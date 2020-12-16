Company: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:UEPS)

Industry: Payments and Fintech

Date: 12/9/2020

Long PT: $7.00 / 108% Upside

Financial & Trading Snapshot

Executive Summary

We recommend buying UEPS with a 6/30/21 price target of $7.00 reflecting 108% upside to the current share price of $3.36.

Business Overview: Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (“Net1”, “UEPS”, or “the Company”) provides payments and financial services in South Africa. In addition, it has a portfolio of minority stakes and VC investments in various financial and FinTech businesses (“non-core assets”). The business is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa and employs 2,875 globally.

Summary Thesis: UEPS offers a unique, “deep GARP” opportunity. At its current share price of $3.36, UEPS trades at a negative enterprise value ($209mm net cash vs. $188mm market capitalization), implying both its core business and non-core assets are essentially worthless. Based on our Base Case valuation, in which we value the core business at 1x FY21 Revenue and the value of the non-core assets at their current carrying value, we ascribe a 6/30/21 PT of $7.00. The core business has begun to show signs of a turnaround including growing nearly 40% on a QoQ basis in FQ1 2021 and adding over 40k customers on a net basis in the month of October 2020. While the business is small for a public company, its board is sophisticated and as such is directing the business to focus its operations and return capital to investors. The Company has recently announced a $50 million stock buyback. We believe this strategy will unlock shareholder value. In addition, two board members have recently purchased stock on the open market and the largest shareholder Value Capital Partners has also been buying shares on the open market.

What the Market is Missing & Catalysts: This is a complicated, "special situation" with many moving parts. The company's cash balance has recently ballooned due to divestments and for some reason, the stock has not moved. As a micro-cap operating in Africa, the stock is under-covered with only one analyst from a relatively small brokerage firm (B. Riley Securities) covering it. The core business is complex and investor relations messaging is confusing, thus making valuation difficult. The values of the non-core assets are difficult to determine due to limited reporting. Finally, the poor recent financial performance has driven the share price down. Institutional ownership has fallen proportionally. A recent turnaround in the operating business has yet to be reflected in the stock price. We have identified several potential catalysts, including sales & IPOs of non-core assets as well as the naming of a new CEO, expounded upon in Catalysts below.

COVID: Primary operating business is in South Africa, which as a southern hemisphere country, is now entering summertime and thus a milder period for COVID. COVID cases peaked in July 2019 and have stabilized at about 25% of that peak.

Note: All currency figures will be USD, in which Net1 both trades and reports, unless otherwise noted.

Business History & Situation Overview

UEPS Trading History

Business History: UEPS was founded in 1997. In 2004 the private equity firm Brait (founded by Antony Ball whose current firm Value Capital is the largest shareholder) acquired Net1 Applied Technologies Holdings Limited, a publicly listed South African payments business. In 2004, Net1 went public on the Nasdaq. The business has made a number of acquisitions and investments over its history including the 2010 acquisition of KSNET, a payments processor in South Korea (recently divested).

How UEPS got so cheap/Loss of Government Contract: UEPS won a contract in 2013 with the South African Social Security Agency (“SASSA”) to electronically distribute welfare and pension payments to over 10mm South Africans. In March 2018, the contract ended, at which time the contract represented ~1/4 of revenue and ~1/3 of EBIT. Management made a conscious effort to not renew this contract. The contract was a political hot-potato and fraught with headaches. Plus management thought redeploying their technology in other commercial pursuits had more upside. However, losing the contract necessitated a significant reorganization of the business including letting go of ~1/2 of the workforce.

Re-involvement of Antony Ball: Antony Ball, whose current firm Value Capital Partners is the largest shareholder owning 16% of UEPS, was re-elected to the board in March 2020. Having taken Net1 public on the Nasdaq roughly 15 years ago, he knows this business very well. He deserves a lot, but not all, of the credit for the recent reorganization and burgeoning turnaround.

Strategic review: Following a strategic review, the board set out to undergo a number of strategic initiatives to rationalize and streamline the business. In March of 2020, UEPS sold their Korean payments business KSNET for $237mm in cash. In April of 2020, UEPS sold its remaining stake in DNI, a provider of commerce-related services, for ~$48mm, per their earnings release. In 2020, Net1 divested FIHRST, a provider of payroll management services, for $11.7 million. Net1 plans on divesting or otherwise shutting down other less profitable, non-African lines of business and letting go of some of the senior management involved in those businesses.

Board changes: Over the past two quarters, Net1 has added 5 independent board members, including Ali Mazanderani, a FinTech veteran and StoneCo (public Brazilian FinTech company with $23bn market cap) director who is formally consulting for the company.

Stock buyback: The board has earmarked $50mm of the proceeds from the divestitures for share buybacks.

New CEO: In September 2020, the CEO Herman Kotze, stepped down and was replaced by the CFO, Alex Smith, on an interim basis. The Company is now searching for a long-term replacement.

Insider buying: Since May 2020, Antony Ball and his firm Value Capital Partners have purchased over 2.5 million shares valued at more than $5 million on the open market. Their most recent open market purchase was on 11/24/20 at $3.39 per share, basically where the stock is today. Another board member purchased on the open market in September 2020.

Core Business Overview

Summary: Net1 has built a diverse payments and financial services business in South Africa. The Company has the opportunity to leverage its unique technology, infrastructure, and trusted brands to build a FinTech business capable of dominating the South African market.

Market Opportunity & TAM: South Africa is an emerging market with a population of ~58 million and a GDP of $385 billion in 2019, making it the second largest economy in Africa. South Africa has a nascent financial infrastructure, with limited access to fundamental financial services for large geographic swathes of the country and segments of the population. At the same time, smartphone usage is common (over half the population uses mobile internet), credit card adoption is growing (13% annual growth since 2012), the educated work force is growing rapidly, and the economy has vast potential including some of the largest reserves of various rare minerals (platinum, gold, palladium, etc.). These all provide strong fundamentals for long term economic growth & FinTech penetration. Net1 focuses on providing its financial services to the underbanked in South Africa, which includes:

B2C: ~26mm low income South African consumers

B2B: 1.6mm MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) South African merchants that are currently unable to accept electronic payments

Technology & Infrastructure

UEPS Technology Protocol: Due to the large rural population as well as intermittent infrastructure availability, there is a need in South Africa for a financial transaction processing network that works offline as well as online. Net1 built a unique technology called the Universal Electronic payment system that is at once operable with the EMV protocol (and therefore capable of working with Visa/Mastercard cards and card readers) while functioning offline. UEPS combines biometric authentication, last-mile payment processing, and cash interoperability to provide secure and convenient payments infrastructure.

Mobile Virtual Card: Net1 developed a unique technology for sending mobile virtual cards, which enables secure payments and money transfers using 1x, unique codes.

Physical Branches: The Company distributes its services through ~350 retail locations, including financial services branches, financial service express stores, and satellite branches.

ATM Network: Approximately ~60% of the South African economy is transacted over cash. As such, UEPS complements its financial transaction processing business with a network of 1,500 mobile (i.e. mounted on pickup trucks, traveling with armored vehicles) and stationary ATMs. Net1 is the market share leader in this area and has a well-known brand name.

Products & Solutions:

EasyPay: Provides card payment processing services to businesses and bill payment services to consumers. Leading bill payments services market share in South Africa. Growing rapidly – processing ~1.4mm bill payments per month (October), up from ~1.1mm per month at beginning of CY2020, as mentioned in the last earnings call.

EasyPay Everywhere: Provides mobile banking to consumers. ~1mm active accounts, with approximately ~$30mm run rate revenue. $780mm TAM.

MoneyLine: Offers microloans to consumers & MSMEs. Average term life of ~6 months. Average value of a little under $100. While some of the microfinance loans are securitized, much of it remains on Net1’s books. $25.6mm book value as of 9/30/20. $1.4bn consumer opportunity, $4.2bn business opportunity.

SmartLife: Life insurance policies, primarily issued for the purpose of covering funeral expenses. 230k paying policies. $1.6bn market opportunity.

Cashpaymaster Services (“CPS”): Distributes social welfare payments to over nine million beneficiaries. Currently in liquidation.

Strategy:

Turnaround: The strategy of the core business is to leverage its existing assets, brands, and technologies to transform from a payment processor into a modern FinTech providing a comprehensive bundle of financial services to MSMEs and consumers. Through their existing distribution channels and strong brand name, they’re able to acquire new customers at a much lower customer acquisition cost than competitors

Long Term Outlook: Given UEPS’ strong brand name in South Africa, its staff of over 200 software engineers, its scale relative to other South African FinTech businesses, and its indexing to a number of long-term, secular trends (formalization & card adoption of global economy, mobile payments in the emerging economy, democratization of financial services, etc.), we believe Net1 is well-positioned to succeed in the long run.

Non-Core Assets

Summary: Prior management accumulated a significant portfolio of minority and VC investments. Generally, these investments are in hypergrowth, FinTech businesses in emerging markets. UEPS has information rights and is on the board of all of their minority investments. Besides the assets listed below, the Company has made several other minority investments which we assume are write-offs at this time. The below valuations come directly from the company, as they list them, along with their valuation methodology, on page 12 of the most recent quarterly earnings presentation. Numbers below as of 9/30/20.

Non-Core Assets Summary

Asset Name Description % Ownership Value Notes Bank Frick Blockchain based banking services based in Liechtenstein 35% $31mm Had been on pace to grow 40% YoY in 2020, prior to COVID.

Publishes financial statements bi-annually on its website.

Advent of bitcoin and blockchain is secular tailwind. FinBond Group Publicly traded consumer bank operating in South Africa 35% $14mm Publicly traded on JSE with $66mm market cap

Negatively affected by COVID but still EBITDA positive and well capitalized.

Releases bi-annual financial statements. MobiKwik Fintech company operating in India 12% $27mm One of the largest b2c fintech companies in India.

In November raised $6 million at a pre-money valuation of $375 million in Nov. 2020 from HT Media Group and a founder of Infosys. UEPS stake now worth $45 million

Partnered with American Express to launch Amex’s first credit card in India.

Investors include Sequoia Capital, Intel, American Express.

120 million consumer customers and 3 million retailer customers.

For the year ended 6/30/20: $54 million revenue, up 130% for year ended and EBITDA breakeven.

Publishes financials every year on their website.

Has formally stated they are planning on going public in 2022.

Public fintech comps like STNE, PAGS and SQ trade at 34x, 12x and 10x EV/sales respectively Carbon Fintech company operating in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana 25% $7mm Neobank B2C business model.

Doing roughly $24mm of revenues, growing triple digits YOY.

Been profitable for two years.

Has won many awards as best Fintech company and best fintech app in Africa.

Publishes audited financials every year on website. Cell C Mobile network operator operating in South Africa 15% $0mm Carried at $0mm as the business is undergoing reorganization, after which UEPS will be significantly diluted.

2017 valuation of $150mm. Total $79mm

Basis of Reporting & Financial Analysis

See "Financial Performance and Outlook" above.

Basis of Reporting: The Core Business is broken down into South African Transaction Processing (“SATP”), International Transaction Processing (“ITP”), and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies (“FIAT”).

SATP: Includes EasyPay and other revenues derived from services provided to merchants. $73.8mm of FY20 revenue, forecast to be $71.4mm in FY21. $2.5mm of FY21 EBIT.

ITP: Includes card issuing, merchant acquiring, and payment services revenues in Europe, North America, and China. Included KSNET prior to divestiture. $71.4mm of FY20 revenue, forecast to be $5.7mm in FY21 (decline largely due to KSNET divestiture). ($13.5mm) of FY21 EBIT.

FIAT: Includes EasyPay Everywhere and other consumer financial services businesses. $82.3mm of FY20 revenue, forecast to be $64.6mm in FY21. $7.7mm of FY21 EBIT.

The non-core assets listed above are accounted for via either the equity or cost method and as such are not consolidated into the Company’s operating income.

Historical Performance: The core business grew to a peak of $674mm of revenue / $169mm of Adj. EBITDA in FY15. The business stalled and then deteriorated significantly following the loss of SASSA as a customer in 2018.

FY20 & Q1FY21 Performance: FY20 performance was poor, due to both ongoing headwinds stemming from divestitures as well as COVID-related disruption. Q1 performance was stronger and reflected an end of COVID related disruption. Q1 revenue of $37mm reflected 39% QoQ growth and a significant beat relative to B. Riley’s expectation of $30mm.

FY21 & Beyond Outlook: We expect the business to continue its rebound from its 2020 performance in FY21. Because of the high margin nature of EPE customers, we believe the path to breakeven largely relies on continued net customer additions. When the Company had adequate capital, they were able to spend enough on sales & marketing to add 100k of EPE customers per month. Per their FQ1 2021 earnings call, the Company added 40k net EPE customers in October, translating to ~$1.2mm in ARR. This was the first positive monthly growth of EPE customers in over two years. The Company is targeting 400k net EPE customer additions, translating to ~$12mm of ARR.

Exhibit: Financial Performance and Outlook

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation & Returns Analysis

Summary: We used a sum-of-the-parts valuation method in which (i) UEPS’ $209mm of net cash, ((ii)) the value of its core business and ((iii)) the value of its non-core assets are summed to determine its valuation.

Base Case: In our base case, the core business drives to breakeven by FY21 and is worth 1x FY21 revenue (5x at scale EBITDA, assuming at scale EBITDA margins of 20%). Note that this valuation is significantly cheaper than other emerging markets FinTech businesses (See exhibit Public Comparables at bottom). Non-core assets are valued at the current carrying value. This leads to equity value / share price on 6/30/2022 of $421.6mm / $7.38 per share respectively.

Bull Case: In our bull case, the core business grows 10% faster than in the base case and trades at 1.5x FY21 revenue. MobiKwik goes public and trades at 10x ARR of $100mm, a significant discount to other hyper-growth, emerging market fintech companies (StoneCo, PagSeguro, MercadoLibre; see Exhibiit Public Comparables) There is a recovery of the Cell C investment amounting to $26.3mm (15% of $175mm 2017 valuation). Other non-core assets are recovered based on their current carrying values. This leads to equity value / share price on 6/30/2022 of $634.0mm / $11.10 per share respectively. See Exhibit below Bull & Bear Case Sum-of-the-Parts.

Bear Case: In our bear case, the Core business burns $20mm over the subsequent 3 quarter period and is deemed valueless. All non-core assets are also deemed valueless. In this case, the business is worth its current cash positions less the subsequent cash burn. This leads to equity value / share price on 6/30/2022 of $189.2mm / $3.31 per share respectively. See Exhibit directly below Bull & Bear Case Sum-of-the-Parts.

Bull & Bear Case Sum-of-the-Parts

Catalysts

Naming of New CEO: We expect the market to react positively to the announcement of a suitable and well-reputed CEO. Capital Allocation / Buyback: The board has announced a plan to return $50mm of cash to shareholders through share buybacks. The remaining ~$150 million of cash will be used for organic growth of the core business and potential acquisitions. Core Business Turnaround: Should the operational turnaround plan succeed, and the business renew its growth, increased interest from investors would drive the share price up. We believe the business achieving breakeven operating profitability would be a significant milestone. Sales & IPO of Non-Core Assets: Significant value of the business has already been unlocked via divestitures and will continue to be realized upon future divestitures. In particular, we view the potential IPO of MobiKwik to be a major potential catalyst, as they have already received a third-party valuation ~67% higher than where UEPS carries their investment and similar mobile payments businesses in other emerging markets have been extremely well received by the market. Purchase of FinTech business in South Africa: Management has mentioned they may make acquisitions in South Africa. The acquisition of a pure FinTech business would add aditional digital expertise. Launch of new products: We expect many pure fintech products to be rolled out over next few years. Re-branding: The Company is in the process of re-branding. The website is outdated. The story for investors is unclear and messy. As the Company re-brands and makes its investor reporting clearer, the value will become clearer to Wall Street.

Key Risks

Illiquid Stock: UEPS’ stock is thinly traded, with average daily volume of 0.21mm shares. In addition, there is significant ownership concentration (Value Capital Partners owns 16% and International Finance Corporation owns 14%). Macroeconomic Risks: South Africa has several structural economic issues that predate COVID. GDP growth has been <2% going back to 2013, which is exceptionally low for a developing economy. Unemployment has lingered between 25-30%. Currency Risk: 97% of FY20 revenue was derived from providing services within South Africa, which uses the highly volatile ZAR. Should the ZAR depreciate relative to USD at a rate greater than its historical average depreciation, the share price would fall. Execution Risk: Our thesis is contingent on operational improvement within the core business and further liquidation of the non-core investments. As such, it will require strong execution. Should the Company fail to hire the right CEO, the Company may not execute well. New Products Fail: The Company plans on launching new products. They may fail at doing so. Non-Core Assets Fail: UEPS’ non-core assets are largely high growth venture businesses, commensurate with their own risks. Regulatory Risk: As a consumer finance business operating in a highly regulated economy, UEPS faces numerous regulatory risks, including potential new regulation as well as ongoing matters from existing regulation. The primary South African credit regulatory agency has applied to cancel Moneyline’s credit license. This matter has been ongoing for several years and has no clear outcome at this time. In 2019, South Africa passed the National Credit Amendment Bill which provided credit relief to consumers which in turn had significant adverse effects on UEPS’ Moneyline business. South Africa has made significant investments in “Postbank”, a bank subsidiary of the South African Post Office that uses post office branches as bank branches. In 2017, Postbank won the SASSA contract from UEPS, which led to the loss of SASSA revenue in 2018. Finally, the Protection of Personal Information Act (“POPI”) went into effect in South Africa in 2020. POPI provides various consumer data privacy restrictions, similar in spirit to GDPR in Europe. This regulation limits various data collection processes of UEPS and poses the risk of regulatory fines in the future. Partner Risk: As Net1 lacks registration as a retail bank yet engages in banking activities, the Company has to partner with a registered bank, namely Grindrod bank, a South Africa based bank. UEPS therefore has risk stemming both from the partnership itself as well as the risk that Grindrod bank remains a solvent, going concern in good standing with the South African regulatory agencies.

APPENDIX:

Public Comparables

Primary Research Sources: Bloomberg; UEPS filings, press releases & websites; B Riley Securities Equity Research; Maxim Group Equity Research

Disclosure: I am/we are long UEPS.

Additional disclosure: I did not upload a well formatted Word or PDF version of this b/c I didn't think it would make sense to have both a version I cut and pasted and also a well documented word one...