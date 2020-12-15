Recently, I read the work of my colleague Paul Franke titled “Gold’s Seasonal Winter Rally Is Beginning” and felt the need to post my own views on this subject.

Winter Rally?

While Paul Franke’s article was well-written and fleshed out, my own data on the “seasonal winter rally” conflicts with his thesis. Notably, my last article on gold included a seasonality analysis in the recent volatility regime and found a consistent rally only in January, not over winter in general:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

We see an average gain of 4% over January with most Januaries ending in the green. However, February and December tend to end more in the red than in the green. I re-ran my data going back to the inception of the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) to double-check and found no significant difference from the results in my last article.

Specifically, GLD has been random over December, with an average loss of $1 over the month. My new analysis reiterated January being a net winner for GLD; three out of four Januaries ended in the green, and the net gains were more than double the sizes of the net losses. February was a slight winner for the ETF, but only because the net average gains exceeded the net average losses by 32%; February’s performance was mostly random.

So could we say GLD has a seasonal rally in the winter? You could make that argument, but a more precise statement is that GLD has a reliable January pattern. This still supports a long position over the winter, but the full seasonal pattern suggests selling GLD in February, after the January run-up.

Gold vs. Gold ETFs

I think one difference in our analyses could be that Franke based his analysis on gold futures, which are slightly different from GLD. However, he stated that he intends to trade via GLD. So, I do hope that this article finds him.

In any case, my focus in merely on the instrument in which I intend to trade, and so I am not interested in an analysis of anything outside GLD; thus I want to emphasize that my data and its seasonal implications are more logical for determining whether a “Winter rally” exists for this ETF. Outside that, readers should know the risks that come with trading GLD. Holding GLD does not entitle you to actual physical gold and does not always exactly track the price of gold bullion due to its design.

You do have other choices for gold ETFs should you want the actual backing of physical gold. Sprott Physical Gold ETF (PHYS) is one option. A more in-depth comparison of GLD and PHYS can be read here.

Macro Perspectives

As for macro factors that could influence or even override seasonal patterns in GLD, you might find reasons to believe that we will see an increase in the volatility of gold in the coming months. On the bullish side, assuming Biden becomes POTUS (betting odds as of today, December 13, imply that he will prevail, despite Trump’s outstanding lawsuits), former Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen is set to become the Treasury Secretary. These two politicians were highly important in the Obama cabinet, which was notable in being the cabinet that increased US debt by more than any in history, doubling it to $20T. An increase in debt is correlated to an increase in gold price via demand, especially as the Fed pushes down interest rates to allow for easier debt accumulation. The government’s borrowing (and printing) pushes down the value of the dollar, which increases the value of gold in respect to the dollar. Should Biden and Yellen act as they did during the Obama administration, we can expect an increase in US debt, suppressed interest rates, a weaker dollar index, and a rising demand for gold.

On the bearish side, Bitcoin remains a significant competitor to gold. Recently, institutional demand for Bitcoin has risen greatly. Investors who, in the past, might have considered gold an alternative to the dollar or safe haven against fiat currency now have choices that previously did not exist. I believe the emergence of cryptocurrency is suppressing the rise of the value of gold, and thus GLD. The bullish and bearish factors influencing gold are plentiful, powerful, and of increasing importance as we move into 2021; the most certain outcome here is not that gold will rise or fall but that we will see increased volatility in GLD charts.

Technical Summary

From a technical perspective, I care most about gaps in the GLD chart, as I am primarily a gap trader. While the recent down gap appears to be an area gap, my backtests on gaps of this type in GLD shows that it is more likely to be a continuation gap, which implies a further downward movement in GLD, at least for the short-term. All things considered, I predict more downside for GLD before an upward reversal in January.

(Source: Americanbulls)

In the end, the best GLD trade now is likely a long volatility trade, not a directional trade. If you want to trade directionally, however, I would recommend bearish option trades for the downward movement for now, switching to bullish option trades in January. Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.