40-Year-Plus Annual Dividend Hikers For December

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top-yield 40+Year reliable dividend dogs showed 25.8% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Bigger (higher-priced) stocks led the 40+ yearly boosted dividend pack by 2.5 lengths.

The 65 select dividend stocks ranged 0.75% to 8.00% in annual yield and ranged -10.95% to 70.95% in annual price target upsides per brokers sampled 12/11/20.

Drip Investing lists over 800 stocks that have annually increased dividends for five years or more. These 65 stocks boosting dividends 40 years or more were parsed from 138 posted 11/30/20.

Foreword

This article is based on the monthly lists of Champions, Contenders and Challengers [CCC] posted on dripinvesting.org and maintained by Justin Law.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dogcatcher) analysis, these CCC lists are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the November 30 list of 65 longest annually increasing dividend stocks in the Champion-documented collection per updated data from YCharts sampled December 11.

The Ides of March plunge in stock market prices devastated the Champions. However, none suspended or reduced dividend payouts. In fact, the drop in prices of 8 of the top 40 (listed by yield) reliable 40 Yr + boosters made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors in May.

In June, however, after ADM and NFG prices recovered to near their jumping off points, only six remained as "good buys" as of 6/4/20. Come July, and the list was back up to eight. For August, the count was up to nine stocks and September showed seven. In October, eight again lived up to the dogcatcher ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price. The November accounting also featured eight.

For December, seven made the grade of dividend from $1K invested exceeding share price. They were: Altria Group Inc. (MO), Universal Corp. (UVV), United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS). Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

See the Afterword at the end of this article for a list of all 65 stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimate 11.65% To 23.91% Net Gains For 10 Top 40+Yr Dividend-Boosting Dogs To December 2021

Five of 10 top reliable 40Yr+Dividend-boosted stocks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these August dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 50% accurate this month.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks plus their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 11, 2021 were:

Black Hills Corp. (BKH) was projected to net $239.09 based on target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 74% less than the market as a whole.

National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) was projected to net $209.68, based on the median of target estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Altria Group Inc. was projected to net $207.21, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 48% under the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) was projected to net $177.79, based on the median of target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 43% more than the market as a whole.

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) was projected to net $166.13 based on the median of target price estimates from 33 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% under the market as a whole.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NWN) was projected to net $247.47 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) was projected to net $145.76, based on a median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Community Trust Bank Corp. was projected to net $128.04, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 17% under the market as a whole.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) was projected to net $125.29, based on dividends, plus a median of the target price estimates from 17 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 88% under the market as a whole.

Clorox Co. (CLX) was projected to net $116.45, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 16 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 79% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 16.63% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 45% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Five Top 40+Yr Dividend-Boosting Dogs To Average A 5.06% Loss To December 11, 2021

The probable losing trades revealed by Y-Charts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) projected a loss of $36.70 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 25 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp. (SYY) projected a loss of $37.43 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) projected a loss of $42.37 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 19 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Nucor Corp. (NUE) projected a loss of $63.32 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 12 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Franklin Resources Inc projected a loss of $73.30 based on its dividend and the median of target price estimates from 15 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was 5.06% on $5k invested as $1k in each of these five 40Yr+Dividend-Boosted stocks. This loss estimate was subject to average risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

Source: rover.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

50 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per December Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

50 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks Per December Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): 10 Top Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks by yield represented six of 11 Morningstar sectors. First, and second places were claimed by two consumer defensive sector representatives, Altria Group Inc. [1], and Universal Corp. [2]. One real estate sector representative placed third, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) [3].

Then three financial services representatives placed fourth, sixth, and ninth: Franklin Resources Inc. [4], United Banshares Inc. [6], and Community Trust Bancorp Inc. [9].

The following representatives closed out the balance of the list: one healthcare representative placed fifth, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [5], Two utilities representatives placed seventh and tenth, Consolidated Edison Inc. [7] and Northwest Natural Holding Co. [10]. Finally, one energy stock occupied the eighth place, National Fuel Gas Co. [8], to complete the Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Stocks top ten by yield for November.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Top 10 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs Showed 9.68%-21.09% Upsides While (32) Nine Lowly Downsiders Sank -0.03% to -10.81% In December

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 25.8% Disadvantage For Five Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs To December 2021

10 top 40Yr+ Dividend dogs were culled by yield (dividend / price). Results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend dogs screened 10/2/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of 11 sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest-Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs (31) Delivering 6.74% Vs. (32 ) 9.08% Net Gains by All 10 Come December 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 40Yr+Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 25.80% LESS gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The sixth lowest-priced selection, National Fuel Gas Co, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 20.97%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield 40Yr+ Dividend dogs as of December 11 were: Franklin Resources Inc., United Bankshares Inc., Community Trust Bancorp Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., and Altria Group Inc., with prices ranging from $24.33 to $43.00.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger top-yield most reliable 40Yr+ dividend dogs as of December 11 were: National Fuel Gas Co., Northwest Natural Holding Co., Universal Corp., Consolidated Edison Inc., and Federal Realty Investment Trust, whose prices ranged from $43.11 to $90.15.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

Reliable 40Yr+ Dividend Dogs by Number of Annual Dividend Increases (High to Low)

Above is the list of the 65 Reliable 40+Year stocks in their order of longevity raising dividends. The shortest is 40 years; the longest is 66.

Finally, in case you missed this tidbit in the foreword, here it is to close out the afterword for this article: For December, seven made the grade of dividend from $1K invested exceeding share price.

They were: Altria Group Inc., Universal Corp., United Banshares Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance, Franklin Resources Inc., Community Trust Bankcorp Inc., Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Some consider dividends from $1K invested exceeding share price a buy zone alert.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: rover.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.