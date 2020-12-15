The only blemish on its financial performance is its lackluster free cash flow generation.

Investment Thesis

Lovesac (LOVE) sells foam-filled furniture and sectional couches. It leases 66 retail showrooms and distributes online via its wholesale operation. Furthermore, it recently expanded its partnership with BestBuy.com (BBY).

On the upside, Lovesac is rapidly growing its revenues, and together with positive operating leverage, it continues to rapidly improve its trajectory towards consistently positive free cash flow.

Furthermore, it's difficult to argue that the stock is overvalued. On balance, this investment opportunity is worth considering.

Revenue Growth Rates are Impressive

Source: author's calculations

As you can see illustrated above, Lovesac is clearly doing something right. You don't grow your revenues by more than 43% y/y during a pandemic to more than $74 million in a single quarter unless you have something going right for you.

Included in its strong Q3 2021 revenues, Lovesac saw its online e-commerce unit grow by 125% y/y. Again, this reinforces that Lovesac has to be doing something right.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Furthermore, as we look ahead, analysts following the company don't expect a meaningful slowdown to its revenue growth rates any time soon.

EBITDA guidance for the quarter ahead is attractive, meanwhile FCF leaves much to be desired

(Source)

What I find most attractive about Lovesac is that it has attractive gross profit margins.

Its year-to-date gross profit margins have reached 52.2%. Indeed, what was particularly strong during Q3 2021 was that its gross profit margins reached 55.3%. Compared with the same period a year ago, we saw Q3 2020 report just 50.4%, hence an approximate 490 basis y/y improvement.

Consequently, despite having 25% tariffs weighing down its gross profit margins, this quarter's strong revenue growth rates allowed the company to benefit mightily with strong operating leverage.

This performance continued to reflect itself throughout its income statement so that its H1 2021 negative EBITDA was able to turn positive during Q3. Consequently, this implied that for its 9 months of 2021, Lovesac's EBITDA reached positive $2.4 million.

Looking out to next quarter, for Q4 2021, at the midpoint of its guided EBITDA, Lovesac is pointing towards more than $12.4 million of EBITDA - a 55% EBITDA improvement from the same period a year ago.

However, the main trouble I have with Lovesac is that it's simply not able to convert its strong EBITDA into similarly strong free cash flow. If we take Lovesac CFO Donna Dellomo's guided $13 million of capex for 2021, this means that its free cash flow for the year would be close to $6 million.

Valuation - Still Carries a Margin of Safety

Assuming that Lovesac's fiscal 2021 ends with revenues of approximately $307 million. Then, for fiscal 2022 (ending January 2022), its revenue growth rates substantially slow down, so that it only grows by 22%, thus its revenues could reach $376 million for its fiscal 2022. This would imply that its present valuation of $586 million trades for approximately 1.5x forward sales.

In the present market, this doesn't appear to this author as being particularly expensive.

Having said that, compared with its peer, Purple Innovation (PRPL), this stock does indeed trade at a slight discount. Thus, while Purple Innovation trades for 2.1x next year's revenues, Lovesac trades at an ever-so-slight discount.

The Bottom Line

Lovesac is growing at a very fast clip.

Its strong growth rates together with tight cost controls are lending themselves towards positive free cash flow. By my very rough estimates, fiscal 2021 could see Lovesac's free cash flow bring in $6 million.

Nonetheless, despite not being fully valued, or indeed, even close to fairly valued, my focus on strong free cash flow generating companies keeps me on the sidelines here.

PRICE HIKE COMING JAN. 2021! After a very strong 2020, Deep Value Returns will be increasing its prices for new Members. Don't PROCRASTINATE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.