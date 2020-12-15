The SPAC trades at 5x '22 sales targets and is one of the few SPACs with a deal still trading near $10.

The experiential beauty health company is looking to build a platform of services for medical spas to grow the TAM in the health and beauty sector.

After a week where a couple of high profile IPOs doubled before retail investors could purchase shares, the SPAC sector is becoming far more appealing. A recent SPAC deal by Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (VSPR) to acquire HydraFacial fits that bill. The SPAC trades near the recent $10 IPO price providing an interesting entry point for retail investors and access to a young growth story in the early stages unlike most IPOs these days.

Image Source: HydraFacial website

Attractive Transaction

Back on December 9, Vesper Healthcare Acquisition agreed to acquire HydraFacial for a valuation of $1.05 billion. The deal consists of $975 million payable at closing and another $75 million upon the completion of certain identified acquisitions after the SPAC deal closes.

The SPAC originally raised $460 million via selling 46 million shares at the IPO. In addition, each share included one-third of a warrant exercisable at $11.50 per share. In total, about 15 million warrants are outstanding that will raise nearly $175 million.

As with other SPAC deals, the company will close a committed PIPE investment from a strong group of institutional investors at $10 per share to raise $350 million in order to provide the additional cash for the deal. HydraFacial will end up with $100 million on the balance sheet and trades around an EV of $1.25 billion.

Source: Vesper/HydraFacial presentation

HydraFacial is an experiential beauty health company. Vesper Healthcare was co-founded by former Allergan CEO and owner of Botox and CoolSculpting. Apparently, HydraFacial was the first target of Brent Saunders when forming the Vesper Healthcare SPAC only in September.

The signature treatment offers a service costing $200 that hydrates and rejuvenates facial skin. The company sells a platform to medical beauty service providers and then sells consumables for repeat revenues similar to the common razor blade business model.

HydraFacial has sold over 15,000 delivery systems in 87 countries worldwide. Even during COVID-19 shutdowns, the company grew HF delivery systems to a record far surpassing the 12,829 systems at the end of Q3'19. In fact, the company has sold 1,400+ systems since the COVID-19 reopen on May 1 while actual treatments were down.

The medical spa facial treatment market is set to reach $1.5 billion in 2021 for double-digit growth rates while the global skincare and haircare market is over $250 billion. Not only does this offer sales growth for existing products, but also Brent Saunders as Executive Chairman of HydraFacial will explore other growth opportunities and acquisitions to build a beauty health platform of services.

Strong Projections

One reason for a decent valuation on the stock despite most hot SPACs rallying and some even doubling recently is that HydraFacial faced a tough 2020 with medical offices and spas closed during mid-year. Allergan ran into the same issues with Botox so investors shouldn't be concerned about the revenue declines from this year as something HydraFacial specific.

The market doesn't like weakness so HydraFacial only forecasting 2020 sales of $115 million is a major red flag. The company reached 2019 sales of $167 million so a 31% sales dip is typically hard to sell to investors despite the obvious reasons.

Source: Vesper/HydraFacial presentation

Brent Saunders sees potential in the company and clearly believes the 2020 sales estimate of $250 million. The stock only trades at an EV of 5x 2022 sales estimates.

The sales story is even further de-risked due to the company already reporting September monthly sales of $15 million. The total was nearly equal to the 2019 levels and only below the June 2019 monthly highs of $17 million. The record delivery systems should ultimately lead to 2021 sales records as medical spas fully reopen with the vaccines being distributed now.

Remember, investors are paying nearly 30x sales for DoorDash (DASH) after the hot IPO and Airbnb (ABNB) doubled on the initial trading. In neither case did investors get an attractive price, nor did small retail investors get access to the major growth phases of the last year.

Buying Vesper Healthcare here is similar to investing in DoorDash along with the June financing round with a $16 billion valuation before the company went public for $70 billion. Once HydraFacial hits those revenue targets, the stock won't trade for a $1.25 billion valuation anymore.

The deal isn't risk free because Vesper Healthcare still has to close the acquisition. The SEC has promised tougher scrutiny on SPACs and the stock could dip back to $10 without a deal closing. Not to mention, the medical spa space is highly competitive so the sales targets offered by HydraFacial aren't guaranteed.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Vesper Healthcare Acquisition provides one of the rare opportunities in the market to invest in a growth company in the early stages at the same prices as institutional investors. The stock is a buy here close to the $10 IPO and PIPE prices with plenty of upside, if HydraFacial hits 2022 sales targets of $250 million.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free, 2-week trial to start finding the next stock with the potential to double and triple in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VSPR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.