This dividend ETF review series aims at evaluating products regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and quality metrics of their current portfolios.

RDIV strategy and performance

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) tracks the S&P 900® Dividend Revenue-Weighted Index, which is a strategy following systematic rules. The SEC Yield of RDIV is 4.15% as of writing this.

As described on Invesco website, RDIV universe is the S&P 900® Index, excluding the top 5% by dividend yield and the top 5% by payout ratio in each sector. Then, the top 60 stocks by dividend yield are weighted according to revenues, with a maximum 5% per stock. The portfolio is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

Since inception (09/30/2013), RDIV has underperformed SPY in total return. It also shows a higher risk measured in drawdown and standard deviation of monthly return (“volatility”).

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility RDIV 87.30% 9.11% -46.78% 0.64 20.26% SPY 151.25% 13.65% -32.05% 1.21 14.22%

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in RDIV and SPY since RDIV inception.

RDIV has closely followed SPY until 2019, then underperformed it in a market mostly powered by big tech companies.

Comparing RDIV with simple strategies

In previous articles, I have shown how three factors may help cut the risk in a dividend portfolio: Return on Assets, Piotroski F-score, and Altman Z-score.

The next table compares RDIV since inception with three subsets of the S&P 500: stocks with an above-average yield and an above-average ROA, stocks with an above-average yield and a good Altman Z-score, and stocks with an above-average yield and a good Piotroski F-score. Subsets are rebalanced quarterly.

Total Return Annual.Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility RDIV 87.30% 9.11% -46.78% 0.64 20.26% yield>Avg and ROA>Avg 119.03% 11.51% -36.86% 0.98 15.59% yield>Avg and Alt.ZScore>1.81 130.48% 12.30% -36.97% 1 16.36% yield>Avg and Piot.FScore>5 110.80% 10.92% -37.57% 0.93 15.27%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The three subsets beat RDIV in return and risk metrics by a wide margin. However, RDIV performance is real, and the subsets are hypothetical.

Scanning RDIV with quality metrics

RDIV has 60 holdings. Its capital-weighted average ROA is negative due to the heavy weight of energy stocks in the portfolio: -1.9% vs. 5.6% for the S&P 500. The capital-weighted average Piotroski F-score is also significantly below the broad index: 4.2 vs. 5.3.

According to my calculations, RDIV holds 39 stocks with a bad Piotroski score (4 or below), 16 stocks with a negative ROA, 15 stocks with an unsustainable payout ratio (above 100%) and 36 stocks with a bad or dubious Altman Z-score. 41 holdings combine two of these red flags or more, and 12 combine three of them. Even excluding financial companies and REITs for which usual accounting ratios are unreliable, there are still 10 holdings out of 60 with two red flags plus 8 with three red flags.

Conclusion

RDIV is a risky product for several reasons. First, price history shows a much higher volatility and deeper drawdowns than the benchmark SPY since inception. It has also underperformed the benchmark in total return in the last two years, but this is not a deal-breaker: most dividend-oriented strategies and ETFs have lagged the market in this period. The second source of risk, besides historical volatility, is the current portfolio structure: 62% of the fund’s assets are concentrated in three sectors: energy, finance, and real estate. RDIV may still profit by the current sector rotation into energy, but shareholders must be aware that all energy companies in the portfolio have a negative Return on Assets on trailing twelve months and other bad quality metrics. I have a better opinion of two more balanced dividend ETFs recently reviewed: Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) (article here) and First Trust Value Line Dividend Index (NYSEARCA:FVD) (article here). However, I hold none of them and prefer managing a dynamic 14-stock dividend portfolio purposely named “Stability”. I pick these stocks with time-tested rules based on quality metrics and post my trades to subscribers.

QRV Stability is a portfolio of dividend stocks designed to outperform its benchmark and equity dividend ETFs. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a toolbox and educational content to implement data-driven strategies and monitor market risks. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.