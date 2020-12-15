A separate solid-state battery vehicle will be introduced by 2025, although it may not be available in serious production volume until 2026 or 2027.

This platform supports front and rear wheel drive cars, other than the obvious all-wheel drive. This is something only General Motors had talked about before.

I interpret that to mean that we will not see anything of this in serious volume in the U.S. until 2023.

It showed sketches of six all-electric vehicles based on its new BEV-only platform. It hinted that the first one, arriving in volume in 2022, was “designed specifically for Europe”.

Toyota posted an obscure presentation about its electric car plans, which contains almost everything a Toyota investor wanted to know.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about December 15, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

Sometimes, a company issues an obscure video of a management presentation that surfaces under the radar of almost everyone, especially the financial community. Such a presentation can contain “details” that are largely insignificant in the big scheme of things, so it is not the end of the world to have missed it.

However, on rare occasions such a presentation contains critical “details” that in fact form the basis for the entire plot line going forward. This week, Toyota (TM) released just such a presentation, which contains critical details about its electric car rollout plan: VIDEO: Toyota to preview all-new battery electric SUV

The presentation is 13 minutes and 29 seconds long, and I have decoded its critical information with these notes:

00:13 Koji Toyoshima presents. He’s deputy head of Toyota’s main electric car factory in Japan.

01:56 Toyota will offer more than 60 new electrified products by 2025. In Toyota-speak, this means the total of hybrid, plug-in hybrid (PHEV), battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell.

02:02 By 2025, less than 10% of Toyota’s sales in Europe will not fall into any of those categories. ZEV (BEV+hydrogen) will be more than 10%, PHEV will be over 10%, and over 70% will be hybrid -- in Europe. That clearly leaves less than 10% for “none of the above” - i.e., non-hybridized internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

03:20 He shows sketches of six BEVs that are in development - some in partnership with Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) and I believe also with Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY), as those partnerships were announced years ago already. Notice that the sketches depict three crossovers, one “high ride hatchback”, and two small (non-US style) minivans. It’s a very similar lineup to what General Motors (GM) showed more than a couple of years ago - except Toyota is promising a smaller number of BEVs. GM basically showed twice as many at that time. Mind you, of what GM showed over two years ago, not a single vehicle is in mass production in North America yet - and won’t be for at least another several months.

03:33 He emphasizes that Toyota is focused on reuse and recycling of batteries. A lot of automakers don’t talk much about reuse and recycling of batteries. It’s going to become a huge (environmental) issue, and Toyota is one of the few talking about it.

04:13 He shows the Toyota electric car platform of the future. The platform description mentions both front wheel drive and rear wheel drive - and obviously all-wheel drive, duh - but the possibility of both FWD and RWD is something it shares only with General Motors, as far as I have seen to date. All other automakers are based on front "or" rear wheel drive, with AWD optional on all, of course. For example, Genesis (Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF)) and Volkswagen’s (OTCPK:VWAGY) MEB platforms are rear-wheel-drive-based. Toyota apparently can and will make both/either, with its platform - just like GM.

05:14 He says the first Toyota BEV on this platform has already been developed and is being readied for manufacturing.

06:48 He points to CATL and BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) - both Chinese companies - as battery partners. This is a big step for a Japanese automaker, especially Toyota.

07:06 He says that new processes can also speed up development with Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) by 10x.

07:29 He says that Toyota will introduce its first solid-state battery vehicle by the mid-2020s. I assume that means between 2023 and 2027. As these things go, that typically tends to mean closer to 2027 than 2023. However, moments later the picture changes and it suddenly says that solid-state batteries will be introduced in the first half of the 2020s. So, by 2025. Perhaps this means that we’ll see the product no later than 2025, but that it won’t be manufactured in meaningful volume until 2026 or 2027.

07:40 The presentation switches to Andrea Carlucci, who is marketing director for Toyota in Europe.

07:58 He says that demand for hybrids will increase 600% from 2020 to 2025 - worldwide.

08:04 In Europe, electrified cars are 11.9% of sales year-to-date, 2020.

08:34: Toyota has 21% of Europe’s electrified car market in 2020.

08:41 51% of the cars Toyota sells in Europe are hybrids. If you consider only West/Central Europe, that number is 61%. Toyota estimates that number will be 68% in 2021.

09:01 Toyota will start selling the Highlander in Europe in 2021. The Highlander is made in Princeton, Indiana.

09:14 96% of Lexus sales in Europe are hybrid.

12:14 The first Toyota e-TNGA BEV will be similar in size and shape as the RAV4, but on a different platform and a BEV-only. It will be “introduced” near the very end of 2021, and available in volume by 2022. He says that it was developed specifically for Europe. I guess that means that it will not come to the Americas or to Asia? If so, that would be big news. In any case, it is developed jointly with Subaru.

All in all, what this means is that in the U.S., we won’t see a new-platform Toyota BEV until 2022 at the very earliest. Europe will see its new-platform Toyota BEV likely already by early 2022, and of course we will all see that car “introduced” some time in 2021.

As a practical matter, 2023 will be the year when Toyota reaches very serious volume production of new-platform BEVs with these new nameplates available in all of its major geographies, including the U.S. And then, a couple of years after that, we could see the first signs of a solid-state battery vehicle available somewhere in the world. Toyota typically likes to launch a radical new technology like that, first in its “home” market, Japan. Then, a couple of years later, release it into the rest of the world.

This is pretty big news. Buried far away from where investors tend to look.

But now, found and decoded for the Toyota investor.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers. Toyota hosted product intros.