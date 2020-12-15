Looking forward, however, HEES is in a good position to capitalize on ongoing industry trends and return to high profitability.

The company's heavy reliance to specific service segments as well as regional exposure also contributed to its disproportional fall in profitability.

As a relatively smaller player, HEES was not able to absorb fixed costs as efficiently as its larger peers during the market downturn, which led to temporarily lower margins.

H&E Equipment is currently priced as if its Return on Equity and margins will fail to improve post the pandemic.

Source: H&E Equipment Investor Presentation

As a small cap company, operating in a cyclical and very fragmented industry, H&E Equipment (HEES) is flying under the radar of many investors. The company also has a significant insider ownership, with the previous CEO and current Chairman John Engquist owning around 7% of the company.

The equipment rental industry is still a very fragmented industry as consolidation has been ongoing for a number of years due to lucrative economies of scale.

Ours is a capital-intensive industry where size matters. Scale brings cost benefits and sophistication in areas like IT and other services, and this leads ultimately to further consolidation. Source: Ashtead Group Annual Report 2020

Although HEES has grown its sales by around 67% since 2011, the company still holds only 1% market share in the United States.

Source: Ashtead Group Annual Report 2020

Larger size matters a great deal in the sector which greatly benefited the larger players in the space, such as United Rentals (URI) and Ashtead Group's Sunbelt (OTCPK:ASHTY). However, since the pandemic begun, the gap between HEES and the current leaders in the space has widened significantly.

Data by YCharts

In fact, premium P/S valuation multiple of United Rentals, due to its dominant position in the market, relative to that of HEES has been fluctuating from as low as 0.18 difference in 2011, to as high as 1.16 over the past 12-months.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

From a historical standpoint, this variance between the two multiples is both very dynamic and subject to quick reversals. An interesting observation is that as PMI index fell sharply in 2014, the gap between HEES and URI widened and then quickly reversed as PMI rebounded. In a similar fashion, the sharp drop in PMI earlier this year led to an even more extreme widening of the gap and history could once again repeat itself.

Source: yardeni.com

If this happens, HEES could catch up with URI's stellar performance over the coming months.

What drives valuations

To understand why the valuation gap between the industry leader United Rentals and H&E Equipment could close in the coming years, it's not enough to simply observe the historical relationship between the two companies and link this to the PMI Index.

To get a better understanding of why this could be the case, it is useful to observe URI's premium valuation relative to that of HEES and plot that against the key fundamental driver - Return on Equity. On the graph below the difference between the two companies' ROE is plotted on the x-axis, while P/B valuation of URI relative to that of HEES is plotted on the y-axis.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

From a historical perspective, United Rentals' high premium multiple is in line with the company's differential in ROE relative to HEES. Thus, the dynamic in this premium valuation depends on the dynamic in the achieved Return on Equity.

That is why if we look at historical ROEs for both companies, we could easily explain why HEES share price has significantly underperformed that of United Rentals since the pandemic begun.

* 2017 values adjusted, using 21% statutory corporate tax rate

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

The sharp fall in H&E Equipment's Return on Equity was the key factor contributing to the underperformance.

The DuPont analysis below reveals that a massive drop in HEES operating profitability was the leading factor behind the company's sharp fall in ROE. At the same time URI's profitability noted a much smaller decrease during the past 12 months.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

While both companies experienced lower asset turnover and URI also appears to have deleveraged its operations, the much larger amount of Goodwill and Intangible assets on United Rentals' balance sheet coming from its acquisition spree makes it harder to compare the balance sheets of two entities.

Therefore, instead of total asset turnover, which is heavily influenced and distorted due to acquisition related accounting practices, the rental equipment turnover ratio provides a much better picture of both companies' operational performance.

In that regard, HEES has actually improved significantly over the past 5 years, while URI noted a minor decrease.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

As far as leverage is concerned, HEES has much lower Net Debt to Tangible Assets ratio, which is in line with its lower profitability and ability to cover interest.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Having said that, HEES has also reduced its leverage over the course of 2020 by paying down most of its senior secured credit facility. In November, the company also announced a pricing of $1.25bn of 3.875% senior notes due 2028, the proceeds from which will be used to purchase its current senior notes with $750 million aggregate principal amount and 5.625% rate due in 2025. Thus, debt load does not appear to be an issue for HEES and its maturity profile gives management plenty of room for further acquisitions and increased investments over the coming years.

Unfavorable sales mix

The first factor behind HEES' sharp drop in profitability during the pandemic was the company's sales composition. When compared to United Rentals, H&E Equipment has a much larger exposure to new equipment sales market, which has a much lower gross margin and was also significantly impacted during the pandemic as many customers were not as likely to commit to large capital purchases given the uncertainty.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

As revenue from equipment rentals was adversely impacted for both HEES and URI, H&E Equipment was in a much worse position due to the massive drop in new equipment sales.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

However, as the impact of new equipment sales decline is already priced in HEES' valuation, the company has an opportunity to improve future margins by:

lowering its sales exposure to the low margin new equipment sales, where gross margins for FY 2019 were 12% compared to 45% gross margin in equipment rentals segment;

benefiting from a secular shift towards renting equipment as opposed to owning it;

(...) the momentum in our rental business is encouraging. We believe the current environment could further increase the secular shift towards renting versus owning equipment, creating greater opportunities for H&E. Based on our improving visibility, we plan to accelerate our growth strategy. This includes significantly increasing the number of warm starts next year. We also remain focused on pursuing acquisition opportunities in both the general rental and the specialty rental businesses. Source: H&E Equipment Earnings Conference Call Transcript Q3 2020

Lower economies of scale

The second factor which had an adverse effect on HEES' operating profitability during the current market downturn was its smaller size and ability to absorb fixed costs. Looking forward, however, the rental equipment industry in the U.S. is still highly fragmented which presents an opportunity for further consolidation.

Source: Ashtead Group Annual Report 2020

United Rentals' acquisition-led strategy has made it by far the most successful company in the space with sales more than tripling over the past decade. At the same time the more organic growth led strategy of HEES has resulted in 67% sales growth over the same period, which although impressive seems rather disappointing when compared to URI.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

However, HEES has gradually shifted its strategy to rely more on acquisitions as the number of greenfield projects fell since 2018 and the company engaged in three bolt-on acquisitions - Rental and CEC in 2018 and We-Rent-It in 2019.

Source: H&E Equipment Investor Presentation

However, on the contrary to its larger size, HEES has been unable to achieve meaningful economies of scale as far as its selling, general and administrative expenses are concerned. Over the past decade, the amount of fixed costs relative to the company's revenues actually went up, instead of going down.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

From the graph above, we see that there were two distinct periods over the past decade that were to blame for this increase of SG&A to Sales ratio.

The first period was during 2015/16 when the company's heavy exposure to the oil patch in Texas had a negative impact on equipment utilization rates due to the fall in oil prices and the corresponding decline in construction activity. As we will see below, this caused a two year period of falling utilization rates, due to the company's nearly 50% revenue exposure to the Gulf Coast region.

Source: H&E Equipment Earnings Presentation Q3 2020

The most recent period on the other hand was heavily influenced by the pandemic related problems I highlighted above, but integration of recent acquisitions was already at play during 2019 which caused two years of consecutive SG&A to Sales ratio increase.

That is why operating profitability has suffered a great deal due to HEES' smaller size and larger share of fixed costs relative to revenue. This resulted in a more profound impact on its profit from operations as turnover and rental equipment utilization rates fell during the pandemic.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

However, as we see a likely bottom in sequential utilization trends (see below) and the company integrates its most recent acquisitions, HEES' operating margins are likely to improve meaningfully over the coming years.

Source: H&E Equipment Earnings Presentation Q3 2020

In the meantime, the company's ability to significantly reduce capital spend on rental equipment during rough periods serves as a counter cyclical measure for its free cash flow.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

This in combination with the conservative debt maturity profile we saw above, bodes well for HEES' ability to continue to expand and increase market share.

Conclusion

H&E Equipment's significant underperformance relative to the industry leader over the course of 2020 seems unjustified. Although the company's profitability was hit hard due to the company's smaller size, less economies of scope, revenue exposure to new equipment sales and reliance on the Energy sector, HEES' valuation does not seem to factor in a meaningful recovery in company's profitability. This could reverse over the coming years as HEES reduces its reliance on lower margin new equipment sales and capitalizes on the secular shift in renting equipment as opposed to owning it. On the other hand, the company's debt maturity profile in addition to its free cash flow generation ability puts HEES in a favorable position to continue to consolidate the still highly fragmented equipment rental market in the United States.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

