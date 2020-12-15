I expect the investments made in recent quarters to continue to impact profitability. I also expect Zscaler to keep adding new capabilities to its offerings.

The solid prints reported during the last earnings in addition to the under-tapped growth options will continue to drive growth.

Zscaler (ZS) is reporting impressive growth results. Given its exposure to secular tailwinds and the ample runway ahead, the growth story is expected to keep propelling the current momentum. Zscaler's improved competitive moat also supports the growth story. Valuation has baked in future growth, making the stock expensive to short-term investors.

Demand (Bullish)

Source: Zscaler

Zscaler reported impressive results last quarter. The cybersecurity vendor is still benefiting from secular trends driving the visibility and demand for security transformation solutions. Zscaler's security opportunity represents a $20b market. The runway is ample as Zscaler has only served 450 of the Global 2000 market.

Revenue outperformed last quarter. Billings was also strong (+64%y/y), indicating customers' long-term commitment towards Zscaler's offerings. Customer expansion was impressive as DBNRR improved to 122% (vs. 120% last year). Zscaler also observed strong new logo wins.

Going forward, Zscaler is expecting revenue growth of 44-46% in Q2'21. The strong Q1 result and the solid growth momentum drove the FY'21 guidance raise. Zscaler is now expecting FY'21 revenue of $608-612m (growth of 41-42%) and billings of $755-765m. Given the strong momentum and the premium that the market is willing to pay for companies with huge growth, Zscaler's shares responded positively to the impressive earnings beat. The market is pricing sustainable future growth. While valuation appears frothy to short-term investors, long-term investors need to explore the sustainability of the growth strategy and the path to profitability.

Business (Neutral)

Zscaler's topline metrics continue to benefit from the strong hiring ramp last year. Zscaler also highlighted improved sales productivity as a contributing factor to the improved growth story. In addition to the sales capacity growth, readers will recall that Zscaler has improved the breadth of its solutions in recent quarters. The primary solutions, ZIA and ZPA, continue to drive solid growth results. According to the last conference call, these offerings are still underpenetrated. This highlights the significant market share expansion opportunity ahead. Zscaler also highlighted notable customer wins.

In one new customer win, a Fortune 50 retail customer replaced a legacy web gateway with ZIA for cybersecurity and data protection. This customer purchased ZIA Professional Bundle plus CASB, Sandbox, and DLP for 45,000 users. Security was a major requirement and only a proxy architecture with SSL inspection was considered. This deal was a good example of Zscaler leveraging our tech partners, where CrowdStrike became the endpoint security provider and Microsoft, the identity provider. -Source - Zscaler Q1'21 CC

The win highlights Zscaler's ability to sell its proxy approach to cloud access security. It also highlights the demand for offerings like DLP (data loss prevention), CASB (cloud access security broker), and Sandbox. Emerging products like ZDX and CSPM (cloud security posture management) also gained significant traction.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

On the margins front, gross margin improved sequentially. Zscaler attributed this improvement to the efficiency gains from migrating customers to its own data centers and the favorable timing of expenses. Zscaler expects gross margin volatility to be impacted by new products still running in the public cloud. Regardless, Zscaler guided for an attractive non-GAAP gross margin of 78% for FY'21.

Zscaler is still unprofitable on a GAAP basis. GAAP operating margin stood at -30% last quarter while non-GAAP operating margin was 14%. This benefitted non-GAAP net income and FCF.

Source: Zscaler

As Zscaler's ARR/Customer improves given the strong adoption of its security bundles, I expect the unit economics to be more attractive. Adoption will be accelerated by ZS's improved competitive posture. The lack of profitability remains a concern. To cushion the profitability worries, Zscaler needs to keep improving its competitive moat.

Competition (Neutral)

Source: Zscaler

Zscaler reiterated its strong positioning as the leading provider of in-line cloud security solutions during the last earnings call. It defended its proxy approach to security in a recent conference while reiterating its strength and ability to protect Office 365 deployments.

Zscaler is the largest in-line cloud security platform in the world. We are processing more than 140 billion transactions daily, while preventing seven billion security incidents and policy violations. Deployed across more than 150 data centers, our Zero Trust Exchange platform was built from the ground up for the Secure Access Service Edge or SASE framework. - Source - Zscaler

It is important to highlight this positioning due to the level of competition in the cybersecurity space. Zscaler has secured a defendable swim lane in the cloud security space. Since Gartner highlighted its leading position in the secure web gateway space, Zscaler has layered new capabilities to pull away from competitors. These include cloud security posture management and app-to-app security protection. Recently, it announced Cloud Protection for automating the protection of cloud workloads. The announcement puts Zscaler in the congested cloud workload security space. Forrester recently published a report which highlights the IaaS native cloud security segment. This segment highlights the security capabilities of leading cloud platforms. The report confirms my growing fear that IaaS platforms will want a bigger share of the cloud security pie. This might drive more consolidation and acquisitions in the cloud security space.

Source: Zscaler

Zscaler also highlighted partner-led wins. This is important as its solid relationship with other cloud partners appears to be a win-win for all parties. This will widen the competitive gap between cloud-native players and other solution providers. Going forward, I am comfortable with Zscaler's positioning in cloud access security, and I expect Zscaler to continue to extend its lead. However, I remain wary of its strength in segments like cloud workload security and cloud security posture management.

Valuation (Neutral)

Zscaler's growth grade has been strong in recent quarters. The strong growth trend has driven solid multiple expansion. The forward growth guidance shared during the last earnings is attractive. This is backed by management's conviction in the strong adoption of Zscaler's offerings.

Source: Publiccomps

Compared to other high-growth SaaS stocks, Zscaler spots good growth metrics. The forward growth guidance suggests Zscaler is on track to break the $1b ARR milestone.

Zscaler's gross margin is moving out of the 50th percentile. This bodes well for profitability. Net dollar retention also improved to 122% last quarter, and the strong revenue growth is powering Zscaler's ability to meet the Rule-of-40. These impressive metrics have driven strong momentum in CY'20. I expect ZS's valuation to cool off on tough comps heading into CY'21 as Zscaler is already trading above analysts' average price target of $177.

Risks

Data by YCharts

Demand for Zscaler's offerings has been strong. Given that its offerings play into favorable tech trends, I expect demand-side risks to be minimal.

Zscaler's ability to grow cash flows has been impressive. I expect this trend to dilute liquidity risk. The cash flow trend will also improve credit risk, given the significant debt (debt to equity of 188) on its balance sheet.

Lastly, Zscaler trades at a premium valuation. This makes it susceptible to a huge sell-off in the event of an earnings miss or market correction.

Conclusion

Zscaler is pulling impressive numbers. It is also positioning to drive sustainable growth. The growth factor needs more support for the stock to be more attractive. While the improved competitive moat will lighten the load on the top-line metrics, investors should remain cautious due to ZS's expensive valuation.

