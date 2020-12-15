Renewed Lockdowns Pose Biggest Threat To Higher Oil Prices In Near Term

On a technical basis, WTI was able to hold the sell-off near $46.20 and rebounded back above $47. This was a critical support level as demonstrated in the chart below. Technically speaking, we could be on our way next to $49/bbl where the next big resistance level still stands.

Destocking inventory will need to occur over the coming months in order to validate today's oil price move. On the US crude storage front, the build we saw last week should be reversed in the weeks ahead as imports drop while exports increase.

Market is trying to weigh the impact of lockdowns near term with the visibility of demand recovery on the horizon arising from the vaccine rollout.

Western countries continue to suffer from rising COVID case counts as renewed lockdown risks pose the biggest threat to higher oil prices in near term.

Welcome to the renewed lockdown edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Germany announced over the weekend that the current lockdowns will likely last into January. This alongside the rest of Europe likely remaining in lockdown territory poses the biggest risk to oil price recovery in the near term. To add salt to the wound, NYC is considering a full lockdown with indoor dining already being restricted.

The Western countries are still contending with the spread of COVID-19 and case counts remain elevated. This comes as the Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) vaccines are now being made available, but the market balance will have to assess just how much weight it wants to put on near-term balances versus what's coming on the horizon.

Synchronized demand recovery will be needed for oil prices to soundly push above $50/bbl. One thing to consider, however, is that despite potentially new lockdown restrictions in the US, the 3-2-1 crack spread or the proxy for refining margins is now at a new high.

This is very interesting, to say the least especially considering the fact that last week saw total liquids build close to ~20 million bbls. And despite all the new lockdown announcements, oil prices are up again today signaling to us that the market is trying to look past the near-term bearish headlines.

One thing that is important to note though is that as we enter this period of the recovery phase in demand, destocking storage will be the number 1 priority, so as demand does start to normalize in the coming months, the market will need to see storage drawdown to get comfortable with where prices are.

For the US inventory projections, last week's large crude build will prove to be one-time in nature due to imports coming in while exports were artificially low. Over the next 3 reports, we see the entirety of that 15 million bbl crude build being eliminated.

On the global front, stellar Asian demand continues to be the backbone of the oil markets, but as we go into Q1, and if Asian demand slows down just a bit, the West would need to pick up the slack. Hopefully, as we start mass rollouts of the COVID-19 vaccines, economic activity will steadily pick-up and allow for normalcy to return. We do suspect that the recovery will have road bumps ahead, so extra buying from Asia today will be offset by lower buying down the road, something the market is keenly aware of.

Most of the physical oil spreads have already priced in strong physical dynamics, so a further increase in timespreads is unlikely given underlying conditions.

