After doubling on their opening day, shares have risen another 50%, all while the third quarter results were exactly in line, with the outlook not looking particularly strong.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) surfaced my radar mid-October when the company went public, as I concluded that I liked what I heard. Fast forwarding two months in time, shares have risen another 50%, while the company delivered on third quarter results, which were exactly in line with expectations, as I am not particularly impressed with the guidance for the fourth quarter. Combined with the continued run-up in the share price, I am urging for some caution here.

A Quick Recap

Eargo aims to disrupt the market for hearing devices with quality offerings, customized solutions, and a direct-to-consumer business model. Its Eargo product is a hearing aid which tackles the challenges for traditional hearing aids related to social stigma, accessibility, and costs.

The company's product is superior on many items, including that it is invisible, it is rechargeable, and completely an in-canal device. The focus on innovation, comfort, and technical expertise is what allows the company to succeed, as the direct-to-consumer model is quite distinguishable as well. As of June 30, some 42,000 systems were sold, a fraction of the 43 million adults in the US which are estimated from hearing losses, with a huge international market opportunity as well.

The predominant cause of hearing loss is driven by natural aging, and as it has a huge impact on the quality of life, making a solution much desired as the expected market is on the increase amidst aging demographics and higher life expectancy. With the company targeting more wealthy individuals within its target group, it has narrowed a higher-end target market which includes about 14 million people, with a market size of $30 billion. This suggests revenues per device around $2,000 each. Gaining insurance coverage and driving adoption of the company from here is crucial in driving the adoption of hearing devices and Eargo's products even more.

These product characteristics theoretically provided a lot of appeal, as this always has to be compared to the actual valuation attached to the business. Shares were priced at $18 in October, which valued the near 37 million shares outstanding at $660 million, although that number included a big $200 million net cash component.

That valuation was supported by a company which generated just $6.6 million in sales in 2017, on which an operating loss of $18 million was reported. Sales more than tripled to $23.2 million in 2018, with losses up to $31.6 million. Revenue growth slowed significantly in 2019, with revenues up 41% to $32.8 million, as losses increased to $44 million.

I got a bit enthusiastic at the time of the offering as the company announced a big acceleration in operating momentum in the first half of 2020. Revenues essentially doubled to $28.6 million in the first half of this year, with operating losses actually down a bit to $17.3 million. Momentum was driven by the second quarter, and thus COVID-19, with revenues of $15.9 million up 120% on an operating basis, as operating losses narrowed to $5.6 million.

Based on the second quarter, I thought valuations were modest, with annualised sales of $64 million resulting in relatively modest sales multiples as the enterprise value stood at $460 million at the time of the offering.

This conclusion is furthermore supported by a third quarter revenue outlook calling for sales just over $18 million, although operating losses are set to increase to $7.5 million. Despite the losses, a 6 times annualised revenue multiple in combination with triple-digit revenue growth looks rather compelling, for essentially a ''medical device'' company.

That valuation has changed a bit. With shares trading at $36 per share on their first day of trading, operating asset valuations had risen to $1.1 billion, or 15 times annualised sales. With shares now trading at $50, this annualised valuation multiple has risen to 23 times sales based on the operating asset valuation.

Some Developments

In the days after the public offering, I bought a very small stake in the mid-thirties, more as a watch function, rather than marking a big investment. Late in November, the company reported its third quarter results with revenues up 135% to $18.2 million as operating losses of $7.6 million were in line with the third quarter guidance outlined at the time of the IPO as well.

For the year, the company guided for 97% revenue growth, which would imply full-year sales of $64.5 million. This suggests sales of $17.7 million for the final quarter, a modest decline from the third quarter revenues being reported. This is a bit concerning, although it might be conservative guiding as well for this new offering. After all, this suggests that annual revenue growth slows down to 67% as the fourth quarter number in 2019 was very strong on a sequential basis as well, so a small sequential decline in sales is not impressive.

Here and now, the expectations have only risen further, with shares up 50% from the level at which they traded on the first day of trading, which already marked that shares had doubled from the initial offer price.

A Final Thought

I continue to like the promise of the company, and that is an invisible and comfortable solution, easy-to-use, rechargeable and direct-to-consumer business model, with prices undercutting the price charged by traditional hearing aid manufacturers and business models.

This shows that the potential market is huge, as it seems that the quality of the solution is very good on a range of qualitative factors, as Eargo might actually gain greater market share in this market. While current multiples are sky-high, at 23 times revenues, the potential really is there as the absolute market value of the company is relatively small, suggesting that the company could grow into the valuation if it truly is a long-term winner.

Most of the appeal in the intermediate term has to come from the sustainable growth rate in 2021 and the margin developments, as quite frankly I am not that impressed with the fourth quarter guidance, especially not as shares have risen another 50% in the two months after the company went public.

Hence, I have cut the small position entirely already, yet I look forward to continued volatility and dips to initiate a long-term position and potential to take advantage of some near-term trading opportunities amidst the heightened (intraday) volatility, although with a continued long basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.