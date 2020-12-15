The company now trades at approximately 15x forward earnings, which to us looks about fairly priced.

Up approximately 35% year to date, The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) smashed through our price target in what appears to be a strong momentum driven uptrend. In our first article, we believed Timken was unnecessarily punished by the market, trading at valuation multiples slightly below its peer group average, yet with historical profitability and returns on capital a nudge above the competition.

The company now trades at approximately 15x forward earnings, which to us looks about fairly priced. In the past, Timken’s P/E multiple has ranged from approximately 8x to 11x at the low end, to 17x and 20x at the high end of the spectrum. Whether the market decides to pay more for Timken’s earnings would depend on future growth expectations for industrial markets. And right now, the outlook looks bright as seen by the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) up approximately 32% in a six-month period, outpacing the S&P’s 22% gain. Maybe investors are feeling confident about a global recovery helped by the broad distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.

That said, the company is expecting a weaker Q4 driven by seasonal weakness and the continued impact of COVID-19 on end markets. The potential for more upside looks capped after the impressive increase in its share price. We believe the market is already discounting the positive news a successful vaccine can have on global production. Timken would have to exceed those expectations for the market to award them with a higher multiple. We are changing our view on the company to neutral from bullish.

Third-quarter Sales Were Ahead of Expectations; Strong Sequential Improvement

Timken reported third-quarter sales of $895 million, down just 2% compared to its prior-year period but ahead of expectations by $77 million; and showing a sequential improvement of 11% from Q2. Organic sales were down approximately 5% due to continued softness in end markets served by the company’s Mobile Industries segment. Offsetting the decline in organic sales, was an increase of 3% related to the acquisition of BEKA in fiscal 2019.

By region, the company saw impressive growth within its Asian market, with sales up 29% in the quarter and with China driving most of the upswing due to strong growth in the renewable energy market. By contrast, North America was down 13% in the quarter, while Europe was flat. That said, management noted strong sequential improvements from the April lows as sectors such as the automotive and heavy truck rebounded after being hit hard during Q2.

The highlight for the quarter came from adjusted EBITDA margins staying relatively flat at 19.4% compared to 19.8% in the prior-year quarter, considering a 2% decline in sales. Lower SG&A expenses, favorable manufacturing performance, and cost reduction efforts all contributed to the strong EBITDA margins. Importantly, reduction of SG&A expenses and overall cost structure appears to be sustainable for the “next several quarters” as noted by management during its conference call. Overall, management expects to generate approximately $55 million to $60 million in year over year cost savings.

Additionally, there was positive news regarding the integration of BEKA and contributing approximately $4 million to EBITDA in the quarter with margins around 13%. Management expects BEKA’s margins to be up in the fourth quarter versus last year:

Our most recent acquisition, BEKA, will hit its 1 year anniversary at the end of this month. Despite coronavirus, we've managed to improve margins several hundred basis points this year through the consolidation of Groeneveld with more margin expansion expected in 2021. – Q3 call

Solid Financial Position

The company ended its third quarter with $313 million of cash on hand and over $600 million under its credit lines, for total liquidity of greater than $900 million.

Operating cash flow during the quarter was also strong, with $154 million generated at quarter-end. The company has used some of its cash to pay down approximately $80 million of debt, which improved its net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 2x, between the middle of the company’s leverage target range of 1.5x to 2.5x.

For investors that care about the dividend payment, Timken has generated positive operating cash flows for the past 15 years plus, including during the great recession, the mini-industrial recession of 2016, and now, through the pandemic. The company is a dividend aristocrat with 393 consecutive quarterly payments. The current dividend yield of 1.53% looks extremely safe.

Renewable Energy: A Future Growth Pillar

The company’s venture into the renewable energy market looks exciting and is becoming a big contributor to sales. Management expects revenues from the renewable energy market to account for approximately 12% of total company sales by the end of fiscal 2020 and is on track to become Timken’s single largest market. The company also expects strong organic revenue growth in fiscal 2021:

2020 has been an excellent year for our renewable energy business with strong growth in both wind and solar. Market outlook for 2021 has continued to improve, and combined with our penetration initiatives, we are planning for another year of positive organic revenue in both wind and solar in 2021 on top of 2020's record year. – Q3 call

To capitalize on this growth market, management has recently announced capital investments through early 2022 of more than $75 million, which would be used to expand capacity at certain plants in China and improve automation processes.

We believe the biggest long-term benefit from increased penetration in the renewable energy market comes from the aftermarket opportunity that Timken is seeding, which should be a higher margin business, plus any service opportunities that could arise as well. That would place Timken throughout the whole product cycle and cementing its competitive position. The renewable energy sector is Timken’s biggest growth opportunity.

The Bottom Line

After a recent run-up in price, we believe the value gap in Timken has closed. The company now trades at 17x forward earnings, while its share price has reached its all-time highs.

We believe the market is already discounting any positive news regarding a COVID-19 vaccine and its potential effects on reigniting the global economy back to growth. We can observe the market optimism by looking at the outperformance of the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF relative to the S&P 500. By bidding up the industrial sector, investors are feeling optimistic about a quick recovery. The company would have to exceed expectations by a wide margin for the market to award Timken a higher earnings multiple.

With the margin of safety gone, we believe Timken is no longer a value pick. We are changing our bullish view to neutral.

