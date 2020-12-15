Caution Warranted In Today's Manic Stock Market

Retail traders are speculating in a way not seen since the Dot Com bubble.

Welcome to the great stock market mania of 2020.

U.S. stocks, measured by the S&P 500 (SPY), currently trade at or near record valuations across virtually every metric. Meanwhile, the general public is partying like its 1999 in both the stock and option markets. Historically, these two combinations don't end well for investors.

In today's article, I'll dive into each of these points in greater detail, including both hard data and anecdotal reports. The bottom line: all signs point towards a mania on par with the Dot Com bubble. That leaves very little long-term upside, and significant downside risks in today's stock market.

With that said, let's begin by looking at valuations.

The Most Expensive Stock Market Ever

Perhaps the most ironclad law of financial markets says that valuation is destiny. While valuations can't tell you what prices will do next month or even next year, they do a pretty good job of informing the long run return expectations for buy and hold investors.

One of the most reliable valuation metrics for gauging future returns is the CAPE (cyclically adjusted price to earnings) ratio. This ratio compares stock prices against their average earnings over a trailing 10-year time frame, adjusted for inflation. Historically, the CAPE ratio provides an extremely robust indicator of future returns, as shown in the chart below:

Source

Thus, when the CAPE ratio is high, you can reliably expect low future returns over a 10-year time horizon, and vice versa. That's bad news for anyone long the broader market today, given that the S&P 500 CAPE ratio now exceeds the peak reached in 1929 - just before the Great Depression:

Source

But wait, didn't I say the most expensive stock market ever? Well, it all depends on which valuation metric you choose. Yes, it's true that the CAPE ratio was briefly higher at the peak of the Dot Com bubble - but there's just one problem: what if the definition of "earnings" changes over time? That's precisely what's happened in recent years, given an "epidemic of fake earnings" as one of Wall Street's top debt investors, Alan Waxman, explained in late 2019:

Too many companies are addicted to making creative accounting adjustments that bump up operating profits known as Ebitda -- and investors are turning a blind eye...

Waxman essentially argues that a growing proportion of reported profits in recent years have been manufactured by "adjusting" away very real costs of doing business. We saw something similar in the final years of the Dot Com bubble, in the form of earnings restatements, as detailed in Boom and Bust:

Investors were led to believe in the 1998 - 2000 period that profits were rising, but when future revisions were taken into account, they had in fact been steady or falling.

One easy way to avoid falling prey to such a trap involves simply valuing stocks on sales instead of earnings. The reason is straight-forward: it's much more difficult to massage revenues than it is for earnings. Using the basic price to sales ratio, the S&P 500 today trades at its richest valuation ever - even exceeding the Dot Com bubble peak:

Of course, we could endlessly argue about which valuation metric makes the most sense, but that's just noise at this point. If you step back and look at the big picture, you see an S&P 500 trading at or near record high territory across virtually any metric you can come up with:

Source

Finally, the bulls might argue that the market is "forward-looking", and the data points presented so far are all backwards looking. So let's consider the forward earnings outlook. Coming into this year, the FactSet consensus analyst estimate pegged 2021 S&P 500 profits at $196.70. Today, the same analysts forecast 2021 earnings of just $169.20, per the latest FactSet data. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up more than 10% YTD despite the forward earnings outlook dropping by 14%.

Said differently, if the market were rationally pricing in future earnings at a constant multiple, you'd expect prices to be roughly 25% lower today. And even then, we'd still be at the high end of the historical valuation spectrum.

Of course, many others before me have pointed at lofty valuations as a reason for caution since at least 2015... and yet, the market continues marching ever higher. But the key difference between 2020 and the last five years of stretched valuations is the sea change in market sentiment and overall speculative fervor.

The Shoeshine Boy Indicator

For the prior several years, the market's been missing one key element needed to mark a top: the "shoeshine boy" indicator. If you've never heard the anecdote, the story goes that Joe Kennedy was offered an unsolicited stock tip from a shoeshine boy in the midst of the great bull market in late 1928. It was this event alone that triggered him to immediately dump all of his stock holdings, simply explaining:

You know it's time to sell when shoeshine boys give you stock tips. This bull market is over.

It may sound trite, but there's a mountain of wisdom in this statement. You see, manias don't die on valuation; they only die when speculators can no longer find willing counterparties to buy at ever higher prices. When every marginal speculator is fully committed to the market. When you can no longer walk down the street without getting a stock tip, it's an obvious sign that the supply of new speculators is running scarce - everyone's already in the game.

Revisiting the Dot Com bubble, it was common knowledge that stocks were grossly overvalued for many years before the 2000 peak. Former Fed Chair Alan Greenspan famously called out the stock market's "irrational exuberance" in 1996. But in 1996, you weren't constantly hearing about your neighbors getting rich on the latest Dot Com IPO, or your co-workers quitting their jobs to become day traders. But by 1999, all of these things were suddenly happening. This August 1999 Time Magazine excerpt perfectly captured the zeitgeist of the era:

Barton Biggs, an analyst at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter, confirms and bemoans the trend in biting missives to clients about his plumber, who is so busy trading he won't come to fix a leaking pipe. I've written about the guy behind the deli counter leafing through Barron's for that day's stock trade. It's epidemic, and it's alarming.

That was the shoeshine boy indicator flashing bright red in mid-1999, and that's exactly what's been missing from the current bull market... until now. But before you can fully appreciate the speculative fervor of 2020, it helps to first step back and consider the driving forces that got us here. And once again, we can draw lessons from the Dot Com era.

Fuel for a Boom: Removing Barriers to Speculation

Before the internet, trading stocks meant physically calling your stock broker and paying hundreds of dollars for each transaction. If you wanted live stock quotes, you either had to pay thousands of dollars each year for a Quotron, or call up your broker to manually check prices one at a time. These barriers effectively prevented an entire class of citizens from speculating in the market, for better or worse.

By everything changed with the rise of the internet in the 1990s. For the first time ever, average Americans could monitor their favorite stocks and trade instantly with the click of a button. Online trading also helped cut brokerage commissions from around $70 per trade in the early 1990s down to around $15 by 1999 - considered cheap at the time.

The combination of lower transaction costs and greater ease of access unleashed a record boom in retail participation in the market. By 1999, nearly 10 million Americans were trading stocks online. These new retail traders provided the critical fuel for inflating the Dot Com bubble, as described in more detail in Boom and Bust. Of course, we all know how that story ended...

Now fast forward to 2013, with a new bull market emerging just as the Millennial generation began entering the workforce en masse. Progress had been made lowering trading fees, but investors were still paying $5 - $10 per transaction. Plus, many brokerages required initial deposits of $2,000 or more just to get started. The industry was ripe for one last wave of disruption.

That disruption came in April of 2013, when Robinhood launched its zero-commission mobile trading platform, with no minimum deposits required. Robinhood also offered the unique ability to instantly trade even as deposited funds processed, versus the standard 3-day hold time on funds for other brokerages. Instant gratification is built into the platform, including the highly gamified trading interface, which some describe as addictive and encouraging of speculative behavior.

Whatever your feelings about the platform, the results speak for themselves - within five years, Robinhood had amassed 3 million users, or roughly the size of E-trade. This meteoric rise forced the industry into making a simple choice: follow Robinhood's lead, or risk losing even more market share. The industry relented in October 2019, when Charles Schwab matched Robinhood's zero commission fee structure. Within weeks, Fidelity, TD Ameritrade and E-Trade all followed suit.

Almost overnight, free stock trading went from a niche product to industry standard. Meanwhile, the industry has also mimicked Robinhood's other popular features - with instant trading availability (up to certain deposit levels), reduced account minimums, etc.

The end result: by late 2019, practically all remaining barriers to stock market speculation had been erased. For the first time ever, anyone with a few dollars and a smartphone could download an app and begin instantly trading stocks, options, and even cryptocurrencies.

That was the fuel; then came the spark...

Catalyst for a Boom: Pandemic Lockdowns

When the COVID-19 lockdowns started in March, millions of newly unemployed Americans found themselves without a job, generous unemployment benefits, and few if any options for leaving the house. Others found themselves out of a job without benefits, and very limited options for replacing lost income. It was the perfect storm that unleashed a record flood of new retail money into the stock market:

Source

And we're not just talking about a Robinhood phenomenon. Every major brokerage firm reported record new account openings in the first quarter of 2020:

Source

In short, the pandemic produced the shoeshine boy moment that transformed a bull market into an outright mania. Let's consider a few case studies...

Shoeshine Boy Indicator Flashing Bright Red

In this Forbes article, a former hedge fund manager details the recent trading exploits of his 16-year son. Of particular note, the author describes how free trading fueled a more than 30x increase in his son's trading activity this year:

One thing I'm certain about is that the boom in retail trading has been turbocharged by the elimination of retail commissions. My son did a total of 9 trades across 2018 and 2019. The total so far in 2020? 165.

The author goes on to explain how his son ignores advice to invest in established blue chip companies, like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Instead, the 16-year old favors stocks "that move" - like Fisker (NYSE:FSR), an electric vehicle startup worth $5 billion, despite no product or sales yet. Despite the lack of sales, the Fisker helped the son outperform both his father and the broader market:

I now endure an almost daily ritual of him entering my office and announcing how his SPACs are beating the market and mocking me for still not owning Fisker.

Whatever happens next, the stakes are likely pretty low for a high school student. But for others, the stock market has become an economic lifeline for replacing lost income during the pandemic. This includes former real estate agent turned day trader Sharmila Viswasam, who was recently profiled in this Wall Street Journal article. Before the pandemic, the 38-year old's investing process mostly involved regular contributions to a long-term 401(k) plan. But after losing her real estate job earlier this year, Ms. Viswasam turned to day trading for making extra money. So far, she's found success using the following strategy:

She mostly buys blocks of stocks that trade for less than $5 a share and sells many of them within a day or two... Ms. Viswasam embraces a risky trading style. "Scared money makes no money," Ms. Viswasam said.

She's not alone in speculating among the market's high-risk, low-priced securities. 2020 has unleashed some truly historic trading dynamics in bankrupt stocks, including the case of Hertz - the troubled car rental company, whose stock price rallied several hundred percent after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Apparently Ms. Viswasam is one of the traders catching these kinds of moves... but one can't help but wonder what it says about the broader market environment.

Finally, it's not just the younger generations catching day trade fever. A Wall Street Journal reporter recently described how the pandemic turned her parents into day traders:

During my four years writing about financial markets for The Wall Street Journal, my parents and I almost never discussed stock trading... When I returned to Iowa to visit them in August, it was all they wanted to talk about.

The journalist describes how her parents now actively trade in the market's high-flying momentum stocks, like Zoom (ZM) and Tesla (TSLA). And as the following exchange reveals, her parents buy and sell these securities despite knowing little or nothing about the company fundamentals:

What do you think of Tesla my dad asked one evening... "Dad, please don't buy Tesla," I said. "Why not?" he insisted. "You don't know anything about the company," I exclaimed. I wasn't concerned about Tesla Inc. as a specific investment as much as I was about my dad buying shares in a company without having enough information about it. Both of them ended up buying Tesla shares. My dad purchased Nikola Corp. too for good measure.

I could list many more examples, but you get the picture. For the first time in this long bull market, the "Shoeshine Boy" indicator is starting to flash red. We're now at that point in the bull market when novice investors are aggressively speculating in some of the market's riskiest securities.

Don't get me wrong, this isn't about talking down to any one of these new traders. The point is, they're mostly playing a game that's unwinnable - speculating on short-term stock price movements. Sure, some can do it well, but 90% of those who try will fail. Unless it's different this time, when any amateur can suddenly become a successful day trader overnight, it's almost certainly an artifact of a mania.

Meanwhile, if only 10% of day traders succeed in the stock market, you can probably cut that number in half in the options market - the deep end of the risk pool, where retail traders have recently piled into.

Record Retail Speculation in the Options Market

Without getting too deep into the weeds, the options market was originally designed to provide institutional investors the opportunity to hedge portfolio risk. It also provides the opportunity for speculators to make leveraged bets on stock prices. However, the odds are heavily stacked against the options speculator, for a variety of reasons. To simplify a complex topic, the speculative option buyer is always fighting both time and the spread between the underlying stock price and the option strike price. If the underlying stock doesn't move far enough to clear the strike price before the expiration date, you lose 100% of your investment.

For these reasons, the vast majority of options expire worthless over time. So unlike stock prices, where you can exit with a small loss when you're wrong, option buyers often lose their whole bet. But during a mania, the pay-off in call options can be huge. Naturally, this upside potential has attracted the same speculative fervor among retail traders that we're seeing in the stock market.

We can roughly estimate the footprint of retail call option buyers from measuring the proportion of small trades (less than 10 contracts) as a percentage of total volumes. On this metric, retail traders are speculating in call options like never before - exceeding the highs reached at the peak of the Dot Com bubble:

Source

In some ways, this record call buying activity adds more fuel to the melt-up in the underlying stock market, as described in this excellent podcast with Grant Williams and Chris Cole. The scary part of the conversation comes when Chris Cole describes how the reflexive feedback loop can work in the opposite direction, unleashing tremendous volatility when price momentum ultimately reverses.

Based on the evidence presented, my premise is simple: it's not different this time. When the price momentum ultimately reverses, there's major downside risks in today's stock market.

Extreme caution is advised.

Disclosure: I am/we are short QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm short a variety of individual stocks and indices