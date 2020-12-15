Dassault Systèmes (OTCPK:DASTY) is a leading provider of engineering and design software focused on a range of industries, including aerospace and automotive. As its recent Capital Markets Day (CMD) event highlighted, the future looks bright, with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform leading an ambitious five-year growth plan. However, sustaining compounded earnings growth in the double-digits is challenging, and I am concerned that the company may have set the bar a tad too high, with acquisitions likely needing to get larger to sustain the growth targets. Furthermore, Dassault shares already command a rather lofty valuation at c. 30x EV/EBITDA, which limits upside going forward.

Outgrowing the Total (and Potential) Addressable Market

Dassault's latest five-year plan includes some ambitious top-line targets - the company aims to grow non-IFRS revenue growth at an FX neutral c. 10% rate (9% organic; 1% inorganic). Backing the outlook is a potential addressable market (PAM) of $100 million and a total addressable market (TAM) of $41 billion (up from $32 billion prior).

Notably, Dassault's growth target of 10% implies management expects it will outgrow the c. 6% TAM growth. The expected outperformance is attributable to market share gains, driven by Life Sciences & Healthcare (+13-15% CAGR), where Dassault is rapidly gaining share. Within the segment, the company expects its scientific platform to drive further market share gains over time, supporting growth in the teens %. The Infrastructure & Cities segment (+12-14% CAGR) is currently the most fragmented, but Dassault sees an opportunity here as a disruptor, while manufacturing, where Dassault is the clear #1, is projected to lag at a +6-8% CAGR.

Cloud Shift is Positive but Delayed Adoption is a Concern

Meanwhile, software contribution from 3DExperience is now targeted to grow from 29% in fiscal 2019 to two-thirds of revenues by fiscal 2025 (delayed from the prior fiscal 2023 target). While management did focus on the positives of 3DExperience and the fact that deal values were up c. 35% in the last two years, I was disappointed at the lack of an explanation for the delayed 3DExperience adoption. Another key concern that went unaddressed was how the shift to the cloud would affect Solidworks, which is currently served entirely by resellers.

EPS Target Delayed Although Growth Targets Remain Ambitious

Alongside the CMD update, Dassault also disclosed a one-year delay in the achievement of its €6.00 EPS target on COVID- 19 headwinds. While the delay is not a major setback, it does highlight the growing pressure Dassault is experiencing as it looks to maintain a similar growth trajectory at scale. Notably, the updated guidance still implies a c. 10% top-line CAGR, which is a high bar. Double-digit % revenue growth rates were easily delivered when the company was smaller, but at its current scale, I am concerned about the prospect for further downward revisions.

2016 2017 2018 2019 Total Revenues (Licenses + Services & Others) 3,065.6 3,242.0 3,488.0 4,055.5 Y/Y % Change 6.6% 5.8% 7.6% 16.3%

The bottom-line targets are also fairly ambitious - Dassault is expecting to achieve c. 290bp of margin improvement from 2020 to 2024. Of this, c. 200bps/year will come from Medidata and c. 50bps/year will come from organic growth, with the remainder from bolt-on M&A. Furthermore, profit growth will be back-end loaded, which raises the execution risk.

Balancing Growth with Deleveraging

Dassault also aims to fully de-lever by fiscal 2022, at which point, the company could consider larger M&A opportunities. Thus far, the deleveraging has progressed well - Dassault's current net debt stands at €2.1 billion as of FQ3, which translates into a 2.5x net debt/EBITDA ratio. Assuming the company delivers on its expectations to pay off c. €400 million in debt this year, I see leverage levels moving lower.

Looking ahead, Dassault expects to generate operating cash flow of c. €1.5 billion/year from 2020-2024, with a target net debt/EBITDA ratio of sub-1x. Note that this target does not embed any changes to capex intensity, which will be maintained at c. 2.5% - 3.0%, reflecting investment needs in areas such as the cloud. I think the balance sheet target is within reach, but considering the dependence on M&A (mainly in Life Sciences) to drive the growth outlook, any hiccups in the deleveraging path could result in downside risk to the (already delayed) €6.00 EPS target.

Final Take

Overall, I think Dassault outlined a solid growth story at its recent CMD event, led by 3DEXPERIENCE adoption, an expanding addressable market, and share gain potential in high-growth industries like Life Sciences & Healthcare. Yet, I am cautious on the near-term demand momentum in key verticals such as Auto and Aviation and would await more tangible signs of a sustained spending recovery in Dassault's more troubled customer groups. Furthermore, the ambitious growth targets have likely been priced into shares considering the premium c. 30x EV/EBITDA multiple, which compares to closest peer AVEVA's c. 25x multiple. With the lofty multiple leaving shares vulnerable to a downside surprise, I am on the sidelines for now.

