Most of the wells actually break even on a cost basis when the received price is in the mid $20s.

So many times the market declares a section of the economy dead and then declares that section will stay dead. But Diamondback Energy (FANG) management has other ideas. This company is now slowly getting back to normal operating procedures even though Mr. Market has declared otherwise. Higher oil prices would definitely help the cause. But right now rising natural gas prices will have to do in terms of aiding profit. In the meantime, shareholders still participate in some of the lowest cost wells in the industry.

Furthermore, the midstream part of the company is profitable. Shareholders can review that profitability anytime Rattler Midstream (RTLR) reports the quarterly results. The overriding royalty interest part of the business can be reviewed whenever Viper (VNOM) reports quarterly results.

Now, maybe these two parts of the business will not override the weak oil pricing prevalent in the industry. But they highlight profit sources to "ease the pain" of the current industry downturn. When this is combined with lower well breakeven costs, there is a solid foundation for an early recovery that Mr. Market is not going to acknowledge for a while.

Now that this stock has more than doubled from its Springtime lows, at least one notable Wall Street name now feels comfortable in recommending the stock. That means that Mr. Market will finally realize that a rally is underway for the oil and gas industry.

This repeats an old Wall Street lesson. When the institutions dumped oil and gas stocks for more than a year, there was only one thing left for them to do. Sure enough, they are now getting back in at prices considerably off the lows from the pressure of selling. This is often why the individual investor can do as good or better than the pros.

Rattler Midstream

Diamondback has focused on the cost control enabled through Rattler Midstream as shown below.

Water management is definitely a key cost saver and will reduce the operating costs in the years to come. Clearly, Rattler has quite a bit of growth opportunities in the areas shown above even if Diamondback were to pause the growth due to low oil prices.

One extremely important consideration is that the Permian is located in a relatively dry area of Texas. In any drought situation, there have been operators that literally could not complete wells because there was not enough water available to the fracking process. Therefore, water management is essential to any growth plans.

There is also the possibility that in the future, any extra water could be treated and sent to nearby population centers for use as an additional profit center. There are already companies doing this in other basins. Since the water treatment technology exists and is available, the transition into this business would be relatively low risk given the infrastructure already in place.

But for some reason, management rarely mentions the steps taken to avoid pricing discounts in the future. As usual, production capacity throughout the basin outgrew midstream capacity which resulted in selling price discounts to move that extra oil. Diamondback Energy management aims to bypass the problem by having commitments and interests in the longer pipelines shown below.

The discounts during the last boom period were substantial and very costly. Therefore, the importance of the projects shown above is hard to overstate. In the current time period, these projects are not important to Mr. Market. But, in this industry, planning ahead often saves lots of money in places investors may not be currently emphasizing. The last time around, discounts reached the significance that enabled some pipeline operators to virtually pay for the system within a year in terms of gross savings through adequate capacity.

Operations

Diamondback has locations that can be drilled and completed profitably when WTI pricing is as low as $35. The wells have a cost breakeven that is lower still. However, most companies in the industry want about a 40% profit to cover risks and necessary items besides the wells themselves.

The rather large acreage position shown above lends itself to all kinds of efficiencies that competitors only dream of. One side issue is that the more volume Rattler handles, the lower that cost is to shareholders because some of the Rattler cost comes back to Diamondback in the form of profits.

The other deal is how Diamondback has been using the long haul pipeline access to obtain Brent pricing. That pricing is often a premium to WTI pricing. That is far better than the discounted pricing that was ravaging producers during the boom period.

Now, one key risk is to guess the capacity needed during the next boom period to avoid expensive truck transportation and discounted pricing. Marketing expense can run high due to "take or pay" contracts combined with the typical lower volumes produced when prices are low. But that higher marketing expense reserves needed midstream capacity for the time when the industry approaches more normal activity levels. During booms, excess capacity can often be sold very profitably to more than make up for the current expenses.

Updated Guidance

Management did mention that costs did come down for the updated guidance as shown below:

Costs have certainly played a part here. The result is that these wells breakeven with a price received in the mid 20s BOE. That is a good deal lower than much of the industry. Then, again, this company has its operating and transportation costs well below $10 BOE.

The other thing to consider that this company was one of the early players in the Permian. As such, its acreage costs are a good deal below many of the competitors that came later. Even if you were to include acreage costs in the well breakeven calculation, this company would be among the more profitable. Some of the rumored competition supposedly paid as much as $3 million per drilling location and were hoping for a "lower of cost or market" event like this to bail them out of that high price so that they did not have to admit to overpaying for the acreage. The resulting loss gets blamed on the coronavirus demand destruction. (Thank you, accountants!).

On the other hand, the lower activity is primarily responsible for the lower maintenance capital next year. The reason is that there were less first year wells that experienced that sharp production decline. The result is that much of the production now comes from older wells with lower decline rates. Therefore, a lower amount of capital is needed to maintain production. After all, unconventional production declines level off to far lower rates of decline after that fateful first year.

The Future

Diamondback has the balance sheet and the low costs to begin recovering to normal operating levels in the current environment. Not only are service expenses at rock bottom prices, but the industry is also still advancing the well technology at a brisk pace. The very low debt allows the company to borrow as needed. But the low well breakeven price will likely allow for substantial growth at lower oil prices than much of the industry.

Diamondback has long been a cost and profit margin industry leader. That is likely to continue along with the usual generous cash flows. The midstream ownership will help keep the industry cyclical gyrations to manageable levels.

The stock has been beaten down enough that any more price decline is probably a past nightmare. The current stock price would need to at least double to get to old trading levels. That is very likely to happen during the recovery. The "easy money" may have been made. But the latest Wall Street recommendations should propel this stock back to its old levels.

However, do not expect a straight line back to the good old days. Mr. Market will continue to gyrate between coronavirus demand destruction worries and recovery euphoria. So this stock will remain fairly volatile just as the company will likely remain an industry profit leader.

