High-Yield Investing: Finish 2020 Right

The days of 2020 are coming to a close, you have steps you need to consider.

Co-produced with Treading Softly.

As we approach Christmas, my family traditions and activities from my childhood come flooding back to my mind. To date, many of these traditions are still being practiced in my household today. One such tradition is an advent calendar.

To those of you who have never done an advent calendar, it simply counts down the days from Dec. 1 until Dec. 24. Once it's completed the next day is Christmas. They come in many forms, the ones from my childhood were nothing more than cardboard that gave little pieces of chocolate each day. Yum! Right?

Source

My wife's family had an advent calendar that was passed down from generation to generation that specifically told the Story of the Birth of Jesus with each relevant person having a day and Bible verses read. I love it over simple pieces of chocolate.

This isn't a religious forum, however it does remind me that 2020 is coming quickly to a close. It's time to count down the days and get prepared for the next event on an investors' calendar – 2021.

What do you need to be considering and thinking ahead to?

Get Your Tax Loss Selling Finished Early

Personally, I do not often participate in tax-loss selling – on the contrary, I'm buying what many are selling off. For dividend stocks, the tax-loss selling season starts with the final ex-div date of that security for the year. All throughout Q4 tax-loss selling. Often it's forgotten by many until mid-December, which makes sense, no one likes to think of taxes until the last possible moment!

If you're holding stocks that others will likely want to sell off for tax-loss reasons, it's best to either wait until the selling dip is seen, or better yet, get it done early so you can re-enter at a lower price. Harvesting these losses can offset taxable gains on your taxes. This usually is done by those investing in a taxable brokerage account – IRAs need not apply or consider this situation.

For income investors, tax-loss selling provides a final year-end push to get additional income for the next year. You would be joining me in buying any dips as the year concludes.

Tighten Up Your Watchlist

We're in the last month of the year. You need to trim the tree and deck the halls of your house. Meanwhile, when it comes to your watchlist, trimming is more essential here. Get specific and direct about what you want to catch on dips. Set alerts through your brokerage accounts so you don't miss it. Allocate cash accordingly and set a few deep limit orders.

In the next 18-24 months, I expect that the S&P 500 will continue to climb higher from here, and with the next target being the 4000 level, and then the 4400 level, or 20% higher from where we are today. With that perspective, I'm primed and ready to reinvest my dividend income into more shares. Tax-loss often leads to dips in the market before a larger year-end rally. So a 2%-4% drop would not be unexpected in the indexes as profit taking, consolidation, and tax-loss selling takes their toll. After that, investors flush with new cash are on the prowl - thus spurring what's often called a Christmas rally.

Knowing where you want to add to bolster your portfolio is important. I provide my followers my top watchlist picks weekly. I think it's essential to keep an updated and active watchlist, this is something I help HDO members do. You should be keeping on top of your watchlist as well. Trim it and deck it as the year, time, and the market permits.

I'm looking forward to buy dividend stocks that other are selling for tax reasons. There are plenty of opportunities. For example property REITs and utility stocks are set to experience year-end selling and I'm buying the dips. My shopping list includes many property REITs – one of them is Iron Mountain (IRM), a solid company yielding 8.1%.

2021 Looks Brighter Than 2020

The market is a powerful, forward-looking mechanism. 2021 already looks much more promising than 2020 has. The market is being driven by 2021 optimism. A COVID-19 vaccine, the idea of life returning to a feeling of normalcy, and another round of stimulus has investors moving cash from the sidelines into equities.

As investors are more conservative in times of worry, they shift their money from "riskier" stocks to more conservative ones such as Treasuries. Money market funds sectors see large inflows. As investors see a recovery and better markets to come, they move those same funds from conservative places into equities. With COVID-19, we saw large out-flows of cash to the sidelines. Today we have a bubble of cash on the sidelines in the magnitude of trillions of dollars which includes cash parked in bank deposits, CDs, money market funds and Treasuries, all earning next to zero. It has been sitting throughout the year idly waiting for a catalyst to return to the market. The brighter 2021 has spurred this cash to start flooding into the market. As that cash is put to work, it's driven the market's climb and more cash is still ready to get put to work. This is a trend that has just started and evidenced by a selloff in Treasuries as investors move their money into equities. Below is a chart depicting the price movement iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), an ETF that provides exposure to Treasuries with maturities between 7 to 10 years.

Data by YCharts

I always remind members of my investment community: It's ultimately liquidity that is the main driver for equities, and we are currently swimming in liquidity.

I often get asked why some sectors like utilities see sell-offs as the market climbs sharply. It simply comes back to the risk-on and risk-off philosophy. Yet utilities are one of the best asset classes to own as we enter the year 2021. Utilities will benefit from infrastructure spending and the shift to renewable energy. This is another sector that's currently on top of my shopping list – a defensive high-yield sector that has its place in every retirement portfolio. UTF and UTG are two utility CEFS that we covered this past Sunday.

Your Portfolio Is Your Home - Make it Strong

Winter and Christmas go hand in hand in many places. Imagine if your home was full of holes and the winter wind, snow, and cold could simply fly right in. You'd be miserable, cold, and likely in a life-threatening situation. Your portfolio is your home to live in as the market moves, and world events batter against it. Sadly, some investors have homes missing windows, doors, or even walls. Your portfolio will be one of your most important life-long projects, you need to carefully build it and ensure it can withstand the storms of life. It will provide you protection, income, and security.

As this year ends, take time to evaluate how sturdy your portfolio is. Did it produce the income you needed? Or is it leaving your tummy rumbling? Were you forced to panic with each dip, or did you have the knowledge that your dividends don't care about market movements?

My portfolio saw its dips and climbs but I continued to see strong income generation above my needs – allowing me to buy when others had to sell in a panic. Make your portfolio strong, nourish it, and care for you.

Conclusion

Each day, my children excitedly look forward to doing the advent calendar. The carefully crafted figurines, the countdown to the celebration of Jesus' birth, and hearing of the proceeding events and struggles teach them valuable life lessons. Likewise, you need to be counting the days as the year ends. You need to be taking tax considerations into mind, or planning on how to benefit from the selling of others. You need to have a carefully-crafted watchlist that you update regularly. You need to keep looking forward as the market does. A long-term horizon can help you not panic over each news headline. My children know the Christmas story, but they love the family tradition. Likewise you've seen multiple years come and go, but you need to never get complacent in the market.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 in Dividend Stocks

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4,400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM, UTF, AND UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.