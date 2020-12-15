Syndax Pharmaceuticals has reset after poor Phase 3 results for Entinostat with cash built up to $176M and analysts now expecting that by Dec 2024, revenue will return to promising levels ($93M).

Syndax has a pipeline of 3 therapeutics (SNDX-5613, SNDX-6352, Entinostat) with 2 still-progressing through clinical trials and one delayed. Syndax has opened the possibility of using cash for therapeutic acquisitions.

Graphic Source: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Introduction: What is Syndax Pharmaceuticals?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on a 3-product pipeline of therapies with two on-going candidates: SNDX-5613 - a Menin inhibitor and SNDX-6352 - a monoclonal antibody.

Founded in 2005, Syndax maintains its small size with 35 employees based out of their headquarters in Massachusets. In Dec 2020, Syndax reached a market cap of $1.2B, on top of a wild EV valuation of 669x sales and 7.44x book value. Although the valuation is problematic, Syndax's new managerial focus on SNDX-6352 and SNDX-5613 covered under $176M in cash should produce a steady march towards commercialization after 1Q 2021's pivotal phase initiation for SNDX-6352. The author expects +70% 2-year upside.

Products/Pipeline

Syndax has a small pipeline of 3 therapeutics (SNDX-5613, SNDX-6352, and Entinostat) with 2 still-progressing through clinical trials and one delayed until further decisions can be made of its potential indication. SNDX-5613 is a Phase 1 Menin inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed-lineage leukemia 1 protein ("MLL1"). It aims to treat MLL gene rearranged ("MLLr") and nucelphosim 1 ("NPM1) acute leukemias. The second therapeutic Syndax is developing is SNDX-6352, also known as Axatilimab. Axatilimab is a Phase 1/2 monoclonal antibody which blocks the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor ("CSF-1R") to be used on solid tumors and chronic graft versus host disease (GvHD). The third therapeutic, Entinostat, has been "deprioritized" after poor results within Phase 3 and is awaiting potential new indications-based research. It was a Class I HDAC inhibitor.

Management

Syndax has been led since June 2015 by Briggs Morrison, M.D.. Interestingly, he still serves as a managing director of MPM Capital, a healthcare VC firm. Before Syndax, he gained extensive late-stage clinical development experience from 2012-2015 while serving as Executive VP of Global Medicines Development and Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca (AZN). Additionally, he gained extensive experience in various positions at Pfizer (PFE) from 2007-2012 ultimately serving as Head of Medical, Safety & Regulatory Affairs on top of roles at Merck Research Laboratories (1995-2007) gaining necessary oncological experience from his VP role in Clinical Sciences where he was responsible for clinical development of novel anti-cancer drugs.

Financial position

Syndax is clearly an early-stage biotech. Evidenced by $1.7M 3-year average revenue, Syndax has yet to commercialize any promising partnerships for their latest two therapeutics, though for entinostat there is the Japan/South Korean Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) Collaboration. Overall Syndax must sustain cash via the issuance of common stock. This year Syndax raised $146M as of 9M 2020 bringing the basis of their cash+ST investments to $176M, enough for 3-years of an average cash burn of -$56M. Revenues are not estimated to grow very much in 2020 or 2021 with estimates at $1.53M and $2M respectively. Issuance of common stock is likely and will be dilutive moving forward, but the promise of their two early-phase therapeutics should compensate investors in the short-term. The earliest expectation of revenue reaching substantial levels is in 2024 with estimates of $92.6M.

Risk discussion

Investors should expect significant volatility in the years to come and understand that without new partnerships, Syndax will be forced to conduct further common stock issuances to sustain capital levels which will likely be dilutive. It isn't uncommon for biotechs to conduct as such, but with Syndax it will be more frequent. Additionally, stock price volatility for the past year has ranged extensively from $6.65-25.89/share. If the volatility continues investors should be accepting of losses, particularly down to 52W lows of $6.65 (-72.5% downside). It is unlikely, but anything is possible in biotech investing.

Investment thesis

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a reset-story with management shifting focus to its promising early-stage pipeline. It is certainly one of the more risky investments within the biotech community, but presents some upside as capital is well-formed at $176M and management is willing to step outside their perceived expertise and acquire other outside therapeutic assets, which may be the saving grace for this biotech story. SNDX-6352 has been progressing rapidly with a pivotal phase expected in 4Q 2020-1Q 2021. SNDX-5613 posses quite promising mab technology, though will not be close to Phase 3/pivotal phase anytime soon, and the upside will be largely perception-based.

Partnerships would be something investors should be looking out for as it would both validate the science and provide the support needed for a mid-stage pipeline. With large capital raises in 2020, the author is eager to see the upside this translates into as Syndax pushes into an important year. Investors would be wise to stay informed of their clinical results and any announced partnerships. In summary, the author project Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) as a risky "buy" at a 2-year price target of $41 (+70% upside).

Pipeline & partnerships

Graphic Source: Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Promising Candidate #1

SNDX-5613 is an investigational orally administered Menin-MLL1 inhibitor being used in an open-label dose-escalation Phase 1/2 trial (AUGMENT-101 | NCT04065399) for patients with MLLr or mNPM1 acute leukemia. Menin and MLL1's interplay has been shown to play a quintessential role in leukemic transformation for acute leukemia including MLLr or NPM1 mutations. In terms of prevalence, MLL rearrangements are observed on average in 7.5% of adult AML and B-ALL patients and over 70% of infant leukemias while NPM1 mutations were detected on average in 27.5% of adult AML patients which together bring their targetted AML sub-class to a predicted market size of +$415M (2022 estimate).

In preclinical studies, research has shown that inhibition of the Menin-MLL1 interaction led to tumor cell differentiation and even tumor death, but these again are pre-clinical highlighting uncertainty in larger human studies. As of December 2020, Phase 1 validated the target, but investors are still awaiting the full-release after completion of Phase 1 which Syndax stated during December 2020 that it would be complete in 1Q 2021 or in April 2021. Syndax expects to initiate Phase 2 in early 2021.

Next Update: Phase 1 completion for SNDX-5613 in 1Q 2021 or in April 2021.

Promising Candidate #2

SNDX-6352 (Axatilimab) is an anti–CSF-1R monoclonal antibody developed for treating patients with active cGVHD being employed in a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation study (NCT03604692) via IV infusion. Acatilimab is a high-affinity antibody that inhibits the colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor, which has been demonstrated in non-clinical studies to be a key regulatory pathway for donor-derived macrophages that have a mediation role in cGVHD. GVHD has an estimated market size in 2022 of $591M.

The study (actively recruiting) aims to establish safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic activity, and efficacy for patients who've undergone at least 2 prior lines of therapy. In their December presentation, Syndax informed investors that they expect to initiate a pivotal trial by fiscal year-end 2020.

Next Update: 4Q 2020 on the update of pivotal trial initiation for SNDX-6352.

Other therapeutic updates

Entinostat remains "deprioritized" with no further updates.

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the therapeutic line, please see the December Corporate Presentation "here".

Financial position (expanded)

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SNDX

Revenue/costs

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is in reset mode following poor Phase 3 results for Entinostat. Analysts have accounted for the reset in the commercialization timeline and expect now that by Dec 2024 revenue should reach of $92.6M (up from 2021's estimate of $2M). This is one key year investors will be realizing an accurately valued upside outside of investor perception upside. On a net income basis, Syndax like many other biotechs is not predicted to be profitable until Dec 2026 following the commercialization of SNDX-6352, which targets a competitive market size of $591M (2022). The market potential targetted from SNDX-5613 could translate into sales capped out at a total market potential of $539M (2024) on an optimistic basis.

Balance sheet composition

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - SNDX

Syndax seems to be well-capitalized moving forward based on an average cash burn of -$56M. With cash at 9M 2020 of $176M and potential further capital raises through dilutive stock issuances, Syndax is financially able to fund their operations for several years with the caveat being their recent strategy of "expanding [their] pipeline through new asset acquisition". This may play out in acquiring rights or expensive IP to develop further assets given their prevailing pipeline is unimpressively small after the recent Entinostat setback. This may consume cash resources faster than investors expect. In the short-term, investors should recognize that although $176M is a large sum, it doesn't improve poor clinical results. Further updates should be monitored moving forward. Other liabilities are not significant.

Valuation

Table Source: Self Created | Data Source: Seeking Alpha - MNKD

Syndax's asset valuation comes to about $3.35/share on a stock valued at $24.18/share by the market. Obviously, investments in biotech should be endowed with market potential and weighted by progress towards such a benchmark, but in the short-term, as investors are several years away from a commercialized therapeutic, expert analyst ratings and expectations can be used to form a justification. What can be perceived is that the upside potential in 2021 will come primarily from Syndax's pivotal phase initiation and data interpretations of Phase 2 results from SNDX-6352. Additionally, the results after completion of SNDX-5613 finishing in 1Q 2021 or in April 2021 will be significant moving forward. If investors are looking for an upside valuation, the preceding serves as a reference point based on current multiples which is heavily biased by less than adequate revenues. It should be used as a point of understanding to develop further, but if the analysis has to present a price conclusion, $41/share seems a likely benchmark for 2-year returns, but will be heavily influenced by clinical trial results in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Upcoming Catalysts (1-12 months)

4Q 2020: Update of the pivotal trial initiation for SNDX-6352.

1Q 2021 or April 2021: Phase 1 Completion for SNDX-5613

1Q-2Q 2021: Phase 2 Initiation for SNDX-5613

Conclusion

In conclusion, investors should recognize that even amongst the biotech community, Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a higher-risk investment, primarily stemming from its early-stage clinical pipeline that is advancing quickly on top of poor Phase 3 results for Entinostat. Investors would be hard-pressed to find the larger pharmaceutical community supporting this biotech, but it would be a strong signal to see a well-known pharmaceutical partnership established for either SNDX-6352 or -5613 after Phase 2/3 initiations. The author isn't fully impressed by Syndax's results thus far but can see the potential of a focused pipeline generated internally and of acquiring other promising therapeutic assets. With several capital raises, it seems Syndax is pushing strongly for some impressive actions in 2021 and investors would be wise to stay informed of their results.

In summary, the author project Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) as a risky "buy" at a 2-year price target of $41 (+70% upside).

