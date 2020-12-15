The Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) has performed poorly this year but will likely recover as the natural gas market rebalances in the near future. The Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, which gives investors exposure to the energy infrastructure MLPs and companies, particularly those operating in the natural gas space, is trading at a substantial discount to NAV and I think this might be a good CEF for investors to consider.

Image courtesy of anita_starzycka at Pixabay

To say 2020 has been a difficult year for the energy sector will be an understatement. The rapid spread of the coronavirus from China to the rest of the world triggered a wave of lockdowns and travel restrictions, brought business activity to a standstill, pushed the global economy into a recession, and decimated energy demand. The commodity prices dropped sharply and OPEC+ countries as well as other nations, decreased production either voluntarily or by mandate. The US field production of crude oil climbed to as high as 13.1 million bpd in 1Q20 but started to fall in the subsequent weeks and was most recently at 11.1 million bpd, as per data from the US Energy Information Administration. The US dry natural gas production also fell from 2.947 trillion cf in Jan-2020 to 2.68 tcf by Sep-2020. Virtually all energy stocks came under pressure, including those of energy infrastructure companies and master limited partnerships.

The earnings and cash flows of midstream companies and MLPs came under pressure and the sector witnessed a round of dividend cuts, with the highly leveraged entities chopping their payouts by 50% or more to improve their financial health. EnLink Midstream (ENLC), Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN), DCP Midstream (DCP), and Energy Transfer (ET) are some of the well-established and well-known midstream companies and MLPs that have made significant dividend and distribution in recent past. That's put a lot of stress on the midstream-focused closed-end funds, including the Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, or NTG, which suspended distributions in May. NTG's shares have fallen by roughly 81% this year. But since then, the business environment has improved and NTG has reinstated distributions. NTG, however, is still trading at a steep discount to its NAV and I think this might be a good time to take a closer look at this CEF.

Image: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Fact Sheet.

As per NTG's latest update, the fund had $149.8 million of net assets as of Nov. 30, 2020, which makes it a middle-of-the-pack fund among energy MLP CEFs. NTG is smaller than the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN) which has around $1 billion of net assets but bigger than several other CEFs that manage less than $100 million of assets such as the Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE) or the Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV). NTG is also a reasonably liquid fund, with 84,000 shares trading hands on a daily basis (52-week average), which makes it good for those investors who prefer to quickly move in and out of trades.

On its website, NTG states that it is a CEF that invests in midstream energy entities, mainly those companies and MLPs that hold natural gas and natural gas liquid infrastructure assets like natural gas and NGL pipelines, gas gathering and processing plants, NGL fractionators, and storage units. NTG's portfolio, therefore, is heavily tilted towards those companies and MLPs that own natural gas and NGL logistics assets. These entities account for more than half of the fund's assets, with natural gas and NGL pipeline entities depicting 38% and gathering and processing companies representing 14% of NTG's assets. That's in contrast to other funds like the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, the biggest midstream sector CEF in terms of asset size, or the ClearBridge MLP And Midstream Fund (CEM), which aims to give investors broad exposure to the entire midstream universe.

NTG Top-1o Holdings. Image: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc.

The natural gas sector was also hit hard by the downturn, marked by weakness in prices and production. The natural gas NYMEX futures hit $2.20 per MMBtu in January but traded well below $2 throughout the subsequent six months, frequently hovering in the $1.50-$1.60 range. But since then, prices have recovered as the global economies gradually opened up after months of lockdowns and travel restrictions, business activity started climbing back to normalized levels, pharmaceutical companies announced Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs, and governments started preparing mass vaccine rollouts. Natural gas futures settlement price climbed to as high as $3.35 in late-Oct. Since early-November, prices have fallen to $2.60 at the time of this writing as inventory levels have remained high due to the mild weather conditions, as opposed to the seasonal inventory drawdown. But prices are still substantially above the recent lows.

I expect gas prices to climb further in the coming months which will encourage E&P companies to increase gas production. The current weakness in gas prices will likely lead to an increase in consumption from utilities which will help push inventories lower and help rebalance the market. Meanwhile, the LNG prices have more than quadrupled from recent lows to $9 per MMBtu, driven by supply disruptions and strong demand from Asia. That's already pushed natural gas demand higher and the US LNG exports have climbed to all-time highs. Also, note that so far, we haven't witnessed an increase in natural gas drilling activity, measured in terms of drilling rigs. Although E&P companies have deployed dozens of new oil rigs since Aug-Sep (when the oil rig count bottomed at around 180 rigs, as per data from Baker Hughes (BKR)) which led to an increase in associated gas production, the direct drilling for gas hasn't risen by a lot. The gas producers have added just 10 new rigs from August lows. But I think as gas prices increase, we will likely see an increase in gas drilling activity and the production will also climb in the coming months.

I expect the demand for natural gas infrastructure assets to increase in the coming months on the back of the recovering US production and global energy demand, allowing NTG's core holdings to grow their earnings, cash flows, and distributions. For instance, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), which is NTG's top-holding and is one of the biggest players in the NGL and natural gas market, is developing several gas, NGL, and crude oil midstream projects and is poised to benefit from the increase in energy demand. Similarly, Williams Companies (WMB), which is NTG's third-largest holding and owns some of the biggest natural gas infrastructure assets in the US, will be in a strong position to report record levels of natural gas volumes in 2021 and will capitalize fully on the ongoing expansion of the Transco pipeline.

I also like NTG's valuation. The CEF is currently trading at a 21% discount to the NAV, which makes it cheaper than other funds, such as KYN and CEM, which are trading 16% to 19% below their NAVs. As mentioned earlier, NTG has performed poorly this year but moving forward, as the natural gas market's fundamentals improve, the fund's performance will likely get better. I think NTG is a great CEF for investors to consider.

Note, however, that NTG, like its peers, uses leverage to increase its exposure to the energy infrastructure MLPs and companies and is therefore exposed to risks associated with having a leveraged portfolio. NTG's total leverage stood at $68 million at the end of November, which includes $40 million in short-term borrowings, $15.3 million in senior notes, and $12.7 million in preferred shares. The CEF's leverage to asset ratio was a decent 30% and was slightly below its bigger rival KYN's ratio of 32%. I don't think NTG is over-leveraged but remember that the fund gives leveraged exposure to energy infrastructure entities who are also leveraged. If, for instance, the business environment gets worse, then NTG's earnings and cash flows will come under pressure and, in the worst-case scenario, it could make a dividend cut or a suspension (just like it did earlier this year) in order to protect its balance sheet. NTG, therefore, may not appeal to defensive investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.