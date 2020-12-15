The market is looking at Exxon’s debt requirements in the wrong way

Before we talk about 2020, it is imperative to point out the market is interpreting Exxon’s (XOM) debt requirements and funding in the wrong way. To understand this correctly, we need to look at this from Exxon’s management lens as opposed to an investor’s perspective. The conventional thinking is that capex is deducted from operating cashflows to give free cashflows. These in turn determine distributions to shareholders. In Exxon’s case, this is the other way around. Our view is that based on operating cashflows, management first decides payments to shareholders (dividends and share repurchases). This leaves an amount for capex (in Exxon’s case “investing cashflows”). This we call “internally funded investing activities”, which is operating cashflows less payments to shareholders. If we subtract internally funded investing activities from Exxon’s total investing cashflows, we get what we choose to call “externally funded investing activities”. In reality, this is the debt amount that Exxon takes up in the year.

Before 2020, Exxon has never used debt to fund dividends

What we are saying makes sense because for six years in a row i.e. 2014 to 2019, Exxon’s externally funded investing activities almost completely ties out with debt raised during the year (Chart 1). This can be no coincidence. It is very clear that Exxon first decides the dividend and then capex and investing amounts above the internally available cashflows determine the debt requirements. For all practical purposes, capex over the years has been broadly in line with the plans and budgets. However, cashflow fine-tuning seems to be a playing a role in the final investment decisions. We see this approach by Exxon as prudent because it optimizes cashflows and minimizes the debt burden. In other words, dividends have never decided Exxon’s level of debt, at least until 2019. This year is an exception. In any case, there seems to be considerable overreaction to Exxon’s higher debt level.

Chart 1: Exxon’s Externally Funded Investing Cashflows, Debt & Dividend

Source: Exxon Investor Relations, Author’s analysis

Q2 2020 was undeniably the most horrendous the energy sector will ever see. Earnings and cashflows pummeled unprecedently and Exxon raised approx. $22 bln debt. This takes the debt to $69 bln, nearly 50% higher compared to the December 2019 level. During this period, Exxon maintained its cash dividend of $0.87 per share even though it announced to slash its 2020 capex by approx. $10 bln or 33%. This has created the perception that Exxon is facing dividend tradeoffs and that cash flow is not sufficient to cover the whole dividend. In this article, we attempt to alleviate these. Exxon had raised majority of this debt during Q2. As per the Q2 2020 News Release:

“We have increased debt to a level we feel is appropriate to provide liquidity, given market uncertainties. Based on current projections, we do not plan to take on any additional debt.”

Since Q3, Exxon’s cashflows and liquidity have indeed started to recover. Ending Q3 debt was around $700 mln lower QoQ and YTD operating cashflows are well above $10 bln with $4.4 bln in Q3 alone. Cash & cash equivalents are close to $9 bln, well above the $3-5 bln levels that the company generally maintains. In a nutshell, Exxon’s YTD dividend and capex are lower than the cash generated or raised. The key message is that in 2021 and beyond, dividends will have priority over capex. Therefore, it will be “externally funded investing activities” that will be the plug-in amount and establish debt needs. This also means that looking at traditional payout measures like dividend/earnings or dividend/free cash flows makes little sense for predicting Exxon’s dividend. At least, we were unable to establish any decisive trend after looking at the data, all the way back from 2000.

Chart 2: Exxon’s Historical Earnings, Free Cash Flows and Shareholder Payments

Source: Bloomberg, Author’s analysis

Dividends are a matter of prestige for Exxon and ~$15 bln annual amount is not huge from a historical perspective

It seems that dividends are a matter of prestige for Exxon’s management. The fact that a company that prides itself enormously for its dividend track record cannot be expected to slash it so easily. No wonder that Exxon affirmed payouts in 2020, which was undeniably the most distressed and unprecedented scenario.

Chart 3: 2014 - Exxon’s Comments on its Dividend Track Record

Source: 2014 Exxon Annual Report

Chart 4: 2019 - Exxon’s Comments on its Dividend Track Record

Source: 2019 Exxon Annual Report

Thus, a slash in dividends by Exxon is easier said than done. The market seems to be making so much noise about Exxon’s ~$15 bln annual dividend. From a historical perspective, this is not such a big sum (Charts 2 and 5).

Chart 5: History of Exxon’s Dividends and Share Repurchases

Source: Exxon Investor Relations, Author’s analysis

During 2004-15, shareholder payments averaged $25 bln per year. These have declined from 2016 owing to an almost complete end to share repurchases. It is understandable that cashflows and capex have ultimately shaped this, even though it is not easy to discern. A crucial point here is that the upsurge in Exxon’s capex from 2017 is not novel. Let us not forget that in the first half of this decade (2011-15), Exxon’s annual capex averaged nearly $32 bln. This is substantially higher than under $20 bln average in the second half (2016 onwards). The point here is that at this point in time, cash dividend is the only way that Exxon can offer return to its shareholders. This is more pertinent as the stock is still down 35%+ YTD. As we consider Exxon to be shareholder-obsessed, a cut in dividend does not seem to be on the cards. At least, just one bad year or rather one bad quarter, should not make it do so.

$50 WTI crude is enough to generate $30 bln operating cash flows in 2021 and sustain the current dividend

Having said all this, the critical debate is determining the extent of Exxon’s dependence on additional debt in the coming years. Honestly, we do not understand the undue doubt and concern over Exxon’s future. Let’s look at this holistically. During 2015-19, Exxon generated average operating cashflows of $30 bln with the lowest being $22 bln in 2016 (Chart 6). Interestingly, WTI crude during that time span averaged $53, not significantly higher than around $46-47 currently. Another way of saying this is that oil prices in the last couple of years have not been particularly "high" most of the time. But Exxon was able to comfortably enhance its dividend and there were no concerns. Assuming crude oil averages $50, we anticipate that Exxon will make operating cashflows of at least $30 bln. This will be enough to sustain the $15 bln cash dividend and cover majority of the maintenance capex (anywhere between $15-20 bln). In all likelihood, Exxon will generate more than $30 bln of cashflows in 2021. Crude oil is firm and on track to rise from here. With 2021 to be a post-pandemic year, we will see a demand recovery of some form. We anticipate no concerns on the supply side because the shale situation is tepid and OPEC+ has more incentive to take care of any emerging gluts. All business segments of Exxon are thus poised to show a recovery led by downstream and chemical. In particular, we believe that gradual normalization in a post vaccine environment will lead to higher demand for liquid fuels in the transportation and industrial segments. This in turn will drive refining capacity utilization boding favorably for margins. Upstream will also benefit from higher netbacks though there could be some headwinds in volumes. Exxon will benefit from tightening in the ethylene cycle, demand acceleration at the grassroot level and integrated refining/chemical operations. We anticipate a successive quarter of cashflow recovery in Q4 2020 that is likely to result in net debt repayment of another $3 bln by the end of the year.

Chart 6: Exxon’s Operating Cash Flows, Capex vs WTI crude oil

Source: Exxon Investor Relations, Author’s analysis

Based on $0.87 per share quarterly dividend, Exxon’s dividend yield is almost 8%. This is a serious anomaly and is grossly above historical norms (Chart 7). The average dividend yield of recent years is approx. 4%. Looking at this, it seems that the market has priced-in a 50% dividend cut by Exxon. This implies that in “reality” investors are implying Exxon’s yield to be 4% and not 8%. This is a major mispricing, which we strongly believe will be corrected during the course of 2021. We have already established that dividend payments will take precedence over capex in deciding the allocation for Exxon’s “discretionary” cashflows. Concerns over debt levels are overblown. Even if Exxon partially relies on debt for capex or investment funding. For instance, $2-3 bln annually over five years. This means that suppose Exxon ends up taking $10-15 bln of incremental debt till 2025, its leverage and balance sheet health will remain comfortable. This is not the first time that Exxon has weathered a commodity price shock. Recent moves by the company all point in the right direction and are inclined in favor of shareholder interest. These include job cuts, capex/investment rationalization and non-cash impairments, which will enrich the asset mix. Exxon remains a quality name with attractive valuations in the energy space. We recommend taking a serious look at Exxon for its sustainable dividend.

Chart 7: Exxon’s Dividend Yield (%) TTM Monthly

Source: Morningstar Direct, Author’s analysis

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.