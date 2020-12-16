4 Dividend Ideas To Stuff Your Stockings With For The Holidays

There aren't one time gifts as every three months these companies pay the holder a dividend so they get four extra gifts every year that get bigger and bigger if they are reinvested.

Have you made your list and checked it twice? With the holidays around the corner how about giving the gift of reoccurring dividends to your loved ones and yourself? Does anything say I love you more than a gift that can appreciate in value while paying you every three months? Giving the gift of Apple (AAPL), The Coca-Cola Company (KO), AT&T (T), and Microsoft (MSFT) could be the greatest gift of all. Who wouldn’t want to own shares in some of America’s favorite companies and maybe even some of your own? If you have a technology lover in the family how about a share of AAPL or MSFT? I am sure those dividend lovers out there would be grateful for a share or two of T while an ice-cold coke and a few shares of KO is bound to make anyone smile.

Enjoy an ice-cold coke and a share of The Coca-Cola Company for the holidays

The Coca-Cola brand is one of the most iconic brands in history. KO as a company offers over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. For 134 years KO has been producing beverages enjoyed by countless amounts of people. Their products are seen everywhere from the movie screen to the dinner table.

KO in my opinion is one of the greatest dividend companies of all time and are a contender for the crown. KO went public in 1919 and started paying dividends in 1920. Since 1920 KO has paid a dividend every quarter. That’s a century of dividends paid to shareholders on a quarterly basis without skipping a beat. Think about all the hardships America has faced over the past century yet KO’s dividend remained a constant flow of income for shareholders. KO is also part of the exclusive Dividend King club having increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years. KO has an effective yield of 3.07% as it pays $1.64 per share. KO also has a payout ratio of 86.55% so there is still room for its annual increases to continue.

In addition to KO being a solid dividend play it could also be a good strategic investment for share price appreciation. The pandemic has been tough on many companies and KO is no different. This has forced KO to rethink how resources are allocated. According to KO’s CFO they are restructuring by cutting underperforming brands from their portfolio and eliminating positions internally to become a leaner company. In Q3 2020 while net revenue decreased by 8.4% YoY KO beat EPS projections by $0.09 and revenue by $330 million. KO has a current P/E ratio of about 28 and I am hopeful that KO will emerge stronger when the pandemic ends.

KO could face additional headwinds as we can’t predict what life after the pandemic will represent. There has been economic hardship felt across the country and a portion of KO’s future revenues is tied to the hospitality and entertainment industries. We will need to wait and see if COVID-19 has only changed our behavioral patterns during the crisis or if social distancing carries over for years to come. Below I plotted the TSA checkpoint numbers from 3/1 to present day for 2019 and 2020. When I look at these numbers it illustrates a depressing story. While companies have reimagined how they operate by truly adopting video conferencing internally and externally the facts are there are less people traveling for work and pleasure. KO products are sold everywhere and with less people out and about it will be hard for KO to increase the revenue it generates. There are defiantly headwinds that KO is facing but management has navigated the ship well during these abnormal times and I believe KO will emerge stronger just as they have done time and time again over the past century.

I think as either a last-minute gift idea or a unique stocking stuffer a few shares of KO at $53.35 is a great idea. This holiday maybe sharing an ice-cold Coke and buying some shares for your loved ones could bring a smile to their faces. I think I am going to take my own advice and put a six pack of Coca-Cola glass bottles under the tree for my wife with a note to log into her brokerage account.

Microsoft is on its way to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat and its one of the most important companies of a generation

Unless you live off the grid chances are you have heard of MSFT and use their products. MSFT could be the most important company not just for my generation but for future generations to come. Many businesses rely on Microsoft Office to conduct business, Azure for their digital transformation and 60.42% of desktop operating systems are Windows based. Xbox which is owned by MSFT has 51.78% of the video game console market share in North America. MSFT has become a juggernaut as its products and services are utilized by people of all ages.

While MSFT has been an amazing growth stock and is dominating in cloud computing revenue there are risks associated with MSFT. We have seen a continued shift from desktop and laptops to mobile in the form of tablets and phones. MSFT doesn’t even have 1% of the US market share in mobile operating systems as it is dominated by AAPL with 61.23% and GOOGL at 38.59%. Over time this could end up being a problem for MSFT. GOOGL has made a big push into offering an Office type product suite for personal and business use which could gain traction as their foothold in mobile computing continues to dominate MSFT’s. On the cloud revenue side MSFT is the clear winner today but its competitors have the resources to allocate large sums of capital to increase their position in the cloud market. Over the next year we could see consolidation as companies try to increase their position in the cloud computing world. Salesforce (CRM) just acquired Slack Technologies (WORK) and as I indicated in my article on Dropbox (DBX) I wouldn’t be surprised if they are a take over target.

The gift of MSFT stock could make any technology enthusiast smile. MSFT pays a dividend of 1.05% with a payout ratio of 33.25% leaving a lot of room for dividend increases in the future. MSFT is well on its way to becoming a Dividend Aristocrat as they have increased the dividend for the past 17 years on an annual basis. A 1% dividend is below average for the S&P but MSFT provides great growth prospects along with a safe and steady dividend payout. Holding shares of MSFT for the long-haul could pay off in spades as there is tremendous potential over the next decade.

How about a few shares of Apple for the holidays to go along with that new iPhone 12 or Apple product?

AAPL has transcended well beyond its cult like following to the largest company in America. There is a good chance you’re reading this article on an AAPL device or know someone who uses AAPL products. The 2010’s was the decade of AAPL in my opinion as they captured America’s love for their products. In AAPL’s last fiscal year they generated over $274 billion in revenue, $104 billion in gross profit and $57 billion in net income. Between their innovative products and strong financials giving the gift of AAPL this holiday season could be a great idea.

AAPL continues to reinvent itself and redefine an industry. The iPhone and iPad have transformed personal devices and now I am not sure people could imagine life without smartphones or tablets. AAPL isn’t a one trick pony and has built its Services business segment from the ground up and in a short period of time it is now generating over $50 billion in revenue annually. Since 2015 Services has grown its revenue by $33.86 billion or 170%. In 2020 Services had a growth rate of 16% as it added $7.48 billion in revenue YoY. AAPL continues to diversify away from the iPhone generating the majority of its revenue as it develops new business segments and strengthens current ones. Keep in mind that even though AAPL is at the top of the mountain everyone is trying to capture some of its market share. AAPL faces competition from the largest and most powerful companies including MSFT, Google (GOOGL), Samsung, Dell (DELL) and many others. For AAPL to continue its supremacy they will need to remain a trendsetter and redefine how technology is utilized otherwise they could see revenue slip away to their competitors.

Giving the gift of AAPL shares provides the opportunity for someone to be invested in the most shareholder friendly company in America (my opinion). While AAPL has a low percentage dividend at 0.67% with an annual payout of $0.82 its payout ratio is 20.73% leaving a tremendous amount of room for dividend increases. AAPL hasn’t been paying a dividend for decades but since its first quarterly dividend in 2012 AAPL has provided shareholders with 9 years of dividend increases and 3 stock splits. Since 2012 AAPL has returned $497.4 billion to its shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. AAPL doesn’t just sit on its piles of cash, its used to create new business segments such as Services, continue its innovation and reward shareholders. I don’t know of any company that has returned almost half a billion dollars to shareholders in less than a decade which is why I say Apple is the most shareholder friendly company in America. Maybe a share or two of AAPL would be the perfect compliment to a brand new AAPL device for that special someone.

AT&T shares could be a great stocking stuffer for those dividend lovers with a yield around 7%

T operates in some of the most essential categories including communications and entertainment. T operates one of the largest communication enterprises and owns many assets under WarnerMedia including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros, DC, CNN, TBS, TNT, Turner Sports, etc. T generates In Q3 alone T generated $42.3 billion in revenue, $12.1 billion in cash from operations and had free cash flow of $8.3 billion. T is a cash producing machine that pays a generous dividend to its shareholders.

T certainly has its share of risks including failed takeovers, increased debt loads and increased competition. DirecTV was not one of T's finer acquisitions and many still question the recent Time Warner one. T is looking to divest DirecTV as its not complementing and creating synergies across their assets as initially intended. T is seeing a continued trend of subscriber loss and DirecTV has become a business that they no longer want to focus on. T's debt load exceeds $150 billion and this scares both investment professionals and retail investors. I recently wrote an article on T explaining my position on their debt and why it doesn't bother me. At the end of the day T generates in excess of $26 billion in free cash flow and has no problem meeting its debt maturities. T also faces increased competition especially on the entertainment side. T is trying to build out HBO Max and strengthen its entertainment portfolio through the Warner Bros business segment. Trying to generate reoccurring subscription revenue is never easy and HBO MAX faces fierce competitors such as Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Hulu. T has an uphill battle in this department as most customers simply aren't going to pay for all of them.

The gift of T’s stock will bring a smile to any dividend investors face. This is a company that yields 7% as it pays a dividend of $2.08 per share. T will finish the year with a payout ratio in the high 50% range which means there is more than enough room to continue its 36 yeas of dividend increases. T is on its way to becoming a Dividend King and the power of compounding a safe 7% yield can pay off in spades down the road.

The gift of dividends is the gift that keeps giving

If your unsure of the final gifts to purchase this holiday season consider investing in your loved one’s futures with shares of AAPL, MSFT, KO & T. These are gifts that are great for people of all ages. This could be a minors first exposure to the financial markets which opens the door for discussions about managing their money. A gift of stock in one of these companies for a young adult could get them to be excited about investing and planning for their future. For adults this could be an unexpected surprise that they wouldn’t have been able to figure out if you gave them 20 guesses.

I think the gift of stock in AAPL, MSFT, KO or T is a great idea. These companies pay quarterly dividends so once they start so does the compounding if you’re reinvesting the dividends. By reinvesting the dividends your harnessing the power of compounding and each quarter your getting paid a little more from the previous one. Eventually fractions of shares will become full shares and the snowball effect continues to increase. I am a big advocate of getting minors interested in stocks by purchasing them shares of companies whose products they use. My view is the sooner they become interested in investing the better off their financial future be. We recently purchased shares of AAPL for our Nephew who is 4 and will continue this practice four years to come. Hopefully as he grows up being a shareholder of multiple companies directly and many indirectly through an ETF will make him interested in his financial future from a young age.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, T, GOOGL, DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am planning to buy shares of KO for my wife for Christmas and that may occur this week or next week



Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters