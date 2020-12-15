Fears that NYC offices are going away forever are overblown and short-sighted; NYC is here to stay.

By rejecting a lowball buyout offer and opportunistically buying back stock, management has shown that they are strong and aligned with shareholders.

It is currently trading at a ~50% discount to NAV; in other words, it's a dollar bill selling for $0.50-$0.60, backed by cash-generating real estate.

Investment Thesis

Despite rising ~65% from a low of $5.54 to ~$10.00 on positive vaccine news in November 2020, Paramount Group (PGRE) is still down ~40% since March 2020 and is undervalued by at least 50%. Investors are irrationally pessimistic about the future of both NYC and office buildings, providing a chance for investors with a long-term view to scoop up shares in high-quality real estate.

Similar to how Buffett made an "all-in wager on the economic future of the United States" by acquiring Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) for $44 billion in 2009, PGRE represents an all-in wager on the economic future of NYC.

Background

PGRE is a Class A office REIT with ~$14 billion AUM. Their portfolio consists of 14 Class A office properties aggregating approximately 14.1 million square feet that is 95.5% leased with an average rent of ~$78 PSF. It wholly owns 7 buildings with partial stakes in another 7 and its geographic exposure is ~70% Manhattan/~30% San Francisco.

Rent collections in 2020 have been very stable, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, PGRE collected 97.5% of rent (99% from office tenants and 50.4% from non-office tenants: 50.4% sounds scary, but not so much when non-office tenants account for only 3.0% of annualized rents). During the three months ended June 30, 2020, PGRE collected 96.4% (97.8% from office and 57.6% from non-office).

In addition, based on their October 2020 investor presentation, PGRE's portfolio is well leased with a diverse and high-quality tenant base (e.g. First Republic, Allianz, Morgan Stanley, Google), with ~8% of the leases expiring per year for the next 5 years and ~34% of the leases expiring after 2029.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, PGRE had $1.35 billion of liquidity (~$516 million cash and $800 million of revolver capacity), $8.8 billion of stated total assets, and $4.3 billion of total liabilities. For reference, PGRE's market capitalization currently stands at $2.02 billion. PGRE has no near-term debt maturities until Q4 2021 and maturities are well-laddered beyond that.

In short, PGRE is well-positioned financially for the upcoming years.

Of course, for REITs, book value doesn't mean anything because real estate assets are depreciated. So, in classic Ben Graham fashion, we'll take the total liabilities at face value but revise the total assets below to calculate net asset value (NAV).

NAV Valuation

In PGRE's most recent investor presentation, it states that Green Street Advisors estimates PGRE's NAV to be $18.50 per share. Let's do some digging and some back of the envelope calculations to see if we get a similar value.

1. NYC Properties (69%)

In May 2020, PGRE completed the sale of a 10% interest in 1633 Broadway that valued the property at $2.4 billion (or $960 PSF); the remaining 90% stake implies a value of $2.16B.

The rest of the NYC properties total ~4.3 million square feet (after factoring PGRE's stake in each property). Let's be ultra-conservative and assume $500 PSF, which gives us a value of ~$2.15B.

2. San Francisco Properties (29%)

In 2019, PGRE acquired a 67% interest in Market Center for ~$722 million ($959 PSF), implying a value of ~$485M.

In 2019, PGRE acquired a 44.1% stake in 55 Second Street for $408 million (~$1,000 PSF), implying a value of ~$180M.

In 2019, PGRE acquired a 49% stake in 111 Sutter St for $227 million ($775 PSF), implying a value of ~$111M.

In 2016, PGRE acquired One Front Street for $521 million ($807 PSF), implying a value of ~$521M.

In 2014, Blackstone bought the 51% stake in One Market Plaza for a value of $1.2 billion ($823 PSF), leaving PGRE with a 49% stake, implying a value of ~$600M.

For 300 Mission St, let's just assume $700 PSF for the 31.1% stake, giving us a value of ~$145M.

3. DC Properties (2%)

In March 2020, PGRE agreed to sell 1899 Pennsylvania Ave for $115 million, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. That should give another $115M.

Property Location Ownership Square Feet Asset Value ($M) 1633 Broadway NYC 90% 2,499,105 2,159 1301 Avenue of the Americas NYC 100% 1,776,972 888 1325 Avenue of the Americas NYC 100% 810,662 405 31 West 52nd Street NYC 100% 763,140 382 900 Third Avenue NYC 100% 591,401 296 712 Fifth Avenue NYC 50.0% 543,411 136 60 Wall Street NYC 5.0% 1,625,483 41 Market Center SF 67.0% 747,165 485 55 Second Street SF 44.1% 379,897 180 111 Sutter Street SF 49.0% 275,506 111 One Front Street SF 100.0% 643,307 521 One Market Plaza SF 49.0% 1,586,616 600 300 Mission Street SF 31.1% 665,254 145 1899 Pennsylvania DC 100.0% 190,955 115

Source: 10-K Filings & Press Releases; Asset Values Determined by Author

Taking the sum of our assets gives us total assets of ~$6.4 billion. Backing out total liabilities of $4.3 billion gives us a NAV of $2.1 billion (~$9.60/share).

The current market cap of $2.02 billion ($9.18) means PGRE is trading at a conservative ~96% of tangible book value. This estimate provides us with our downside estimate and margin of safety.

According to this Manhattan Office Market report by Marshall & Stevens, the average $/SF for Manhattan office buildings has been between $500 and $750 PSF for the past few years. So, PGRE's Class A office buildings should command a higher premium. If we adjust the NYC property calculations and realistically assume $700-800 PSF, we get total assets to be $7.3 billion (NAV of ~$3 billion or $13.50/share) to $7.7 billion (NAV of $3.4 billion or $15.50/share), implying a 45-70% upside.

Of course, the calculations above are not exactly precise: just because PGRE purchased the properties for $x doesn't mean it's still worth $x, but it gives us a good ballpark figure. After all, investing is an art, not a science.

NOI and FFO Valuation

Apart from NAV, two other ways to estimate the valuation of real estate or REITs is to use Net Operating Income (NOI) and Funds From Operations (FFO). NOI and FFO are two measures that analyze the cash flows of real estate properties/REITs.

For the past 3 years, PGRE's NOI and FFO have been pretty stable.

Based on PGRE's 2019 10-K, the average NOI was ~$476 million (2019: 494M, 2018: 487M, 2017: 448M). According to the same Marshall & Stevens's report, the average cap rate for an office building in Manhattan has been ~4-5%. Slapping on a conservative cap rate of 5-7% gives us a valuation between $7 billion and $9 billion (in line with our NAV analysis).

The average FFO was ~$213 million (2019: 208M, 2018: 224M, 2017: 206M), implying a current P/FFO of ~9.5x. According to this 2019 Lazard report on US Real Estate Indicators, the long-term average REIT P/FFO has been ~16.3x, indicating that PGRE is currently trading at a discount.

Catalysts

1. Share Buybacks: According to PGRE's 3rd quarter 10-Q, PGRE has been opportunistically repurchasing shares throughout the year: $120 million worth of shares in 2020 (13.8 million shares at a weighted average price of $8.69) or ~5% of market cap. There is still $80 million left under the current existing repurchase plan.

2. Buyout/Privatization: On November 16, 2020, PGRE unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal from Bow Street to acquire all of PGRE's shares for between $9.50 and $10.00 per share in cash. Clearly the Board (and Bow Street) believes that PGRE is worth more than $9.50. Based on the analysis above, I believe that as well.

3. Return to Normalcy: Three vaccines have already shown positive results; vaccinations are underway in the UK and the FDA just approved the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in the US. The fears of NYC/SF office buildings going away forever are overblown; people are social creatures who still need face-to-face interaction and collaboration. The major tech companies (Amazon, Google, Facebook) understand this and have been investing heavily in commercial real estate for the past couple of years.

4. Shrinking REIT Yield Spread: REIT yields will shrink as life goes back to normal. Once REITs have a clearer future, investors will clamor for higher yields in a zero interest-rate environment, pushing up the prices of REITs with long and steady streams of income, which will in turn lower the yield.

Risks

1. WFH: Going forward, remote working will definitely be more prominent than pre-COVID times. However, I don't believe that it will be so impactful that companies entirely forgo office buildings. Most people will probably prefer to spend a day or two WFH and the rest in the office: very few people would prefer to constantly be at home. In a recent WSJ article on what CEOs think about remote work, several CEOs agreed that having people back in the office will be important once things normalize:

I don't see any positives. Not being able to get together in person, particularly internationally, is a pure negative. - Reed Hastings (Netflix) I don't know the future better than anyone else. I think going back to work is a good thing. I think there are negatives to working from home…We've seen productivity drop in certain jobs and alienation go up in certain things. So we want to get back to work in a safe way. - Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan)

2. Pipeline of New Supply in Manhattan (Hudson Yards): This new supply of attractive offices has soaked up a lot of the new demand, which leaves the older buildings and lower-quality locations in the dust and out-of-favor. But PGRE's focus on Class A properties should help buffer against this influx of supply and flight-to-quality.

3. Concentration Risk: A significant portion of PGRE's revenue (~60%) is generated from three properties: 1633 Broadway, 1301 Avenue of the Americas, and One Market Plaza. In addition, ~70% of their exposure is in NYC.

Conclusion

Management has shown that they are confident in the future of PGRE by opportunistically repurchasing stock and rejecting a lowball buyout offer from Bow Street for $9.50/share (the offer and the rejection both signal to me that the true value is significantly greater than $9.50/share). On top of that, PGRE has consistently collected >95% of rent during the worst months of COVID-19.

PGRE's shares (and other NYC office REITs) have been heavily discounted because investors believe that WFH/Zoom will replace going into the office entirely and that NYC is "dead forever". These are both extremely short-sighted predictions and that's exactly something I am willing to exploit.

During a recent interview in October 2020, Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield Asset Management, also believes that office buildings and urban centers (like NYC) are here to stay and that office and retail REITs offer some of the greatest bargains today:

Probably the greatest discount out there between what you would see as value and price is in REITs and real estate securities... they're [the media and investors] very negative about office and very negative about retail.

Urban centers like NYC are not dead. Rents and occupancies may continue to fall in the near-term, but once it falls to a level low enough, people and companies will start to move back in. This happened after 9/11 and it will happen again.

Tourists itching to travel will start to visit again. New restaurants will spring up. People will party and go out to bars (some didn't even stop during the pandemic). Recent graduates will pursue jobs in the city.

People need people, and in a few years, COVID-19 will seem like a distant memory.

Life will go back to normal.

Takeaway

This investment fits my ideal investment profile: an asymmetric bet where the upside potential exceeds the downside risk. On top of that, PGRE's management has been buying back dollar bills for 50 cents from those who are too short-term oriented. Pretty good deal, if you ask me.

I'm happy to buy this dollar bill backed by cash-generating real estate for $0.50-$0.60, wait a few years for payday to come, and meanwhile, merrily collect my 4% dividend.

Based on my analysis above, I recommend a long position in PGRE, with a 1-2 year price target of $13-15.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.