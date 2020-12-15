Finally, one cannot penalize any investment vehicle based on just the fees criteria as it's also about the investor's profile.

These are the Pacer Benchmark Data and Infrastructure SCTR ETF, Invesco's KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and the Cohen & Steers Total Return Fund.

I clarify these by making use of two ETFs and one CEEF.

Over the years, certain misconceptions have cropped up, pertaining to the fees charged and performance.

The sheer number of exchange traded and closed ended funds can be confusing for investors looking for growth or yield.

There are some misconceptions about investing in ETFs and mutual funds. Some think that mutual funds deliver superior performance but are too expensive as they can trim investors’ gain through excessive commission charges. Others think that all ETFs are cheaper than mutual funds, while this is not necessarily true.

Some misconceptions have been exacerbated in a social distancing environment where, due to inability of carrying out face-to-face meetings with financial advisors, investors are resorting to making decisions based on hear-say.

I clarify some of the misunderstandings by making use of the Pacer Benchmark Data and Infrastructure SCTR ETF (SRVR), the Invesco's KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) and the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) which is a closed-end equity fund (“CEEF”).

First, a quick comparison of the total returns reveals that the Pacer Finance ETF has outperformed its two peers by at least 14%.

Figure 1: Comparing the total returns.





In this case, the superior performance of the ETF compared to RFI which is a mutual fund should help to dissipate a common pre-conceived idea that mutual funds are actively managed and thus always perform better.

Therefore, a passive investor looking for capital appreciation could have put his money in SRVR and quietly achieve a desired target without necessarily having to re-balance his portfolio, as some tend to think. Rather, it is the fund managers who re-balance the assets held by the ETF a number of times per year so as to end up with a good target allocation.

Moreover, there is much more to it than just share price performance as I will further elaborate in this thesis.

Also, it is not necessarily true that ETFs or CEEFs are only good for the "know nothing" investor as just like before investing in a stock, the importance of performing some prior homework is mandatory.

Hence, before investing hard-earned cash it is important to do a due diligence which is within the means of practically anybody who has a laptop, smartphone and internet connectivity.

The due diligence

First, it is important to note that people do lose money in case a sector ETF has been losing value for months or one's timing for taking out money from a mutual fund is not appropriate. Consequently, the potential investor should perform some due diligence prior to investing.

As a matter of fact, losing money is also intricately related to timing.

In this case, those who have remained invested either in KBWD or RFI throughout the market crash in March have lost money as both investment vehicles have not yet recovered. The reasons for this is that the Invesco ETF has 70% exposure to financials while for RFI, it is over 80% to the real estate sector.

These two sectors have been impacted by the pandemic but things are changing.

Figure 2: Sector break-down.

Source: Comparison diagram built through individual sector holdings obtained on SeekingAlpha.

Pursuing further, one of the reasons KBWD has underperformed is its predominant exposure to the financials, especially those with small capitalization.

However, the ETF's short term, 26-week performance is +22% which means that it is catching up and the Russell 2000 made up of small caps has been trending higher compared to the S&P 500. For this matter, despite small caps underperforming the S&P year to date, they have begun to outperform the large-cap index since September.

Fueling this outperformance are vaccine development, impending stimulus measures by Congress as well as a rotation out of tech into the more cyclical names such as financials and industrials.

Therefore, while some ETFs may have missed the April to November rally, a sector analysis can provide indication as to potential future performance and for this purpose there is no need to analyze the Balance Sheets or Profit and Loss accounts of the individual companies.

Looking deeper, while it indeed helps to have an interest in the life of individual stocks, this is not a pre-requisite to investing in the holding fund.

On the other hand, an investor should be in a position of strength in order to make informed choices about the funds in which he wants to invest savings. In addition to looking for SA’s analysts articles, there are the respective fund's product brochures which provide a lot of information.

Now, I explore the differences between ETFs and CEFs (also sometimes referred to as mutual funds).

Difference between ETFs and CEFs

A closed-end fund raises a prescribed amount of capital only once through an IPO. Hence investors purchase a fixed number of shares which is then exchanged (or traded) with others on the NYSE, just like a stock.

Now, RFI invests directly in stocks while most ETFs replicate a broad category of stock market companies known as an index. For KBWD, it is the KBW Financial Sector Dividend Yield Index.

Continuing with the CEF, RFI's investment objective is to achieve a high total return through investment in real estate securities. Interestingly, equal emphasis is put on both current income and capital appreciation.

This is an important point for investors as the fund's strategy is not only to increase its share price but also to provide regular income or dividends to shareholders. Furthermore, approximately 75% of the fund’s assets are invested into equities and 25% into debt securities.

Now coming to expenses, some advisors lay emphasis on "keeping management fees low". This is acclaimed to be the optimal solution for investing in the stock market. Others make inaccurate affirmations that ETFs have lower fees than CEFs.

However, counselors do not pay for wrong investment decisions.

As a matter of fact, KBWD (an ETF) has a higher expense ratio of 1.58%, compared to only 0.86% for RFI, a CEF.

The reason is that KBWD's fund managers, who administer the ETF's underlying fund, generate a higher turnover ratio (77%). This means that changes are carried out more frequently to the portfolio in order to achieve the intended objectives.

Now, to carry out more changes, more work is required and this means that fees which have to be paid by investors or the expense ratio is higher.

Figure 3: Comparing some key metrics.

Source: screener.fidelity.com and cefconnect.com

In this case, the expense ratio (0.60%) and by ricochet, the annual turnover ratio (28%) is the least for SRVR which means that the ETF has more of a buy & hold strategy.

I now add the dividend dimension to the comparison.

In this context, the fund managers at Invesco have been working harder to keep up the dividend yield at 9.99%. Thus, despite its lackluster performance and higher expense ratio of 1.58%, KBWD has been delivering monthly dividends to its shareholders.

Taking into consideration a hypothetical $10K invested in the ETF, an investor would have reaped $841 (excluding taxes), split as part of twelve monthly amounts credited to his bank account, had he opted to cash out the dividends.

This total amount is $655 for RFI.

On the other hand, the dividend would only have amounted to $119 for SRVR but the ETF also appreciated by 13.9% signifying a $1389 gain. Still, this gain is conditional to the investor not having withdrawn the dividends obtained.

In this case, the investment vehicle with the lowest fee has outperformed but this is largely due to the sector exposure. Moreover, SRVR's fees are not necessarily the lowest in the industry as some ETFs charge as low as 0.07% or less.

More importantly, it all depends on what the investor is looking for.

As a matter of fact, many investors look towards a regular source of income instead of mouthwatering gains and this means that it makes sense to pay fund managers for the added value they are able to bring to one’s investment.

Conclusion

So, it all depends on investor’s profile.

First, RFI is for someone looking for both capital appreciation and income. This fund also helps to debunk the myth that the objective of all traditional investment funds is to gradually constitute a basket of assets with the objective of “beating the market”.

Exploring further, RFI with its 82% exposure to specialized real estate stocks through datacenter and tower REITs should have exhibited the same level of growth as SRVR with 77% of exposure to the same asset class. However, this has not been the case as RFI's fund managers have strongly focused on the income factor. The fund also has a 15.5% exposure to corporate bonds, an asset class which contrarily to the global financial crisis in 2008, has not functioned well during the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, the FED had to undertake emergency interventions in September given that the corporate bond market is an important source of financing for businesses.

Figure 4: Comparison of RFI, KBWD and SRVR in terms of investor's suitability.

Source: Author's analysis.

Second, KBWD is high dividend yield ETF investing 90% of its total assets in the securities of publicly listed financial companies with competitive dividend yields. The ETF, despite its performance has delivered reasonable dividend yield for the average investor despite its high expense ratio.

With the market being very forward looking, holdings are likely to benefit as more money is pumped in the economy through stimulus. For now, due to its low exposure to individual holdings, at a maximum of 5%, KBWD remains a hold even if one of the BDCs (Business Development Corporations) has to cut down on dividends.

One point of caution on this ETF is its high beta of 1.38, signifying that it suffers from more volatility risks than the average market.

Finally, SRVR replicates the Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR Index. Therefore, the ETF tends to reflect the economic development of a very specialized industrial sector which has benefited from increasing adoption of cloud and 5G.

Now, after the relentless tech rally seen since April, there seems to be some uncertainties lying ahead as to the capability of specialized REITs to deliver solid earnings growth. However, the large caps which comprise SRVR holdings have the capacity to further grow, namely through M&A activities. Furthermore, many companies still need to adopt the cloud and increased 5G deployments will require many more towers than necessitated by current 4G/LTE technology.

Summing up, higher expense ratios are charged for approaches mobilizing a great deal of resources (analyzes, research, etc) but these are offset by the returns obtained either through income or growth. Moreover, sector allocation plays a predominant role in determining growth trajectory together with market timing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.