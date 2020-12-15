The Lovesac Co. (LOVE) is a specialty furniture manufacturer known for their couches called "sactionals" which feature a highly customizable modular design and machine washable covers. The company is also finding success with its premium beanbag-type chairs called "sacs" while offering a variety of related sleeping accessories. A direct-to-consumer business model leveraged by effective marketing has driven impressive growth in recent years. Indeed, the stock is up over 140% year to date, benefiting from trends during the pandemic with consumers looking to stay comfortable at home. Lovesac just reported its latest quarterly results highlighted by firming margins and higher earnings. While the product here may be quirky, it's hard to deny the growth story which is indicative of strong brand momentum and supports a positive long-term outlook.

(source: finviz.com)

LOVE Q3 Earnings Recap

Lovesac reported its fiscal 2021 Q3 earnings on December 9th with GAAP EPS of $0.16, which beat expectations by $1.05. Revenue of $74.7 million, up 43.5% y/y, was also ahead of estimates by $8.6 million. The story here was the combination of the accelerating top-line along with strong margins. This was the first profitable fiscal Q3 for the company which is a typically softer period compared to the Q4 holiday shopping season with data going back to 2017.

(source: Company IR)

The gross margin reached 55.3%, up 487 basis points from 50.4% in the period last year. A diversifying product mix into higher-margin accessories along with a shift towards more internet sales drove the results. Separately, SG&A at 34.7% as a percentage of net sales was down significantly from 47% in Q3 last year, reflecting continued efforts to control costs and pandemic spending cuts, adding to profitability.

By product category, sactional sales increased 46.8% y/y and continue to represent about 80% of the total business. Sac sales increased 30.6% y/y which has gained momentum in recent quarters. The sales in the "other" category, including pillows, blankets, and other accessories, climbed 6.2% y/y.

The operational metrics were equally impressive. Management explains that the total customer count climbed 34% y/y and there was a 40% increase in new customers for sectionals. This is important as 35% of all sales are from repeat customers. This means the new customer cohorts now can likely drive growth in the future. During the conference call, management highlighted the efforts at digital marketing gaining traction including efforts on social media platforms like Facebook Inc (FB) helping to drive growth.

"We have very current market research that helps us understand the subtle differences between our millennial and post-millennial customers and how they are spending during the pandemic. We're tweaking our messaging and marketing tactics to fit these learnings... We've also proven out numerous digital first tactics from one-on-one Facetime product demos to mass viewership Facebook live events and many others as well. We estimate to have made over 2 million digital Sactional demos over the past six months. Nearly all of these new tactics we have teased out during this time we'll persist even after the shopping landscape returns back to normal. And we are very confident in our ability to maintain high growth even post-pandemic."

A key development announced in the last quarter was an expanded partnership with Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) to feature the Lovesac products across the electronics' retailer e-commerce site. The "shop-in-shop" model introduced last year helps to expand the reach of the Lovesac brand, offering an opportunity for new customers to experience the product. The additional distribution channel is set to support the sales environment going forward. Lovesac also has a similar shop-in-shop arrangement with Macy's (M) and Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST).

Lovesac believes that the combination of distribution channel diversification and growing product mix support a growing return-on-advertising-spend "R.O.A.S". Internet sales up 125.2% y/y in the last quarter can also drive higher margins with lower selling costs.

(source: Company IR)

Finally, the company ended the quarter with $47.7 million in cash and equivalents against zero outstanding debt. A financial current ratio of 2.0x highlights the overall strong balance sheet liquidity position.

(source: Company IR)

Management Guidance and Consensus Estimates

While management is not offering official earnings targets, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is an expectation that the sales momentum will continue, although likely moderating from the exceptional Q3 levels. The theme here is for the firming margins to continue generating higher earnings. For Q4, management is guiding for adjusted EBITDA y/y growth between 50% and 60% from the $8 million reported in the period last year. From the conference call:

"While we currently feel confident in our ability to generate healthy year-over year-net sales growth, we do not expect it to be at the level where we reported in Q3. From a profitability perspective, we still expect expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin rate as gross margin leverage, offsets planned operating expense deleverage. The tailwinds of less discounts and the benefit of cycling tariffs, combined or expected to more than offset freight and supply chain cost pressures on the gross margin front, while shifts in spend will result in operating expense deleverage. Therefore, for the fourth quarter, we expect a strong 50% to 60% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA from the $8 million level reported in Q4 last year."

According to consensus estimates, the forecast is for Lovesac to reach full-year revenue at $308 million, representing a 32% y/y increase. Going forward, sales growth at 22.5% y/y in fiscal 2022 and again 15% for fiscal 2023 highlights the strong outlook. An EPS estimate of $0.23 for fiscal 2021, if confirmed, would be the first full-year positive earnings and reverse an adjusted EPS loss of $1.04 in fiscal 2020. EPS is expected to nearly triple towards $0.74 by fiscal 2023.

(Seeking Alpha)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

While many companies benefited this year from dynamics surrounding the pandemic leading to a boom in home-improvement related retail categories, we think the growth story here is more than just based on temporary factors. We made the mistake of dismissing this stock when we first took a look around the time of the IPO back in 2019, unconvinced by the product potential. With the latest Q3 results, it's hard to argue against the sales and earnings momentum here reflective of the brand penetration and effective business strategy.

The reality is that Lovesac is connecting with consumers and building a market position with a differentiated premium product in home furnishings. The combination of marketing initiatives through social media, online strategy, and expansion of distribution is clearly working. We believe the company can continue to benefit from these growth drivers supporting a positive long-term outlook.

One company that draws a parallel to Lovesac is Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) which is known for their premium mattresses-in-a-box. The two companies while focusing on different home furnishing segments, share a similar direct-to-consumer business model, with strong growth in the past year and benefiting from a marketing push. In this regard, Purple with sales growth of 59% y/y in the last quarter was even stronger than Lovesac at 43%. On the other hand, we highlight that Lovesac is generating a higher gross margin at 55.3% compared to 47.2% from Purple while trading at a discount in terms of the forward price to sales ratio at 1.8x compared to 2.6x from PRPL.

Data by YCharts

We think this comparison is relevant because in many ways, the Lovesac core product in sactionals and the SAC benefits from being more differentiated with less comparable alternatives over the Purple Innovation mattresses. Just among publicly traded companies; Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR), Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR), and Tempur Sealy International (TPX) each offer alternative bed-in-a-box solutions competing for the same market share. In this regard, Lovesac's unique modular couch sectional system supports a longer growth runway given less direct competition. We see value in the stock relative to Purple Innovation that trades at a higher sales multiple and think the spread should converge, representing upside for shares of LOVE.

Final Thoughts

Overall, we are bullish on shares of LOVE with the latest quarterly results representing a breakout of the bullish case which sets a clear outlook for continued earnings growth. We rate shares of LOVE as a buy with a year-ahead price target of $50.00, representing 33% higher from the current level. The following points summarize the bullish case for Lovesac over the long-run:

Strong top-line growth, unique product with quality perception.

Firming margins (gross and operating income) driving profitability.

Diversifying product mix including growing proportion of SAC and accessories sales.

Benefiting from expanded distribution including shop-in-shop partnerships and strong e-commerce sales.

Trend in new customers expectation for repeat purchases supports growth outlook.

Value relative to peer premium home-furnishing growth stocks.

International expansion opportunity.

Solid balance sheet with no debt.

In terms of risk, it will be important for the company to maintain the current momentum across sales and elevated financial margins. Weaker-than-expected results or a deceleration in growth could force a reassessment of the long-term outlook. Shares could face pressure While we view the core modular couch system as unique and what sets the company apart, efforts by home furnishing competitors to introduce a similar product could also pressure growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LOVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.