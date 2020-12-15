ADC and NTST generate low single digit rent from theaters, health and fitness, and casual dining, and they have much higher investment grade tenants than Realty Income.

In a recent series of articles, Seeking Alpha contributors Brad Thomas and Dane Bowler each provided perspectives on Realty Income. Brad has been a long-time bull on Realty Income, touting that the company’s high quality portfolio acquisitions and low cost of capital should continue to drive earnings growth. In contrast, Dane took a more bearish approach. He emphasized Realty Income’s failure to adapt to the changing environment and low cap rate entry points from recent property purchases, contributing to a poor outlook.

I respect both Brad and Dane’s views on Realty Income. They are both great real estate analysts who are the OG’s of REIT authors on Seeking Alpha. However, there are always more than two ways to approach any investment, and I propose an alternative perspective. Realty Income is a solid investment and has done a commendable job of positioning its portfolio to perform well. But given how covid has altered the real estate investment market, one must not overlook the company is facing greater challenges compared to its more stable, underfollowed net lease REIT peers that represent more attractive investment options at current prices.

Improving Portfolio

One of Realty Income’s greatest attributes has been its ability to position the company and respond to changing trends. This is reflected in the evolution of their portfolio since 2009. Realty Income has made three major improvements to its portfolio:

The company has become more diversified by reducing exposure to top tenants

Less exposure to economically and e-commerce sensitive indsutries, such as restaurants and theaters

Significant increase in exposure to investment-grade tenants

Realty Income has transitioned from higher risk tenants that were more at risk from the growth of e-commerce and potential recession to discount, non-discretionary, and experiential tenants with a higher proportion of investment-grade ratings. In 2009, restaurants, theaters, apparel stores, and sporting goods store represented around 40% of Realty Income’s annual base rent. Today, those sectors represent just 16% of their tenants.

Recent reports have described not only the broader economy, but the net lease sector as experiencing a K-shaped recovery demonstrated by the bifurcation in performance based on the quality of property and tenant. The flight to quality has produced slight cap rate compression and increased interest from investors in essential properties less reliant on social gathering. In contrast, high-risk sectors, like theaters, gyms and fitness, and casual dining experience diminished interest from potential buyers given the uncertain or poor forecasts for the industry.

Recent transaction activity from the third quarter reaffirmed the strong pricing of essential, high demand net lease retail properties.

The stable, e-commerce and covid resistant tenants continued to trade at cap rates below 6%. These are the primary types of properties and tenants that Realty Income has attracted given their portfolio transition over the past decade. That these tenants continued to perform well throughout covid and pay rent, even as e-commerce sales spiked, demonstrates the essentialness of this class of physical retail and the limits of e-commerce.

The core strength of the company’s portfolio is demonstrated by its solid rental collection rates.

Company Q3 rental collection rate STOR 88% NNN 90% SRC 90% EPRT 90% O 93% VER 94% BNL 97% ADC 97% NTST 99%

As demonstrated by the chart above, Realty Income has collected around the median of rents for the net lease industry. The major sectors that Realty Income has struggled to collect rent from include the theater industry, health and fitness, and casual dining. For the theater industry, well under 50% of monthly rent is being collected. At this point, more than 80% of rental collections are made for health and fitness, and approximately 95% for casual dining.

Of these three sectors, the theater industry faces far greater long-term risk than health and fitness or casual dining. Prior to covid, health and fitness and casual dining were beneficiaries of positive secular trends that should return following vaccine distribution and a return to normalcy.

Over the last decade, there has been a steady and consistent rise in gym memberships, which have been most prevalent among millennials and Generation Z. Additionally, consumer spending at restaurants steadily gained share versus spending on food at home throughout the 2010s, and delivery increase has expanded exposure to restaurants.

By contrast, the outlook for the theater industry is much more precarious. Even prior to covid, move attendance was in structural decline due to competition from streaming services and Youtube.

Source- Baskin Wealth Management

Covid has induced a significantly more dire state for theaters, as forced shutdowns or strict capacity requirements deteriorate their financial condition. Realty Income reported that theaters contributed to a $.04 decline in AFFO per share generation for the fourth quarter. This represents around 5% of their earnings, so it is not massive decline. However, it could grow should more theater rents be deemed uncollectible. More uncollectible theater rents is completely feasible due to the impending additional shutdowns to be mandated by local governments recently, in addition to the continued growth of streaming services, like Netflix.

Cap Rate and Cost of Capital Spread

While I mostly agree with Brad’s perspective on Realty Income being a solid long-term investment, Dane made a great point regarding cost of capital. He is absolutely right that it is not a fixed metric, but is constantly changing in response to market conditions evolving.

A significant concern with not just Realty Income, but the net lease sector as a whole, is that the market could devalue such companies if they fail to position themselves favorably for the future. Consider this statistic- Morningstar reports Realty Income’s rent escalators are typically around just 1% and re-leasing spreads average 5% for a 15 year lease. These generous terms are also beneficial for Realty Income because it attracts top tenants to their properties. However, Realty Income inherently has no competitive advantage. Most tenants could easily leave and find another location. Thus, unless they change their lease structures to allow for greater rent growth, which may disincentivize tenants to lease from them, internal growth is nearly impossible to accomplish.

Rather, they rely heavily on external growth to grow earnings and produce high shareholder returns. With a weighted average interest rate of 3.5% and a P/AFFO multiple that has historically averaged around 20, Realty Income has maintained a sub-5% cost of capital, creating a solid spread for the 6% cap rate properties it typically buys with acquisitions. Theaters, fitness centers, and casual dining consist of just over 16% of the company’s annual rent. If these three industries encounter a long-term, structural decline, Realty Income’s earnings would inevitably be negatively impacted, contributing to a potentially lower multiple and inability to raise cheap equity capital. It is a great concern that the company’s access to growth by acquisitions could be made incapable should market conditions turn against the company, leaving them to very limited internal growth prospects.

Three Top Net Lease Peers- Agree Realty, NetSTREIT, and Broadstone

While Realty Income still has a solid portfolio and is continued to position itself for modest earnings growth, three peer net lease REITs have better prospects given their respective portfolio composition and valuation. Agree Realty and Netstreit are both modeled as “mini” Realty Incomes. They have similar portfolios exposed to e-commerce resistant tenants and acquisition strategies that rely on external growth to fuel earnings growth. Better yet, they have more perfected Realty Income’s strategy by having less exposure to at-risk tenants. Broadstone, in contrast, is a diversified REIT with industrial, healthcare, office, restaurants, and retail properties. They have a very attractive valuation multiple and just went public a few months ago.

Agree Realty and NetSTREIT

Agree and NetSTREIT are much more retail-centered than Realty Income, but this has benefited them given their tenants’ stability throughout covid. 66% of Agree’s tenants are investment grade, and they generate just over 5% of their annualized base rent from theater, health and fitness, and casual dining operators. Similarly, NTST generates just 2.8% of its rent form casual dining, and has no exposure to theaters and health and fitness. 68% of their tenants are investment grade, and over 74% are investment grade profile.

In contrast, Realty Income generates over 16% of their annualized base rent from theater, health and fitness, and casual dining operators. Combine these portfolio characteristics with rent collection levels, and it is clear that ADC and NTST have each established higher quality and more stable portfolios than Realty Income.

As a result of their higher quality portfolios and higher collection rates, Agree and Netstreit each trade at slightly higher multiples than Realty Income.

Company Q3 AFFO per share annualized P/AFFO O 3.28 18.53 ADC 3.2 20.85 NTST 0.84 21.75 BNL 1.52 12.50

However, both ADC and NTST have experienced earnings growth lately. NTST's Q3 results are likely not their stabilized results, as they still have IPO proceeds to make acquisitions in the coming quarters. Management mentioned in their recent conference call that they should stabilize at dividend coverage between 65-75%, implying AFFO per share around $1.14, which would translate to a P/AFFO multiple of under 16. NTST represents a very attractive value at current prices.

Broadstone Net Lease

Unlike O, ADC, and NTST, Broadstone owns a highly diversified portfolio, consisting of industrial, healthcare, office, restaurant, and retail properties. The company went public just three months ago and has recently appreciated modestly above its IPO price of $17.

BNL has rent collections on par with ADC and NTST, but just under 18% of its tenants are investment grade. Despite its recent stock price increase, BNL makes up for its lack of investment grade tenants with a very low P/AFFO multiple of under 13.

The company generates more than enough earnings to cover a 5%-plus yield. Their recent stock price rise is encouraging, as it is indicative of the market realizing the attractive entry point that BNL offers. BNL’s low multiple is a positive sign in that it represents an attractive entry point, but is discouraging because of the higher cost of capital available to the company through equity issuances. If the company is going to be able to issue equity to acquire properties, it is critical this number trends up over time so they can issue at higher prices. Otherwise, as mentioned earlier in the article, the company’s growth will be a function of the menial internal growth it can generate. On this note, BNL does have higher rent escalators than Realty Income, as they often track the CPI and average approximately 2%.

Conclusion

Both Brad Thomas and Dane Bowler provide valid points on their diverging perspectives of a bull and bear case for Realty Income. While my viewpoint is certainly closer to Brad’s, Dane brings up some solid points regarding the risks Realty Income currently faces and how that could impact their cost of capital. With a stock price more than 20% below its pre-covid highs and a portfolio that is well-positioned for a post-covid world, with the exception of theaters, I would still argue that current prices represent an attractive entry point. However, there are also a few other net lease REITs, notably ADC, NTST, and BNL that are more attractively positioned with respect to their portfolio composition, current stock price, and prospective earnings growth.

