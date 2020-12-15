We've had a tremendous rally since COVID-19 crashed the stock market in March. However, small business development corporation issues such as Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (PTMN) have been slow to recover. At a recent price of $1.63, PTMN yields a generous 14.7% and still trades at a hefty 43% discount to its net asset value of $2.85 per share.

The lagging stock price comes despite a plethora of good news. Net asset value increased in Q3 and non-accrual loans fell substantially. PTMN successfully closed a merger with GARS. As a larger company, PTMN should have lower costs and more Wall St. coverage. The tenuous dividend coverage should improve as economies of scale are realized and the new manager continues to replace legacy loans with new higher margin loans. This positive article looks at the top ten reasons that income investors should consider PTMN. The major risks are also highlighted.

1. Improving credit quality

Credit quality improved significantly in Q3 2020. Non-accrual loans now account for just 1.3% of total assets. That's an excellent number given all the recent COVID-19 economic disruptions. As noted on the Q3 earnings conference call:

"...non-accruals as of September 30, 2020 represented 3.2% of costs and 1.3% of fair value on the investment portfolio, as compared to 5.9% and 3.7%, respectively, as of June 30."

2. Merger economies of scale should boost income by about 5%

CEO Ted Goldthorpe provides some guidance on the Q3 earnings conference call regarding the expected cost savings from the GARS merger. As a larger company, PTMN will save on things such as accounting expenses, professional fees, public company costs and other overhead. In his response to a question from Steven Martin he states:

"So, we're not only focused on cost take outside of the merger, we're also focused on our own business. And anything like any costs, like space and all that stuff, again like, we think the transaction on costs alone is about mid-single-digits accretive."

3. Loan margins are trending higher

The Sierra Crest subsidiary of BC Partners has been successfully replacing legacy client loans with new loans generating higher margins. This has been achieved without sacrificing credit quality (see item #1). This trend will enable better dividend coverage going forward as more of the remaining legacy loans are replaced. Chief Investor Officer Patrick Schafer proudly highlights this shift towards higher margin loans on the Q3 earnings conference call:

"...as of September 30, Portman Ridge has $226.2 million of debt securities, marked at 90.4% of par and yielding a stated spread to LIBOR of 715 basis points on accruing debt securities. This compares to $233.3 million of debt securities, marked at 88.5% of par and yielding any of the stated spread to LIBOR of 681 basis points on accruing debt securities as of June 30, 2020 and a $165.7 million of debt securities portfolio, marked at a blended price of 91.9% at par and stated spread to LIBOR of 658 basis points when Sierra Crest took over management of Portman Ridge on April 1, 2019."

4. Projected dividend coverage improvements

PTMN has reported net investment income of 6 cents per share for the last 5 quarters. The 6 cent quarterly dividend has been covered, but with no margin for error. Fortunately, PTMN appears headed for stronger dividend coverage. NII should improve going forward due to merger economies of scale (see item #2) and higher loan margins (see item #3). This combination should be enough to improve quarterly net investment to about 7 cents per share.

5. Share buybacks

PTMN has been actively buying back shares. These buybacks increase net asset value per share since shares are being repurchased at a large discount to the NAV of $2.85 per share. As noted in the Q3 earnings report:

"During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company repurchased 358,959 shares under the stock repurchase program at an aggregate cost of approximately $456 thousand. We expect to continue to buyback stock as we do not believe our stock price reflects the fair value of our portfolio."

6. Focus on secured debt and non-cyclical sectors reduces risk

PTMN has a focus on secured debt. As of Q3 2020, first lien debt comprised 53.5% of assets and second lien debt was 37.4% of assets. PTMN's strategy is to focus on non-cyclical industries with high free cash flow generation. See slide #4 of the Q3 Investor Presentation for details.

7. BC Partners has a strong track record

PTMN is managed by a subsidiary of London-based BC Partners. While BC Partners is not well known in the United States, they have a strong 30-year track record in Europe. They have raised over $30 billion in 10 successive funds. As noted by Bloomberg, the funds raised by BC Partners in 1997 and 2000 generated an impressive 24% internal rate of return. BC Partners recently further enhanced its capabilities through a strategic partnership with industry giant Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). This strategic relationship should provide PTMN with access to additional deals.

8. NAV has stabilized

PTMN has certainly not been immune to the negative impact that COVID-19 has had on small business loan valuations, small business credit quality and CLO valuations. NAV dropped sharply from $3.40 per share in Q4 2019 to $2.69 per share in Q1 2020 as the pandemic hit. Fortunately, small business loan valuations appear to have stabilized and many are now being marked back up. NAV increased to $2.71 per share in Q2 2020 and $2.85 per share in Q3 2020. Client debt held by PTMN is now marked at an average of only 90.4 cents on the dollar even though the debt is current. Some additional recovery is expected, as discussed By CFO Ted Gilpin on the Q3 earnings conference call:

"...if you look at our average - where our average debt is marked, we're still marked on at a decent discount to par. So to the extent that we can continue to get non-accruals down, and we don't have any surprises, there is some embedded upside in our NAV."

However, those expected gains to NAV are likely to be offset in Q4 by expenses related to the GARS merger. Overall, I expect Q4 2020 NAV to be approximately unchanged from the $2.85 per share reported in Q3. The CLO portfolio has often been a source of NAV volatility. Management has been working diligently to reduce CLO exposure.

9. The 43% discount to NAV

The Closed-End Fund Advisors BDC Universe database summarizes data for all 49 publicly traded Business Development Corporations. The average debt focused BDC trades at just a 13% discount to NAV. The 43% discount for PTMN is remarkable given that PTMN has good credit metrics (see item #1) and quality management (see item #7).

10. More Wall St. coverage may improve valuation

The 10/28/2020 merger with GARS increased the PTMN share count from 44 million to 75 million. PTMN now has a pro forma market cap of about $125 million. The market capitalization prior to the merger was well under $100 million. It's hard to get much attention on Wall St. with a market capitalization of under $100 million. PTMN has successfully grown through mergers to pass that important milestone. A prior merger with OHA Investment Corporation was completed on 12/18/2019. There may be more growth through small mergers and acquisitions ahead.

What are the major risks?

PTMN makes loans primarily to smaller middle market companies. These can be more severely impacted than larger companies if there is an economic recession. Even with the COVID vaccines now rolling out and an expected additional federal stimulus package pending, many smaller companies could still face some difficulties over the next few months. See pages 93-98 of the Q3 10-Q report for a more extensive discussion of risks.

Conclusions

PTMN has strong credit quality (see item #1) and NAV appears to have stabilized (see item #8). Coverage of the 6 cent quarterly dividend is currently stretched, but is likely to improve (see item #4) over the next few quarters. Despite these positive developments and an experienced asset manager, PTMN is currently priced at a far larger discount as compared to its BDC peers (see item #9). Let's assume that PTMN maintains its current 6 cent quarterly dividend over the next 2 years while NAV remains stable. As a larger and more cost efficient BDC with stronger dividend coverage, let's assume that in two years PTMN trades at only a 20% discount to NAV. This would still be a significant discount to its peers.

Based on the above assumptions, PTMN would have a 2 year target price of:

$2.85 x 0.80 = $2.28

Assuming that the PTMN dividend remains unchanged, a PTMN buyer today at $1.63 would receive 48 cents in dividends over the next 2 years. Therefore, the total expected two-year return, including dividends and capital gains, from buying PTMN today would be:

(2.28 - 1.63+0.48)/1.63 = 69%

My Panick High Yield Report service seeks out high yield opportunities for members that offer both income and potential capital gains. With a potential 2-year total return of approximately 69%, PTMN is exactly the type of issue we are looking for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PTMN, KCAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.