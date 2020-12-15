In 2019, one client was responsible for 53% of the total amount of sales. If the client decides to reduce the business with INSG, the company’s sales figure could decline significantly.

I will be buying shares at 3x 2022 sales, which I believe is an adequate ratio for a company growing at 16% and 22% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) and its 5G solutions will most likely benefit from the new mobility revolution. The company expects to supply devices for connected cars, which, I believe, will increase sales in 2021 and 2022. I don’t believe that the company is expensive at 3x 2022 sales with 22% sales growth expected in 2022. I plan to buy shares at the current price mark and hopefully at 2x-3x 2022 sales. I understand that there is a dilution risk on this name. Other traders need to understand it too.

Business: Internet of Things And Mobility Solutions

Inseego Corp. designs and develops wireless solutions, industrial internet of things solutions, and cloud systems for large clients. Customers like Verizon Wireless (VZ), AT&T (T), Sprint, Rogers (RCI), and Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) have been mentioned in Inseego’s annual report.

Source: Company’s Website

In my opinion, investors will do good by looking at the company’s IoT and 5G solutions. Thanks to the development of IoT connections, virtual reality, and autonomous vehicles, Inseego expects to report a significant amount of sales. Read about what’s coming in the new 5G era:

Further, based on GSMA’s November 2019 paper titled Internet of Things in the 5G Era, we expect that the number of IoT connections could grow to 25.2 billion by 2025. Source: 10-K Incorporating many of the innovations developed for 4G LTE, 5G is also expected to be scalable and adaptable across a variety of use cases, which include, among others, empowering new industries and services, such as autonomous vehicles, telemedicine, live ultra-high definition video streaming, cloud gaming, edge computing, and countless industrial applications such as augmented reality and robotics for smart manufacturing. Source: 10-k

The autonomous vehicle may not be ready soon. However, according to experts, in 2020, a significant amount of vehicles already offer connectivity devices. With this in mind, I do believe that, from 2020, Inseego will be able to profit from new developments in mobility:

Source: Internet of Things

The company operates in a market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2025. Also, note that analysts believe that INSG will grow sales at a larger pace than the market. We are talking about a market of more than $141.1 billion by 2025:

Source: Globenewswire

The Company Obtained Better Financing Terms

In 2020, INSG improved the company’s balance sheet. In H1, cash increased by 247%, and total assets also increased by 38%, amounting to $223 million. In the same time period, the share count increased from 84 million to 98 million, and net debt decreased. In my opinion, shareholders should be very happy because financial risks diminished lately:

Source: 10-Q

With an asset/liability ratio of 1.12x, financial debt equals $173 million. The company paid to 2022 note holders and repaid its term loan. INSG sold new notes called 2025 notes, which, I believe, represent a good deal for the company. INSG was paying 5.5% interest expense for its 2022 notes. The new 2025 notes require the payment of 3.25% interest:

In the first quarter of 2020, $59.9 million of the Company’s 5.5% convertible senior notes due 2022 were exchanged for common stock in private exchange transactions. Additionally, in the second quarter of 2020, the Company restructured its outstanding debt by completing a $100.0 million registered public offering of 3.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 and also entered in privately-negotiated Exchange Agreements, pursuant to which an aggregate of $45.0 million in principal amount of the 2022 Notes were exchanged for an aggregate of $32 million in cash and $80.4 million in principal amount of the 2025 Notes. Source: 10-Q

Source: 10-Q

I expect equity analysts to be interested in the conversion rate of the new convertible notes. Getting to know the price at which other stakeholders may be willing to acquire shares is always good. The 2025 notes can be converted at an approximate price of $12.61:

The initial conversion rate for the 2025 Notes is 79.2896 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of 2025 Notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $12.61 per share. Source: 10-Q

2020 Sales Growth And Future Growth

In the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company reported 36% more sales than that in the same period in 2019. The company’s IoT and mobile solutions segment is performing quite well. Its sales represent 83% of the total net revenue and grew by 53% in the first nine months of 2019. In the same period, the gross profit margin was 28%, which is approximately the same figure given in 2019.

Source: 10-Q

INSG did not report positive operating income in 2020 or 2019. In the first nine months of 2020, the company reported losses of $16 million. With that, the company is investing a lot in R&D. If INSG did not invest in R&D and did not report amortization of intangibles assets, the operating income would be positive:

Source: 10-Q

In 2020, analysts are expecting sales of $312 million with sales growth of 16% and 22% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Margins are expected to grow quite a bit. The company will most likely be profitable at the net income level in 2022.

Source: Market Screener

Valuation

If we take into account 98 million shares, at $15-$18, the market capitalization equals $1.4-$1.7 billion. If we assume 2021 sales of $448 million and debt of $162 million, INSG trades at 3.0x-3.7x 2022 sales. I don't believe that the company is that expensive. Other competitors mentioned by INSG trade at 0.6x-2.1x, which appear less expensive than the company. However, INSG reports more sales growth than its competitors. Note that most competitors report sales growth between 6% and -10%.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

I really want to buy the shares of the companies that will benefit from the mobility revolution. Electric vehicles and other technological stocks appear more expensive than Inseego. Hence, I would be happy to pay 2x-3x, which is a bit more than competitors.

Risks For Shareholders

In my opinion, in the future, shareholders may suffer dilution risk. The company sold a significant amount of convertible securities and also reported debt. If the cash flow from operations is not sufficient to pay the debt obligations, INSG may sell shares in the open market. In addition, if convertible note holders convert their stakes, the share count could also increase. As a result, the intrinsic valuation of each share may increase, which could push the valuation of the share price down.

We may need to raise substantial additional capital in the future to fund our operations, develop and commercialize new products and solutions or acquire companies. If we require additional funds in the future, we may not be able to obtain those funds on acceptable terms, or at all. If we raise additional funds by issuing equity securities, our stockholders may experience dilution. Any debt or additional equity financing that we raise may contain terms that are not favorable to us or our stockholders. Source: 10-k

Market analysts believe that the company could report significant sales growth in the future. They may be wrong. If INSG reports less than the expected sales growth, traders will most likely sell shares. I would not expect share price appreciation if many shareholders sell stock.

There is another clear risk. In 2019, one client was responsible for 53% of the total amount of sales. If the client decides to reduce the business with INSG, the company’s sales figure could decline significantly.

A significant portion of our revenue during the year ended December 31, 2019 came from one customer, Verizon Wireless, which represented approximately 53% of our total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2019. It is our intention to diversify our customer base. Source: 10-k

In my view, Inseego will do good by increasing the number of customers. Shareholders will appreciate it. Notice how the company’s share price increased when Inseego announced an agreement with Vodafone Qatar:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

With many traders buying electric vehicle stocks, I wonder whether they researched the internet of things stocks like INSG. In my opinion, thanks to the new 5G technologies, many automobile companies are going to include wireless solutions. As a result, INSG could be one of the companies to report sales growth from the new mobility revolution. I will be buying shares at 3x 2022 sales, which I believe is an adequate ratio for a company growing at 16% and 22% in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.