You have to take risks to get returns. That concept is firmly entrenched in every savvy investor's mind. But is that risk quantifiable? In most cases, people just have a vague idea that some stock investment is more risky than some other stock investment. In the case of bond funds though, risk reaches much higher levels of quantification. We look at one fund today, that brings a lot of risk, for just a little reward.

According to their website "The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds." We have recently covered another corporate bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Years Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD). Though the symbols and names are rather similar, the two funds have a very different risk and reward profile.

Current Holdings

As of the most recent update for December 11, 2020, the bulk of LQD holdings are A and BBB rated.

Source: LQD

As it is an investment grade corporate bond fund, it generally will not hold investments rated below BBB. You will occasionally find bonds here below this grade and that usually means that those are the bonds that received a downgrade after the fund bought them. Occasionally the fund will get rid of these bonds or sometimes if they are near maturity, they will hold them until then. This restriction of holding only investment grade bonds limits the riskiness of the fund. However, that also limits the interest you can earn.

The fund takes diversification to a whole new level and owns a stunning 2,335 different bonds.

Source: LQD

Any company that is investment grade and has issued bonds is owned by this fund.

Bond Maturities

One striking aspect of this fund is that it is really going out long on duration to generate its yields. It has practically no bonds that mature under 3 years. At the long end, almost 30% of its assets have a duration of more than 20 years.

Source: LQD

The fund's weighted duration is almost 10 years.

Source: LQD

For the uninitiated, effective duration tries to give a sense of what would happen to the fund's NAV should interest rates move up or down by 1% across the entire interest rate curve. In this case it means that should interest rates rise by 1% across the board, the fund's NAV would drop by 9.72%, all other things being equal. Now, that is a simplistic version as there are many other factors that impact the value of an investment grade bond and by extension that of an investment grade bond fund. But that gives you the gist.

The Return For Your Risk

Like almost all bond funds that we can find today, the trailing 12 months yield turns out to be the most irrelevant metric you can glance at.

The 2.72% might seem low but actually massively overstates the fund's forward potential. Thanks to interest rate cuts and treasury-investment grade bond spread compressions, the yield has shrunk substantially during the year.

Source: LQD

The starting point of what you will get in interest is the 1.99% noted above as yield to maturity of bonds held by this fund. Now that by itself is already a lot below the 2.72%. But it does get worse. We have to deduct the expenses to reach the final net yield. iShares runs an efficient organization and the fees are just 0.14% of assets.

Source: LQD

All other expenses round to zero, thanks to the fund's rather large size ($55 billion) and economies of scale. When you subtract that out, you get to the net yield of 1.85%. This corresponds approximately with the 30 Day SEC Yield.

Source: LQD

Small differences between the two (net calculated and 30 Day SEC yield) are common and mainly from the fact that the latter is looking at an average over 30 days.

Conclusion

Almost 10 years of duration risk to get an under 2% net yield falls under the definition of excess risk to us. A 1% increase in bond yields would wipe out 5 years worth of interest income. We have heard the counterarguments. The Federal Reserve will never allow yields to rise and we have to go down the deflationary rabbit hole for the next generation among other things. But there are far better ways to generate 2% without taking a fraction of this duration risk. For our money we frequently make double digit annualized yields by writing insurance contracts (also known as selling cash secured puts) on companies we would like to buy and own. Often the beta on these contracts is far under 0.5 and the position moves more like a bond than an equity. Sure we may land up owning quality companies at a price we like if the market falls, but that is the exact purpose of the exercise. To generate returns while controlling your risk. Owning funds with 10 year durations for under 2% though only makes sense if you are expecting negative yields across the board. Our favorite indicator says that, that will just not happen.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.