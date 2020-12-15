American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Management Presents at UBS Virtual Specialty Insurance/Reinsurance Conference (Transcript)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) UBS Virtual Specialty Insurance/Reinsurance Conference December 15, 2020 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Schaper - Chief Executive Officer, AIG Re

Mark Lyons - Chief Financial Officer

Sabra Purtill - Deputy Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Meredith - UBS

Brian Meredith

Good afternoon, everybody. This is Brian Meredith. I'm the North America Insurance Analyst here at UBS. And welcome to our next fireside chat here with AIG. Quick introduction here, who we have with us. First, we've got, Chris Schaper, who is the CEO of AIG Re. He's going to give us some update on the reinsurance market, and how AIG is responding, ask him some questions about that.

We've also got Mark Lyons, Chief Financial Officer; Sabra Purtill, the Deputy CFO; and Shelley Singh, Investor Relations, will focus on some other questions with them as well, a little bit later. To begin though, I know Mark and Chris have some introductory comments they want to convey to everybody.

And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Mark.

Mark Lyons

Great. Thank you, Brian. And it's great to be here. Again, I don't think it was that long ago, maybe, August or something -- it's sometime in the summer.

Brian Meredith

Yes.

Mark Lyons

Great, great. So thanks for the invite to you and your team and asking us here and setting everything up for that. So a few introductory comments, first off, I think it's clear, in October we had a few announcements that came out, besides normal earnings. We had some management changes that we discussed that I think perhaps the primary announcement that of interest the most was centered on our attention to separate our Life and Retirement businesses.

And, I think, as we noted on the call that we, in conjunction with a set of advisors, thought that that was in the best long term interest of value creation, and are going in that route, and quite frankly, none of that would be possible without a strong General Insurance operation, and I think we've talked at length about the material changes that have occurred over the last few years to enable that.

So, I just want to kind of put that out there. Firstly, the momentum in General Insurance, I think, is operable, and I’m sure, Brian you and your constituents have a few questions in that regard and we're happy to go there. So that is just a very, very brief introduction. Let me turn that over to Chris for him to make a few comments as well.

Chris Schaper

Okay. Thanks Mark. It's great to be here as well. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Chris Schaper, I'm the CEO of AIG Re. I thought I'd give a little background in AIG Re for those that are not very familiar with the company or the organization itself. First off, we started in mid-2019, and the company itself is comprised of companies that were within the Validus Group.

And for those that -- to give a little bit background of Validus, Validus had both Insurance and Reinsurance operations as part of it, the Reinsurance businesses were segmented off and are now part of AIG Re. In particular, they encompass three enterprises Validus -- sorry, apologies. Validus Re is one of the entities and AIG Re. So Validus Re itself is a traditional reinsurer and deploys capital through its balance sheet as a traditional reinsurer would.

Talbot treaty is another enterprise that is part of AIG Re. It was part of Validus Re, when the acquisition occurred as well. Talbot treaty is part of Talbot Syndicate and Talbot Syndicate, in essence, deploys capital through a Lloyd's Syndicate approach.

Then there's AlphaCat, and AlphaCat is an asset manager. That operates in the reinsurance space and it has roughly about $4 billion of assets under management. So those, those three enterprises were part of the Validus Group initially, and are now would make-up AIG Re.

That's really been a very busy year for the team. COVID-19 has continued to impact the reinsurance market quite substantially. And in particular, beyond that, it's also been a very active storm season for 2020. And so from a frequency point of view, as you know we got into the Greek alphabet four other varying storms that took place in 2020.

Prior to that certainly the last few years were very active as well from a storm point of view. So, between COVID and the active storm season, and other issues associated within the reinsurance market, it's become a very dynamic environment.

What we're seeing in the market right now is that positive pricing is certainly taking place in almost every line. Still early on for more terms and signings, but those are being worked through as we speak. There been very active capital flow in the reinsurance space. You may have seen significantly scale ups and new startups for both traditional reinsurance as well as for alternative capital entities, but overall, it makes an interesting time for those of us in the reinsurance space in and of itself.

That being said just a few other comments is that -- this is not 2002 or 2006, where at that point, existing markets are frankly scrambling to engage. This is very different. This is an incumbents market, existing entities with strong balance sheets, with strong client broker relationships, with strong bench strength, with strong operations, et cetera are definitely there to take on this particular market which again is different from where things were previously and those enterprises frankly are the ones that have a very strong position for success.

Our clients right now prefer certainly markets that are very active. They seek to -- that seek to offer quotes out to the market, they seek to deploy their capital effectively, and seek to properly engage kind of across the board within the spectrum of reinsurance. And so again, we're seeing some very, very it's a very active time period right now, but again, those enterprises that have all of those underlying components I just mentioned are very, very good shape to actually execute.

I'm sure we'll talk about the reinsurance market overall, but those are just a few opening comments and I'll turn it back over to you, Brian.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brian Meredith

Thanks Chris. Yes. So why don't we kind of -- just follow on to that and get a little more detail here and just thoughts. So, obviously, genuine renewals coming up here. You know, one of the markets everybody love to focus on is property CAT which -- was clearly, Validus was one of the leaders and probably still is one of the leaders in property CAT reinsurance.

Maybe you can talk a little bit about you know what you see happening in the North American property CAT market, for property CAT reinsurance, and then maybe also the property retro market and kind of the interplay there, and what you're seeing happening.

Chris Schaper

Sure. Okay, yes. So, North American reinsurance, yes, first off, the North America represents about 50% of the business that we have so just generally in the overall insurance space. Very important market in and of itself. You know in that market need separate this out between kind of loss base – lost -- loss base treaties, if you will versus you know non-loss base treaties, and those that have not been loss based, we're certainly seeing rate increases really kind of across the board. I think its kind of the first comment that I'll make.

Where we are seeing treaties that have had losses that have come in whether those are through property such circumstances or other circumstances, we're definitely seeing, you know, further rate improvement that's happening there beyond what we've seen in the normal market where there were no losses.

So, you know, pretty much kind of across the board, as I said. We're seeing very strong rate movement in that respective area. That being said, the incumbent markets are where the markets that are really leading this entire area. So we may have seen some additional firms that are trying to come into being here. Those companies are really not that I would just say, influential at all in this particular market. It's really the incumbents. Those are the ones that are focusing on the rates and the quotes and getting all of that sorted for the respective markets.

From a retro point of view, yes, for sure, we're seeing great movement in the retro space. And that -- those rates are -- can be certainly significant double-digit rate increases that are taking place in the retro space.

And that being said, there is additional capital that's come in and that actually perhaps creates greater competition in that overall field. So we are seeing enhanced competition that's taking place in the retro market year-over-year from what we saw last year. So all the rates are up, competition is up as well.

Brian Meredith

Interesting. So I'm just curious on that topic Chris, and we'll get more into market conditions here in a second. Just remembering back with Validus, I mean Validus was the very active user of retrocessional reinsurance as well to manage the exposure and take advantage of market conditions and stuff. Has that changed at all in the new AIG construct? And is there still a relationship and how do you manage that?

Chris Schaper

Yeah, I mean, Validus certainly is active on both spectrums of that. It really -- that in and of itself is not specifically changed relative to Validus pre-AIG and Validus post-AIG, I mean it's -- they're active prior, they're active currently. Focus on us prior and certainly current is on properly underwriting risk across the board. So that tenant is absolutely part of the perspective that we bring to the table as an organization.

The issue of further protecting the organization through different risk management means such as retrocessional protections et cetera is also -- has been a mainstay of the organization and continues to be to this day. As we think about that, we do think about varying structures, so we can have structural changes that may be integrated year-over-year. But in general, in terms of the use of retrocessional protection and how we think about it is definitely part of the risk management program that we have.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Perfect, thank you. And then we talked about property CAT, property retro sounds good. What about some of the other areas of the property market maybe non-property, non-CAT property, as well as quota share, risk programs, how those -- how’s that market shaping up right now?

Chris Schaper

Yeah on the quota shares, the value proposition there's you get in the underwriting rate movement that's happening in the primary lines of business. Those lines are on the move. So from quota share point of view, we think that there's an intriguing area for us to engage in. I would view that we'll continue to move down that path with certain markets, it's not -- we don't really just spread ourselves across everywhere. We're particularly selective on how we think through the insurance that we're engaging with. And there are companies that actually have greater influence in terms of how they try to engage with the market and with those companies and the companies that we're seeking to do more business with if you will.

So from a quota share point of view, yeah, we think that there's an interesting aspect of the business happening there. But again, primarily due to the rate movement that's happening the underlying -- in the underlying business. So that would be intriguing for us.

When you think beyond the pure property space, casualty markets are definitely moving, they're moving and -- for real reason. When you think about what's existing in the financial environment and also think about social inflation and different issues such as that, there's a real need for those areas to accelerate rate.

So again, it's about being with the right companies that are tackling those issues on a regular basis and so we think there's some opportunities there too.

Brian Meredith

That's terrific. And then, maybe kind of going across the pound over to Europe, what do you see going on in Europe right now?

Chris Schaper

Yes. We see – we do see right movement there too. And I think, I mean, there's certain areas that are important that you look at across the board, and it tends to be – the U.S. tends to move, kind of depending on the circumstances, more specifically than what you would see in the European markets, but we are seeing European markets move as well. So, we think there's value proposition there too.

And that's a different – it's a different portion of the world, and they have different exposures that they're – they take on. You know, hurricane risk is not one of those, but they do have wind-based risk.

Brian Meredith

Right.

Chris Schaper

And so there are differences. But we are seeing movement that's happening there in those markets and themselves, and so, yeah, we think there's some interesting opportunities there as well.

Brian Meredith

Interesting. I mean, you haven't heard that comment as far as moving in European reinsurance pricing for a while, we’ve seen outside.

Chris Schaper

Yes. It's true. It's true, and we've seen it in some other markets too, and outside of that. We hadn't seen that movement happened previously. So, that's why we're saying generally, you see rate movements that are happening. So, it's – that's – we'd say that's definitely a difference what we've seen in the 2021 renewal than what we had seen prior.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Got you. And let’s just back onto the cap comment with respect to capital. I appreciate what you're saying that, it’s the incumbents that are kind of driving this marketplace right now. But we have seen a lot of new capital get raised this year, and instead of new startups seen that have happened.

And then, also, you've got a lot of trapped capital sitting in the alternative market right now that is clearly kind of tied up. Do you think that market changes as we go throughout 2021, maybe that capital is more of an influence on big year renewals, something like that happens, what happens is trapped capital, kind of releases.

Chris Schaper

Yes. Do I – let’s make sure I am clear on your question? Do you view – is the question whether I view that the alternative capital coming…?

Brian Meredith

Yes.

Chris Schaper

Rate is going to have an influence?

Brian Meredith

Yes. What – I guess what I'm trying to do is when I get questions a lot of times people says like, okay, great, one, one's fine, but do you think it gets better or worse during the course of 2021. Some companies will say, I'm going to deploy more capital. I'm going hold back on some of my capital, because I think it gets better here going forward.

And that may be conditioned upon what happens with some of this new capital that's in the marketplace, or, perhaps the $15 billion to $20 billion of trapped capital with alternative players. Does that start to free-up as COVID losses become more, more norm?

Chris Schaper

Yes. It'll take a little time, yes for that. I mean, rest I would say your numbers are probably right and accurate in terms of how we're seeing it. And, yes, I mean it's going to take a little time for things to play out fully in terms of what COVID may or may not mean for the overall industry itself.

As that does, get known though for sure that, there's an opportunity for that money to be released, and then, kind of considered to be deployed, right. So, it doesn't necessarily have to be deployed, but it's considered to be deployed.

So there is – yes, there’s an opportunity possibly for that to be coming back into the market. But it's going to take a little time for those circumstances to be known. So in the meantime, I think we're going to have – that's not something that's going to happen, altogether quickly in 2021. I think that's going to take definitely some time through that year, if not beyond that for sure.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Got you. It makes sense. And then, it’s around a little bit here, as we looked throughout 2021, any thoughts on kind of what Florida could potentially look like or the Japanese renewals?

Chris Schaper

Yes. I mean, I think, they're progressively – I think, similarly from what we've seen in one-one, I think we would see those progressing as well in terms of rates. I would imagine that would be taking place. And there certainly have been – there have been storms that happened in Japan over the past few years, and so that needs to be considered. There has also been -- certainly frequency that's taking place you know relative to wind events, obviously in 2020.

Now the frequency issue is important and obviously severity going along with frequency is even that much more important. And I would just say that, all those particular items need to be effectively thought through, if you're deploying capital. So I would envision that you’ll see continual movement in those respective territories as we progress through the renewal cycle.

Brian Meredith

Great. Thanks. And let's pivot over to AlphaCat. We've talked a little bit of alternative capital. What are you seeing in AlphaCat with respect to funds managed by their increasing investor demand for this asset class? How the investors -- are they more diligent in kind of when they look to make these investments, given what we've seen historically?

Chris Schaper

Yeah. There's -- I mean there's certainly an interest in insurance and reinsurance space, there's no doubt with that. And every year that happens, I would say investors get more and more intelligent, which is important to us. So we wanted to have -- we want to make sure that we have many investor coming into space that is very, very -- that they're very knowledgeable. I would say year-over-year we're certainly seeing that. And they're good conversations that happen as a result.

So I think, what you ultimately seeing here is, alternative capital thinking through insurance or reinsurance more considerably than they had previously, particularly when they looking at their own environments relative to investment opportunities that they might have.

And so, a combination between knowledge of the space that is enhanced year-over-year, along with capital available has certainly shown to actually increase the interest in our space. So I will anticipate that that will continue. And so, yes, I mean, there's definitely an interest in AlphaCat and I would just say overall in the alternative capital space within reinsurance business.

Brian Meredith

Great, thanks. Keeping a little bit more specifically, COVID kind of related losses,

I know you mentioned on last call that part of the COVID related charge down obviously, where does the losses typically come from Validus, when you see a COVID related loss?

And then should we expect COVID related losses you think and let's say not necessarily for Validus, but just the industry in general to continue to see some more COVID related losses as we go into 2021, just because some of the lag that you get with the reinsurance, as well as attachment points are probably going to start to get hit on some of these programs?

Chris Schaper

I think you’ll probably still see some COVID coming in 2021 as renewed item. As the programs get renewed, the insurers are trying to give you a fresh or refreshed view of their loss areas, which you need to understand the risk that you're taking on. So I would imagine that as we continue to move through 2021 that will continue to get, no additional information relative to that from a prospective insurers.

If you think about it like when the renewal cycle tends to be -- you've got April renewal cycle, the June, July, kind of October in terms of kind of key time periods. So, I would expect that we're going to see that. We tend to see the losses coming through on the BI side -- on the property in BI side that for sure is the area.

And then we also would see it, kind of, in the event and credit side of the house as well. But, everything's manageable for sure and it's a matter of just understanding the perspective of your insured, in terms of how they're thinking about COVID and how they're thinking about the loss scenario. So some insureds are at X point and some are at Y and they all have different perspectives as to how they see no COVID playing out of it, but doesn't be the primary resolution.

Brian Meredith

Are there still disputes between what the students think that COVID related losses and the reinsurers are? I know that early on, there was a lot of questions about where CAT reinsurance contracts actually pick up some of these COVID related losses, or has that kind of been settled?

Chris Schaper

Yes, I mean, I wouldn't want to say disputes. I mean, there may be a difference of opinion.

Brian Meredith

That’s better word.

Chris Schaper

But, I think there's -- whenever there's wording out there, you're always working through it with the respective market and new brokers as well. So, I think, mostly level-headed parties come to the table and just try to, kind of, get out what everyone was thinking about.

But, there's always -- there's wording that can be a little bit more broad than others and that could be interpreted more broadly, or less. So, yes, I would say that there's still be continual conversations happening.

I think in the greater scheme of things, I would just say that, a lot of the perspectives have been already kind of brought to the table. I don't sort of know, if you're really going to see anything that is, kind of, headline news in terms of how’s everyone’s worrying that one would’ve thought about.

So, I think, in many ways there's an understanding as to how wordings should be considered. How it ultimately plays out will still be kind of TBD. But again, I think, for the most part, the parties have a sense for what is likely coverage and what is likely not yet covered. So, it's still going to play out a bit further.

Brian Meredith

Got you. I think you kind of alluded to what my next question is, and that was my -- what kind of notable changes are you seeing in terms and conditions going into this dual season, right? I mean, COVID excluding or I guess it wouldn't be COVID exclusion, but communicable diseases exclusions, those types of things or are there any other interesting ones that are kind of popping up?

Chris Schaper

Yes, so the communicable diseases, as you said. I would also say that, cyber has certainly been an avenue that has been very significantly discussed. As people think about potential loss activity that could occur, obviously, that area is one that is pretty paramount for everybody to think through, to consider. So that's been one area that we've had a decent amount of conversation.

There have been some term and condition changes associated with that on our contracts as a result. There should have been rate movement there too, without a doubt there’s been rate movement on the cyber business. So, I would say that, that's probably -- we’re looking at key areas where there have been the discussions, that's probably been the most significant outside of the communicable disease arena.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Is the cyber side. Yes, I mean, it sounds like there's been some reasonable amount of loss activity in the cyber business this year. Is that true?

Chris Schaper

Yes, I mean, it's up, but that’s not, I would say, my opinion. That's not really the issue. I mean, obviously, losses are always an area of conversation for all parties, but I would say, frankly, the more significant issue is the fact that cyber can be very extreme circumstance if -- running through multiple policyholders, one particular circumstance, one particular event, right. It can it can have very significant ripple effects throughout not just one or two or three policyholders, millions of policyholders, and that could have an effect overall on the insurer and ultimately, it's in the reinsurance. So, it's much more of an endemic issue. It's much more of a kind of a very specific issue within the coverage itself, as opposed to just losses that may be starting to show up now. So, it's just a -- it’s a deeper discussion with a deeper issue than just purely a loss issue in terms of what we're seeing today.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Makes sense. And another one that I'm kind of going to ask most companies is, kind of, what are your thoughts on kind of the current CAT models out there? I mean, obviously, alternative markets use them fairly heavily AIR, RMS. Do they adequately reflect kind of the frequency and severity of hurricanes in other types of catastrophe losses out there right now? And how do you kind of use them? How do you think about them in your business? And what's your thought on -- are we seeing an increase in frequency and severity?

Chris Schaper

I think we’ve complaint to an increase in frequency that's have, I think this year is an example of that. Obviously, 2005 is another example of that. So, we've seen that, but obviously, everyone's got to be cautious about kind of jumping on the frequency band rate, you've got to take it under a very -- take a very specific viewpoint on that and just try to put into context.

The models we think of models as certainly a strong tool for us to use. I mean, we've always been a very significantly focused model shop here. And we think it's very an extremely important for us to consider that. We have an entire research business. That's part of our overall reinsurance team, greater than 50 people or so that are part of our reinsurance research operation within reinsurance, so just typically for research.

And has everything from PhDs to modelers, to different people with different quantitative skills, et cetera. So, it's a very important aspect of our -- of how we think about risk. And with the models, we use some models for certain types of risks and exposures, and we use other models for other types of risks and exposures.

And what's most important is that you focus on validated and addressing each model, that's what's really important. You need to look at each model in terms of what it's trying to offer you, and assess whether you think there's significant value or not so much, and then try to think is there a need to augment that further.

And so when we look at models, as I said, I mean, we use as mentioned a couple names and obviously those would be important names for us and there are other modeling firms that are out there that we think bring value to the table as well. So, we do look at models as an integral part of what we do.

As far as thinking through the frequency and severity issues, I think what is important; we're doing it independent of the models is looking at climate change and really trying to understand what that might mean. And then trying to think through, should the models be augmented to try to consider that.

I think there's a couple other things that are important to consider here and that is, on the one hand, you need to think about kind of the short-term perspective that you want to bring to the table, make sure you understand that. And I'm not saying that within the models you have short-term and long-term kind of effects, if you want to think through the -- how to augment models, so you can think that's what I said that's not what I'm trying to get to.

What I'm trying to get to here is that, it's important that we think through kind of a short and medium term perspective, and also think through a long-term perspective, because we're trying to make sure that we're able to effectively execute for our insurance, but we also need to make sure that when we execute, they're executing safely and effectively for AIG. And then we also need to be thinking through, how that -- what that means to regulatory bodies et cetera, making sure that we're really thinking through the spectrum of our respective parties as we consider models integrating into our business.

So there's a lot to actually do, which is also why, first of all, I think it's terrific that we have the researched team the way that we do. They're their own business in and of themselves. And they helps us quite substantially and trying to think through these varying issues as we're trying to consider risk on a regular basis.

Brian Meredith

Makes a lot of sense. So -- and one more here, just on the reinsurance side. I mean, or two more actually, one, you kind of talked about it, but just kind of dig a little more, as you think of -- that was good, probably you answered that one.

One question I’ve kind of ask everybody, as we look into 2021 in the reinsurance markets, what do you think the surprises could be, or is there a surprise? I mean, what do you think, potentially happen would be like, wow, that's a surprise, I couldn't -- didn't expect that to happen.

Mark Lyons

Yeah. Wait I'm in Bermuda [ph] here, right? And the other day someone mentioned to me that there was a snowstorm coming in the northeast and they said, I don’t know if you're worried. I said it’s new, I think it could possibly snow for me as well even with everything that's happened to really make sure -- on anything else for sure.

I think there will be surprises I do. I think that -- I think one surprise that people would have right now is the fact that this market has not translated into a market that many has thought, I mean it was just a few months ago, where everyone was thinking that, capital has gone, you got to bring in new capital, you've got to try to figure out, how did -- a new capital got to come and deploy itself, et cetera.

Brian Meredith

Yeah.

Mark Lyons

That's not played out that way. It's been very different, very, very different from I would say, just a few months ago in terms of how people were thinking about this. I mentioned in opening remarks just about the incumbents. And this is an incumbency market right now. This is not what everybody was anticipated. And to the degree that it is, very strong companies that are executing very well. They're looking for additional ratings across the board.

And so I think that the surprise might be, how any of these new firms will ultimately try to get gains in this particular market having maybe thinking about things, and that's not to take anything away for what they're trying to do. I am not trying to do that.

But what I am saying is that, I think, you've asked me about, an area of surprise, I think that might be one that's on the forefront right now. We look beyond that, I think that it really will come down to more events, how things are playing out, how the economic environment will ultimately play out as well. I think, as we come through this whole COVID circumstance, what does it ultimately mean for us collectively, not just as a society, but certainly as a business-to-business point of view. And how do we want to think about that.

So I think that's one unknown that's out there. And I think within that, we actually may have some surprises about how we think about business models, how we think about engaging our existing business, as well as our existing capital. And what's the best way forward relative to that. So, maybe there's a few perspectives I would suggest.

Brian Meredith

Interesting, sounds good. So let's pivot a little bit here and get Mark involved little bit here, but Chris you can absolutely comment too.

Chris Schaper

Hi, Brian.

Brian Meredith

…see the returns.

Mark Lyons

Hey Brian.

Brian Meredith

Yeah.

Mark Lyons

Would you mind, I make a couple notes as you're going through with Chris?

Brian Meredith

Yeah.

Mark Lyons

He’s a provider as opposed to us as a purchaser on the insurance side.

Brian Meredith

Yeah.

Mark Lyons

There's a little bit of perhaps I could offer on that and various things that I, kind of, made note to. One is, the Validus in particular with a proprietary approach to modeling and taking little bits and pieces but augmenting it dramatically is probably more the exception in the rule, and I'll over generalize on purpose, but I think it's probably fair to say that, AIR is used more by reinsurers and are invest more by primary carriers that's a very generalized statement. The tails a lot thicker on AIR, depending on the geography and the peril, of course. But, if it helps you with the excess pricing, that's what you're going to – we're going to use, right, more times than not. So, I would offer that.

I'd say, secondly, you're asking about other areas in the future 401, 601 [ph] as various areas from an AIG purchasing perspective. We're not really concerned about availability, let's say, if Japan capacity in 401 that's a big 401 effective they market it, because that is we handle all of that around one-ones. So we won't have that risk. We won't have any of that issue on a go-forward basis.

Brian Meredith

Yeah.

Mark Lyons

And on the topic of – on some of the retro, the terms and conditions aspects, you both were talking about the exclusions. So whether it's communicable disease or what have you, or terrorism. I think it's also maybe in more in the retro market, more clear of what they're including. These are named peril approaches. So you don't have this blanket that it sneak through with lousy wording, or not. If it's named perils, they are explicitly denoted. So that's kind of a – kind of a shift to the change as well.

So back – back to your surprise question. So the terms and conditions of a tight retro market are going to affect the terms and conditions of the reinsurance market, which is going to effect the terms and conditions for primary market, because nobody wants to be left holding the bag, right, on those things.

So, will new capacity come in and relax not on price but on broadening terms and conditions and not been named peril things like that? Don’t know. Too early to tell about that.

My last comment would be and this in AIG like holding company perspective is because PMLs have been dropped dramatically by AIG over the years, as Peter has talked about. This really allows opportunity from an AIG Inc. perspective that, if Validus really sees risk reward opportunities, all good, all good for them, that could be some expansion there.

While then the overall AIG context, we're still reducing PMLs in the aggregate. So, you’ve got – Validus has its business plan than AIG has the balance sheet plan as well, a plan, as to not overexposure and the right trade-off. So, anyway, I just want to offer those as a – as a segue.

Brian Meredith

Yeah. That that was – so that was kind of an add-on to my question, I mean, this changes your ceded reinsurance program. I mean, you've talked about how it changes the cede reinsurance program will actually benefit your underlying combined ratio. I'm assuming that reducer ceded purchases, right, maybe you can explain a little bit how it affects your underlying? And then also, does that mean that we may see rising PMLs, increasing kind of volatility on the margin here going forward?

Mark Lyons

Again, it reflects, I'd say, there's a couple ways it helps, achieving the combined ratio goals. The most obvious is the bigger premium you’re keeping net. So it’s a smaller spend, I got a bigger denominator basically in my expense ratio, right. So it's helpful for that as a componentry.

I think more importantly, it changes the mix of business depending upon whether it's core to share excess or loss that we change. To the extent that we keep more in a hardening, more profitable market on a core to share basis that alters your net mix of business and more rate is fixed at a rates net, as opposed to ceding improved rate performance.

So it helps with that, to the extent that we have different proportions of progress that's a wells CATs, you don’t get cede commission's on those, right? So as that mixture changes, it helps your acquisition ratio, because you have a smaller proportion giving you a zero -- effectively. So it's the changes in the mix of business that would provide the OpEx on the expense ratio, both through a bigger net written premium and through changes in the form of the reinsurance that you're purchasing.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Okay, so not necessarily increase in volatility?

Chris Schaper

Yes, we got that all right.

Brian Meredith

Okay…

Chris Schaper

In terms of the purchases you know one of the lenses you look through is not just net underwriting gain, it's the distribution of it, right? So you're looking at your return periods to make sure you're not exposing your balance sheet in any untoward way.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Got you. So, no hot topic, can we pivot, maybe to the separation of life business? And one of the questions get -- get a lot of questions about is, on the separation of life insurance business, why don't you consider selling-off pieces of the life insurance operations, right?

You know, wouldn't that create potentially more value particularly, there's an active market right now for buying that stuff, a pretty competitive market right now buying annuity blocks etcetera, etcetera. Is there something maybe that we're not considering when we – when people ask that question and say, well, why don't they do it?

Chris Schaper

Well, there's a lot of synergies that maybe the iceberg under the water that isn't as obvious. I mean it's not like every legal entity or every business is doing its own product design or it’s -- has a different view of mortality or longevity or having a hedge program that's unique to that, that -- all of that is done horizontally across the board. And distribution is leveraged a lot more and it opens the door to PR fees and things of that nature.

So, it's I mean we never say never, Brian is something that some super creative and accretive came in, we wouldn’t literally shut the door, but that's not the main goal. The main goal is to leverage the platform, leverage the long-term viability of it and we think that's best done keeping it together then separately.

Sabra Purtill

Yeah. And I would just add in that regard is to remind people that we’ve said that the goal is separation -- whole separation. And the first step of that is the sale of a minority stake, probably through an IPO. That doesn't mean that other stages that life and retirement couldn't look at lots of business and all the rest. But from AIG’s objective, what we want is a full legal entity separation. And to do that, like I said, you’ve got to take the steps from a legal perspective to effect separation.

Brian Meredith

Got you. Okay, so that makes sense. So it doesn’t rule out transaction to just as your ultimate goal is to separate the whole thing but, yeah, it's an attractive deal came out to sell a block of life for annuity block or whatever was. Okay, that's good. That’s just helpful.

Sabra Purtill

And what we have said to people and our employees and our brokers and our staff is, our goal is separation. We're moving down that path. It's not our intention to break things up into pieces and sell them as pieces. We will sell a 19.9% stake in the entire entity as the first step.

Brian Meredith

Right, right. And of that 19.9%, I guess, maybe just remind us kind of, what do you anticipate use of proceeds are going to be, how much do you need to pay down debt with the proceeds from that?

Chris Schaper

Yes. That was a good question. I mean, even before this, Brian, right, we had debt -- pre-COVID, right? We had debt as a priority in the capital management strategy that's clearly still the case, doesn't preclude other uses, of course. But we've kind of described the fact that currently with a $4.1 billion raise that we did and some of that was pre-funding, right, maturing debt that we expect at the end of the first quarter to be down with reasonable earnings expectations, as well as the maturing debt rolling off that was pre-funded, to be back closer to where we were pre-COVID at an AIG Inc. standpoint.

But in order to separate, we've given some general guidance that there will be increased debt in order to -- in a structural sense, in order to provide the vehicle to pay off AIGs debt. So there's a real mechanism in place and therefore a goal to continue to have debt reduction as the primary motivator.

Sabra Purtill

And just to remind people to, since this is a public forum, there's two parts of proceeds, so to speak, from separation. The first would be the initial debt capitalization of the Life and Retirement holding company. And I think you can look at precedent transactions that have been done like Equitable, where the holding company will borrow money and then use that for pre-IPO dividend to the holding company.

That first chunk of proceeds, Mark has been very clear about, would be used to reduce AIG debt. And then the second amount of proceeds would be the proceeds from the equity stake. And for that, that will depend on whether or not we've achieved the debt targets that we've laid out through the use of the first bunch of proceeds.

And we're, obviously, having conversations with the rating agencies around initial capitalization, because it is our goal to maintain the insurance financial strength ratings of legal entities today. The debt ratings will just be an outcome of the leverage calculations and those conversations.

But our goal would be that we would, upon a full separation, you'd have two separately capitalized holding companies, and that AIG’s goal would be to have a lower debt ratio as a fully separated entity than we have today. During the first part of separation, just remember that we would still be consolidating Life and Retirement, because we would own 80.1% of it.

Chris Schaper

Right. So part of that overall goal, Brian, is maintain the ratings, maintain strong RBC, maintain a debt structure, debt part of the capital structure that's competitive and not out of line on either side, right, on Life and Retirement or on the GI, RemainCo piece. So they’re primary goals and as Sabra said, that's what we're in depth discussion with the rating agencies about.

Brian Meredith

Good outcome. Okay. And then, another one, just curious of your thoughts, so one of the pushback that I get from investors on the separation is, they -- we said we've been there, done that with MET and AXA, right. And wasn't really any value creation when MET spun Brighthouse out to MET shareholders, as well as ditto for AXA shareholders with Equitable. What do you think is different about your separation of your life insurance business versus those two?

Chris Schaper

Well, first off, we have -- we’re a clear composite. Some of those may have been a spin-off of a like kind of subsidiary. So, I think, the transparency of AIG has been, maybe that's an oxymoron, right, on some of those areas. So the insight into Life and Retirement and GI, I think will become so much more clear. The strategies become so much more clear and the investors can be targeted to that.

If you -- if Brian and you know this as well as anyone, if you look back at our stock performance and then pick your period of time, we tend to trade at the lesser of either and a lot of that is due to the -- you can't really see what the underpinnings are. Number one.

Number two is, it's been life and retirement that's really been the salvation of the cash flows to the parent since with before GI was losing money. So, now you have two strong independent platforms. Each of which, in my view, are undervalued. And that value will emerge on its own or -- and you really leverage that structure and the platform that each have.

So, back to that, it's clarity of strategy, clarity of earnings potential, and I think that's some of the main differences.

Brian Meredith

Got you. That makes a lot of sense. And just one last question, I got to touch on the Commercial lines business, primary businesses once. Just your thoughts pricing, excessive trend still a really good market for margin expansion as we look into 2021.

Chris Schaper

Yes, it is. And as we said on the call, we focus on the Commercial lines business, and that's where most of the action is, right, at the end of the day.

Brian Meredith

Yes.

Chris Schaper

So, Peter goes into a lot of detail on that. We see it in strength in the U.S. We see it in the strength internationally. It kind of echoing what Chris really said earlier as well. So, that's another distinguishing feature on this cycle. It's not one line of business-driven. It's not one geography-driven. It's really everywhere.

But what I want to caution is that, yes, there's margin expansion. Let me be clear on that. Yes, there's margin expansion. The degree of margin expansion given that in rough numbers half of our book is personal lines is a dampening effect.

So, let's take Peter’s numbers in the last quarter. They're like up 17% roughly. And what you're going to have is that worldwide commercial. And if you look at personal lines, you get a few points. Let's make the math easy three points, right.

So, it’s roughly split 50/50, that's a 10% average rate increase. Great. Happy to have it. But it's not the level of margin expansion that you would glean. I’m talking about North American Commercial lines only. So, definite margin expansion, I'm just trying to manage expectation.

Brian Meredith

No, I get -- I completely get it. Now, let’s focused more on the 17% Commercial lines thinking about margins that business, and I get the Personal lines just got its own pressures and own dynamics with travel and a bunch of other things make sense.

Brian Meredith

Good. All right. So, I think we've hit the 45 minute mark. I want to thank you all very much. Chris, thank you for your insightful comments with respect to the reinsurance markets and everything. I really, really appreciate it. And Mark, Sabra, Shelley, thank you for your time today. Really appreciate it.

Chris Schaper

Thank you.

Mark Lyons

Thank you.