should be in a better situation?

Clark Stewart

Well, here is what we've said in the past, and it's still true. And if we ever get around to getting the transaction that works, we're going to send out a press release and have a phone call and we can all discuss it. So far, that hasn't happened.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. So right now, should we assume that the sales and earnings would be similar to this quarter going forward until -- or has the COVID improved sufficiently to improve a little bit over this quarter or...?

Clark Stewart

Well, it depends on who he ask here in Kansas, but I'd say business as usual here. But what we're experiencing right now is probably what we're going to experience for the next six months to next summer sometime, is my guess. So we're about 10% off of where we would like to be, I guess. That's a profitable position.

Sam Rebotsky

Yes. And because of the Thanksgiving and Christmas, I assume there is certain shutdowns that would go in this quarter anyhow. Would that be a fair assumption?

Clark Stewart

We are open during this quarter, the third quarter. The question is, is the pattern of the people going to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s and all the other holidays, what is the pattern they will follow going to the casino, and I couldn't answer that question for you, right? I’ve quite got 11 years’ experience and it's never been the same. So, that's we think where we are.

Sam Rebotsky

Okay. I mean this is a difficult time and we've never had this experience. Hopefully, the vaccines do something. Do we expect much vaccines in your area? Are we looking forward to that?

Clark Stewart

Oh, I don't know. We're not a nursing home. So we're not high on the list. So I couldn't tell you whether we're going to have a lot of them or not. I keep thinking since -- I'm over 80, I need to go down and get one but I seem to -- not in the nursing home. So I guess I'm okay.

Sam Rebotsky

You seem to be doing okay.

Clark Stewart

I don't know the answer, to say I can’t -- to answer I don’t know what. But I think we're going to be as well off as anybody else out in this part of the world. Yes.

Sam Rebotsky

Yes. Well, good luck, and Craig, Clark, and the whole team. Hopefully -- I mean, we'll pull through, hopefully, sooner than later. And good luck, and happy holiday and…

Clark Stewart

Thank you and we appreciate your questions and happy holidays to you. We will continue to work hard and make all this stuff happen if we can. So that's what we're doing. Thank you very much.

Clark Stewart

Sounds like we're finished David. Thank you very much, everyone, for joining the call. We appreciate your questions and we're trying to do our best for you. Thank you.

David Drewitz

Thank you, everyone. Take care.

