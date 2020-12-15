Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) now has more light oil assets as a percentage of production than ever before in recent history. The company has come a long way from simply producing heavy oil. That has allowed a more reasonable cash flow during periods like the current time when oil pricing remains weak. But now is the time for management to work on costs.

Source: Baytex Energy August 2019, Corporate Update

The reason for the cost emphasis has to be the profitability profile shown above by management in their discussion of future prospects a little more than 1 year ago. Note that the above slide comes from an older article because the website only keeps the current presentation available.

Of the three major company areas of development, the Eagle Ford is by far the most profitable. Marathon Oil (MRO) operates the leasehold for Baytex and Baytex basically decides whether or not to participate in drilling a well. One can see from the slide above that the Eagle Ford is likely to be profitable in the current environment so drilling more wells can be justified.

On the other hand, heavy oil is nothing close to being able to demand any but the most essential capital expenditures. In fact, management just announced on the conference call that they had brought more heavy oil production back online. Management has actually made some significant cost progress with the heavy oil production. But heavy oil is a discounted product. Oftentimes, during times of weak oil pricing, the margin and cash flow disappear. Therefore, management is better off not producing heavy oil until sufficient prices return.

But that means that the Viking and the Eagle Ford leases need to generate enough cash flow to service the debt until better times return. Management did state that unless WTI prices were to average $34 or less for the coming fiscal year, there would be no worries about satisfying any bank covenants and lending concerns.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy November 2020, Investor Presentation Slides.

There is absolutely no debt due for a few years. Therefore, this company has no financing needs for the time being. Now cash flow is running at about a C$300 million annual rate due to the weak oil pricing. So, the cash flow is less than one-fifth of debt. That is not a particularly good place to be. However, as long as oil prices return to at least the WTI $45 level, the cash flow of the company should return to levels acceptable to the bank.

Accounting under Canadian Standards shows the United States dollar value of the debt as well as the book value of that same debt in Canadian dollars. The strengthening Canadian dollar actually wiped some debt off the books. Since the Canadian dollar was trading at historically weak levels, the odds are that the debt reduction from a strengthening Canadian dollar should last.

The problem with the accounting presentation is that the company has United States dollar earnings from the Eagle Ford that get converted to Canadian dollar earnings for reporting purposes. But there is every chance that the Eagle Ford earnings are able to service at least the interest on those bonds. Therefore the gains and losses reported are somewhat illusionary when it comes to debt.

Most of the earnings does come from the Viking light oil and the heavy oil production in Canada. Then the combined income during normal times is usually more than sufficient to handle the debt load. It is when the Eagle Ford and the Viking are the sole sources of significant cash flow that there may be a debt servicing problem.

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter 2020, Earnings Press Release

In order to get the breakeven prices down as shown in the first chart, management has been using the current lull in activity to get costs down. This is shown in the chart above as reduced costs per BOE. Some of that is due to shutting in the more expensive heavy oil production. So shareholders really will not know the full benefit of the current cost reduction campaign until the company returns to a more normal level of production.

Some other costs have declined as well such as administrative and interest costs. Now the interest savings are probably permanent unless debt levels rise again.

The long-term goal is to get the developing Duvernay light oil project as profitable as the Eagle Ford leases. Otherwise Baytex would remain a largely an operator that has the heavy oil "lottery ticket" potential when oil prices are high (but struggles during lower oil price scenarios).

Source: Baytex Energy November 2020, Investor Presentation Slides.

As shown above, Marathon Oil sets a pretty brutal pace for production improvements in the Eagle Ford. Any time you have a roughly 150,000 BOE production in the first six months, you are probably looking at a fairly profitable well. That is definitely the case for Karnes County wells. It appears that the Eagle Ford operating improvements will be continuing for the foreseeable future.

This puts pressure on the call for capital that the Viking leases would normally have. The breakeven in the Viking is probably in the WTI upper $40 range. But the progress shown by the Eagle Ford leases would have to pressure Baytex as the operator to bring costs down to keep those leases competitive with the Eagle Ford leases operated by Marathon.

The Duvernay discovery that is now being delineated has characteristics similar to the Eagle Ford. So, management will be able to bring some practices used in Texas to the Duvernay to bring costs down. "Factory" development of the Duvernay has not yet begun until management can be reasonable sure of a competitive cost structure.

Source: Baytex Energy November 2020, Investor Presentation Slides.

In terms of concrete goals. Management spends about US$5.6 million per Eagle Ford well. The cost for a Viking well is similar at C$7.0 million. However, the initial flow rate shown above is lower than the comparable Eagle Ford well. So, this is the part that management is addressing before they assign capital to begin an orderly development of this project.

Even during times like the current, management will drill a couple of wells using what they have learned since the last time they drilled wells to determine the extent of any profitability improvements. Once this field becomes sufficiently profitable at WTI $50 or slightly below that, then management is likely to begin development while pursing more cost decreasing opportunities as development of these leases proceeds.

Baytex Energy needs some more light oil production and these leases appear to be the pathway to that significantly more light oil production.

The Future

Management has received a delisting notice from the NYSE because the stock price fell below $1. Management will maintain the Toronto Stock Exchange listing while foregoing the NYSE listing. About 80% of the volume is Canadian, so there is not a lot of extra benefit to the NYSE listing. But the listing adds considerably to administrative costs. Put the coming delisting down as a cost saving maneuver that will probably not affect liquidity of the stock that much.

In the meantime, clearly the cash flow is not sufficient to service the debt by most measures. But oil and natural gas prices appear to be rallying. So this company should post significantly better debt ratios in fiscal year 2021.

In the meantime, the enterprise value of this company is roughly 7 times some fairly depressed cash flow. If WTI prices fluctuate between $45 and $50, then the cash flow would be better than one-third of the total debt. This stock is cheap. It is a little more risky than some of the less leveraged companies I follow. But it also earns a great deal more during times of average to high prices because heavy oil becomes extremely profitable when oil prices are high. That makes company earnings a little more volatile than competitors due to the heavy oil production.

