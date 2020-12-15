Most of the benefits of the deal is washed away by new shares.

AMD (AMD) is getting a boost on December 15 after Goldman Sachs lifted its price target on the chipmaker to $110 from $96 on December 14. The stock is already one of the most volatile stocks in the sector, trading at premium earnings and sales multiple. The company has strong growth prospects, but to give the stock an even higher multiple seems ridiculous at best.

AMD already trades with a P/E multiple of nearly 40 times 2022 earnings estimates and nearly 8 times 2022 sales estimates. That is to start. It gets worse, trading for 29.7 times EV/EBITDA, 37.6 times free cash flow, and price to book at 13. The acquisition will not make things all that better, based on my math.

Low Rate World? Already There

It doesn't get any better when you start adjusting the valuation for the low-interest-rate environment. In fact, the stock's price already fully reflects the low rate world, trading with an earnings yield of 2.46%. The only time that 2-year forward earnings yield was lower was in August of this year. It gives the stock a premium to the 10-year Treasury of about 1.57%, which is well below its average of around 2% over the past three years. It is also at the bottom end of its historical range over that time.

If AMD traded at its normal 2% above the risk-free rate, it would have an earnings yield of around 2.96%, or a P/E ratio around 34, valuing the stock at $81, at best. The reason, since 2018, the stock has averaged a 2-year forward P/E ratio of just 26.6, making it worth just $63.85 per share.

Currently, the stock has the second-highest 2-year forward P/E ratio among its peers. The only company with a higher valuation is Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX), which is the company AMD is buying. More problematic, Xilinx's earnings growth is forecast to decelerate in a meaningful manner in 2022 to just 7.8% from 28% in 2021.

Xilinx Deal Is Very Dilutive To Shareholders of AMD

Taking it one step further, consensus analysts estimate that AMD will have a net income of $2.9 billion in 2022, while Xilinx is expected to have a net income of $896.93 billion that year. It means that Xilinx itself will have a minimal accretive effect on AMD's bottom line.

Based on the deal's details, AMD will give 1.7234 shares of stock for everyone, one share of Xilinx stock. Xilinx has about 245.1 million shares outstanding, which means Xilinx holders will have about 422.4 million shares of the combined entities or 24%. At the same time, AMD shareholders will continue to hold just 1 share of the new company. But the number of shares outstanding should rise to around 1.625 billion, giving AMD holders 74%.

When it is all said and done, including the $300 million synergies and just assuming it all goes to the bottom line, which it likely won't. AMD earnings estimates for 2022 are likely to be around $2.52, or just $0.12 more than the current estimates for $2.40. At the end of the day, the Xilinx deal will not boost AMD's earnings high enough to help with its current valuation.

The big reason the earnings boost isn't more is because this is an all-stock transaction. AMD is increasing its share count by nearly 1/3. It means that the earnings will not receive the full benefit of the acquisitions on a per-share basis.

Based on the combined market cap of around $150 billion and the number of shares under the deal, the stock would trade for around $92.60. Bring its new 2022 P/E down to just 36.7, giving it an earnings yield of 2.7%.

Sellers Live?

It is likely why the stock has struggled so badly to break out and rise above $96 for weeks. Today is the first day it has attempted to break out, and it is struggling at best. In fact, based on the RSI, the stock is already overbought, at nearly 70. Meanwhile, volume levels are evaporating, suggesting buyers aren't interested in the stock at these prices. It is allowing the sellers to keep a lid on the stock.

At this point, it still seems very reasonable to think the stock heads back towards $70, on both a fundamental and technical basis.

Could the stock break out and rise further, of course. The market seems to be more than happy to pay for what appears to be an overvalued stock. It doesn't change the fact that AMD is a tough one to swallow at its current valuation.

Love this article? Then hit the follow button at the top of the story! Let The Market Be Your Guide Finding the next big move in the market is never easy, so let us help you determine what that move will be. Every day, Reading The Market uses changes in fundamentals, technicals, and options markets to determine the next significant move in stocks, sectors, and indexes. To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.