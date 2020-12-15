I'm cautiously Bullish on the stock at its current level of around $102 per share.

The firm provides IT monitoring and analytics to enterprises of all sizes.

Datadog went public in September 2019, raise $648 million in gross proceeds in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Datadog (DDOG) went public in September 2019, selling 24 million shares of its Class A stock at $27.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $648 million.

The firm provides enterprises with cloud-centric monitoring and analytics of their IT infrastructures.

DDOG continues to grow impressively while producing solid internal metrics.

I’m cautiously Bullish on the stock at its current level of around $102.00 per share.

Company

New York-based Datadog was founded in 2010 to develop a unified monitoring and analytics platform that serves over 8,800 customers, among which 590 with annual recurring revenue [ARR] of over $100,00 and 40 with ARR of over $1 million.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, CEO and Director Olivier Pomel, who was previously Vice President, Technology at Wireless Generation.

The company has developed the cloud-based Datadog monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users that are capable of integrating and automating infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified observability of the entire technology stack in real-time.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s Datadog platform:

Source: Datadog

The company’s technology platform is designed to be cloud-agnostic and easy to deploy, with hundreds of out-of-the-box integrations, built-in knowledge of modern technology stacks and customizable options.

Datadog utilizes a ‘land-and-expand’ growth strategy based around offering easy-to-adopt products with a short time to value while its customers can expand their footprint with the company on a self-service basis.

The firm markets its products through a ‘high-velocity’ inside sales team and an enterprise sales force.

According to a 2018 market research report by Zion Market Research, the global unified monitoring market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $15.2 billion by 2024, growing at an extremely strong CAGR of 28.3% between 2018 and 2024.

The main factors driving the forecasted market growth are the increasing use of big data and the Internet of Things [IoT] among enterprises, complexities in applications and applications running in the IT environment, as well as the need to efficiently manage security and performance.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate due to the positive economic outlook in the region and the increasing rate of investment in IT infrastructure.

Recent Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has consistently increased despite the Covid-19 pandemic, as the chart shows below:

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory:

Operating income by quarter dropped sharply in the most recently reported quarter ended September 30, 2020:

Earnings per share (Diluted) also fell sharply in Q3 2020, shown below:

Source for chart data: Seeking Alpha

In the past 12 months, DDOG’s stock price has risen 280 percent vs. the U.S. Software index’ rise of 48.5 percent and the overall U.S. market’s rise of 19.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Simply Wall Street

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $30,140,000,000 Enterprise Value $29,280,000,000 Price / Sales 54.74 Enterprise Value / Sales 54.26 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 4238.60 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $79,080,000 Revenue Growth Rate 73.64% Earnings Per Share -$0.12

Source: Company Financials

As a reference, a relevant public comparable to Datadog would be Dynatrace (DT); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Dynatrace (DT) Datadog (DDOG) Variance Price / Sales 17.55 54.74 211.9% Enterprise Value / Sales 18.00 54.26 201.4% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 102.91 4238.60 4018.7% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $118,690,000 $79,080,000 -33.4% Revenue Growth Rate 28.0% 73.6% 163.0%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2020’s results, management highlighted the growth in usage by customers to pre-Covid-19 levels, after slower usage growth during Q2.

New customer additions also returned to pre-Covid-19 levels while churn did the same, leading management to conclude the negative effects from the pandemic were largely transitory.

Notably, customers are using multiple products at increasing rates, indicating the firm’s ‘land and expand’ efforts are paying off.

71% of customers were using two or more products by the end of Q3, up to 50% at the same time in 2019, while 20% are using four or more products, up from 7% in the previous year.

Also, the firm announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure which will allow for customers to directly ‘purchase, implement and use from the Azure console and Azure and Datadog sales teams will increase collaboration for cross-selling to enterprise clients.’

As to its financial results, Q3 saw a rise in billings by 39% year-over-year ‘against an exceptionally difficult compare.’

Gross margin improved to 79% versus 76% in the previous year while sales and marketing expenses were 32% of revenue versus 39% in Q3 2019.

Analysts were not happy with the apparent deceleration in topline revenue growth, with JP Morgan downgrading the stock from Overweight to Neutral and having a price target of $90.

Moreover, RBC Capital Markets has a Sector Perform rating and price target of $85, so both firms see the stock as overvalued compared to its current price of around $102.

The stock is certainly not cheap with an EV/Revenue multiple of 54x. The SaaS Capital index of public SaaS companies showed an average EV/Revenue multiple of 15.6x as of November 30, 2020 as shown in the following chart:

Compared to Dynatrace (DT), DDOG is trading at more than a 2x multiple of DT.

However, in DDOG’s favor, the firm is growing revenue at a much higher rate of growth than DT or other public SaaS firms.

My sense is that DDOG has suffered from some short term customer losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s upheaval, but that its business and growth prospects remain strong.

It certainly appears to be performing well in other important metrics.

As we begin to exit the Covid-19 pandemic’s worst effects with the distribution of vaccines in 2021, risk-on investors may wish to consider DDOG as a potential addition to their portfolio as prospects begin to restart their delayed buying plans.

I’m cautiously Bullish on DDOG at its current level of around $102.00 per share.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.