I think shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:BYRN) represent excellent value at the moment, given the combination of unique technology and huge tailwinds behind the company. This business sits at the intersection of police reform, the demand for protection, and the demand for non-lethal weapons. Although the need for such things is most intense in The United States, I think this business could serve a growing global demand. I will be buying some shares immediately, and plan to add to my position in 2021, and I recommend others join me in this. I'll go through my reasoning below.

Company Background

In case you don't make a habit of watching the Sean Hannity program on Fox News, you may not have heard of the company. That's where I come in. For the next paragraph or two, consider me to be "Hannity lite." Byrna manufactures a highly effective weapon that delivers a non lethal projectile at an assailant. The company also manufactures the projectiles, which vary between a solid plastic kinetic round, a pepper spray round, and a pepper and tear gas blended round. This product is superior to other non-lethal options available to law enforcement and individuals in a few key ways. First, these projectiles are effective at a range of ~60 feet (18 meters). Second, these are not "one and done" devices, as they chamber a number of rounds. If a non-lethal device like a taser is ineffective on first use, the officer has no choice but to resort to lethal force.

I usually start an analysis by looking at a given company's long-term financial history. It's not possible to do that in this circumstance, because of the very short history here. The company made its first sale in May of last year. Between May and December of 2019, the company saw web visits grow from ~500 per day to over 7,000 per day. During this period, they maintained a conversion rate (i.e. the percentage of unique site visitors that are converted to sales) of ~1.5-2%. I'll do the math for you, dear reader, because I'm absolutely obsessed with making your lives as comfortable as possible. By December of 2019, the company was selling between ~105 and 140 units per day. Then, on June 9th of this year, Sean Hannity talked about the company on air and over the next 24 hours the company received ~10,000 orders. This was an obvious boon to the company's sales, but also posed significant challenges. As of this writing, the company is severely backordered. According to their website, shipping for the Byrna is running at ~8+ weeks.

Financial Snapshot

Although there's really no history here to speak of, I think investors can gain some insight about the likely future here from the most recent 10-Q, the highlights of which I've reproduced for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. You're welcome. Not all heroes wear capes.

For context, as of the date of the latest 10-Q, the company had just under 146.5 million shares outstanding, giving it a market capitalization of ~$237 million. This is a relatively small company. I'm very impressed by this company's short financial history. The company is cash flow positive, and is generating positive cash from sales. In my view, this should put to bed some of the fears about the going concern status of the firm. In addition, it seems that the company is somewhat scalable, as evidenced by the fact that gross profit grew at an even faster rate than did sales. Finally, deferred revenue is of particular importance to me, because it is a measure of sales that have yet to be fulfilled. As of the most recent quarter, the company had deferred revenue of just over $9.2 million. That was as of the end of August, and the company has certainly grown sales since. This suggests to me that sales can hit $14-$15 million in FY 2021, which would represent a near trebling of the business.

Future Tailwinds

There are a number of tailwinds here in my estimation, but I'll only highlight two for the sake of brevity. Yes, all evidence to the contrary I sometimes care about brevity.

The demand for this product will be strong with law enforcement in my estimation. This year has shown that police forces need to have access to superior non-lethal options, and it's unlikely that this drive will abate anytime soon. There are a few problems with supposedly non-lethal options currently used. First, they're not "non-lethal." For example, there have been ~1,000 deaths associated with taser use. Second, traditional non lethal weapons are "one and done", meaning that if the thing fails, or the officer misses, the officer has no other option than lethal force. Third, the range of this thing is much greater than traditional non-lethal options. Stopping an assailant at range is much better than trying to stop him inside of "knife range."

There are ~10,000,000 police in the world, and I think this product will be in high demand as more and more forces become aware of it.

This year saw the largest surge in gun ownership in American history. It's obvious that a growing number of Americans are, to put it mildly, "nervous." Frankly, it's hard to imagine how the forces that drove this fear will abate in the near future. Apparently 30% of Americans own a firearm, suggesting that 70% don't. I think a portion of the 230,000,000 Americans who don't own a firearm, eschew them because they are nervous about the lethality of the things. These people are just as likely to be as scared of rioting etc. as any of their fellow citizens, but have been unwilling to arm themselves. The Byrna technology fills a void for those people. They can feel just as secure from attack as their fellow citizens, while not running the myriad risks associated with carrying a firearm. Combined, these are two enormous market opportunities in my view.

Risks

In my estimation, the primary risk here is matching manufacturing power to sales growth. It's all well and good for a company to grow sales massively, but if they can't meet that demand in a timely manner, that is troublesome. In a recent video presentation, the CEO made reference to the fact that this is currently a cottage industry product. In the video linked above, he said that if it takes 10 minutes to make 1 part, it takes 100 minutes to make 10 parts. This will need to change if the company is to meet the enormous global demand for this product. Once the facility at Fort Wayne comes online fully, the company will be able to manage to produce 2,000 units a day. It will manage 3,000 units a day if it runs three shifts at both the South African and Texan facilities. This number will likely need to increase.

In addition, investors should expect to see further dilution in the coming years. The company will likely continue to try to preserve as much cash as possible, and thus will pay as many expenses as possible with shares. We're given a hint of this with the 244% uptick in stock based compensation, among other things. This will lead to dilution, obviously. I consider this less troublesome in the future, though, as I anticipate the share price will rise as the company trebles its 2020 business in 2021. The company will be able to buy more services etc. with fewer, more highly priced shares.

Conclusion

I became interested in non-lethal defense companies after I published my recent article on Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR). An old friend of mine, who is a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, reached out to me after that article was published to talk about it. He suggested that many firearm owners don't fully grasp what's involved in shooting another person. He has done so at range in a combat situation and he was surprised by how much it impacted him. You don't know him, so you don't know how surprising this was to hear. To be on the receiving end of his, shall we say, "intense conversational stylings" is quite a workout. His speech consists of him occasionally throwing in a non-profane word for emphasis and for pure shock value. You would not imagine that he'd have a problem with shooting someone, but he did and still does. If shooting someone in war at a distance can have that effect on someone like him, shooting an assailant in the family dining room may present too much of an emotional toll for a civilian. It may be the case that a person could actually do what is required in that circumstance, but we shouldn't naively assume they could. We have an unfortunate tendency to compare civilian firearm use to playing a video game, which is a very poor simile in my estimation. If the victim can't pull the trigger, the firearm is less than useless.

This problem is drastically reduced with the Byrna product. I think Byrna sits at the intersection of people who want to protect their families, themselves, and their property but are unwilling to take a life. The fact that this product delivers a non-lethal, but incapacitating round on target is an excellent solution to the problem of increased lawlessness in my opinion. Also significant is the fact that this round can be delivered at treble the range of a typical non lethal device. Further, the victim need not be an excellent shot as the weapon has a 5 round magazine capacity with an additional 1 in the spout. This is significant because aim is terrible when adrenaline is pumping.

There are certainly logistical challenges the company must overcome, but the opportunity is too great to pass up in my estimation. Although I don't normally invest in very early stage businesses, I'll make an exception in this case, and recommend that others follow me. I think that if this company realizes only a small portion of its potential, this will be a very profitable investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I just bought a small (400 shares) position, and will be adding to this over the coming months. When I'm finished, I'll probably tap out at ~$6,000 USD.