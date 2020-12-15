Getting the Fast Track nod should shave a year or so off of LX9211's development timeline, but investors are still awaiting proof of efficacy.

It’s been an interesting 30 days for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX), with positive data from the company’s cardio studies of sotagliflozin (“sota”) presented at the American Heart Association virtual meeting, a Fast Track designation for LX9211, and some renewed love from the sell-side. With that, the shares have shot up from a little over $1.00 at the time of my last piece to over $3.30 before recently settling back down around $3.00.

Positive clinical data are never a bad thing, but I continue to believe that Lexicon faces a sizable challenge in differentiating sota from other drugs in the SGLT-2 group and securing a partner who can help the company maximize the value of this drug. While the FT designation for LX9211 is certainly welcome, and should shave off about a year in the development timeline, we still have yet to see efficacy data in humans.

With the share price move, I believe Lexicon is fairly valued on the basis of its LX9211 pain asset. Whether sota has meaningful value is once again a key question; while I still believe that Lexicon faces a steep uphill climb with this drug, the size of the market opportunities are large enough that even a token chance of success can shift the valuation argument.

A Smoother Path For LX9211

Late last week the company announced that it had received the FDA’s Fast Track designation for the LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. The Fast Track path is meant to smooth the path for companies developing drugs for conditions that are deemed serious and inadequately treated by current medical options. The FT designation will lead to more frequent interactions with the FDA, opens the door to potential accelerated approval and priority review, and allows the company to file a New Drug Application on a rolling basis.

Drug companies apply for this designation, and about two-thirds of Fast Track requests have been granted over the past 20-plus years. On average, the designation seems to cut about one year off the time it takes for a drug to reach the market; the impact has diminished some in recent years as the FDA has been accelerating its review process. While the FT designation isn’t meant to “pick winners” (the designation is often granted before/without evidence of efficacy), there is some evidence that the FDA is more lenient with NDAs that come through this channel.

Hopes Around Heart Failure Could Be Overheated

With the presentation of data from the SOLIST and SCORED studies of sota at the AHA, there is new optimism that sota could be a viable player in the sizable congestive heart failure market. Indeed, the results from multiple clinical studies have led to SGLT-2 inhibitors (sota is technically a dual SGLT-1/SGLT-2 inhibitor) being hailed now as a potentially major new option for treating this still-difficult-to-treat condition that affects around 5 million people in the U.S.

The problem, as I see it, is that I don’t see evidence that sota is meaningfully or distinctly better, and so we’re back to the same problem that Lexicon faced/faces with sota in Type 2 diabetes – as a late entrant (the first approved SGLT-2 inhibitor, Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Invokana (canagliflozin), came out in 2013) without compelling differentiation, why would a larger company want to acquire the marketing rights? That’s particularly relevant when you consider the likelihood of some SGLT-2 drugs losing patent coverage over the next decade, a situation that would force sota and Lexicon’s marketing partner to attempt to preserve branded drug pricing without clinical differentiation.

SOLOIST

The SOLOIST study produced a top-line hazard ratio of 0.67 in patients with Type 2 diabetes and recent hospitalization for heart failure, with a hazard ratio of death from cardiovascular causes of 0.84 and a hazard ratio for hospitalization/urgent visits of 0.64. The trial was stopped early because of Sanofi’s (SNY) decision to abandon its partnership with Lexicon for sota and Lexicon’s inability to continue to fund the study.

While the endpoints were changed to maximize the statistical power of the study for the smaller than expected number of enrolled patients, there were still benefits seen by the original endpoints – a hazard ratio of 0.84 for the first occurrence of death, heart attack or stroke, and a hazard ratio of 0.77 for the first occurrence of death/hospitalization for heart failure.

Positive takeaways from SOLOIST include the first specific evidence of efficacy for SGLT-2 drugs in patients with preserved ejection fraction and first evidence of safety in patients with decompensated heart failure. Also notable is that the benefits come quickly – typically within a month – and safety and tolerability are solid.

On the negative side, it is at best unclear as to whether sota is any better than other drugs in the class. Studies of Invokana (CANVAS, CREDENCE) have shown hazard ratios for heart failure hospitalization of 0.67 and 0.61, studies of empagliflozin (marketed by Eli Lilly (LLY) as Jardiance) (EMPA-REG OUTCOME, EMPEROR-Reduced) showed a 0.65 and 0.70 hazard ratio, and studies of dapagliflozin (marketed by AstraZeneca (AZN) as Farxiga) (DAPA-HF, DECLARE-TIMI) have shown hazard ratios of 0.70 and 0.73.

Comparisons across trials are always difficult, but I do believe there is ample evidence that better outcomes for people with heart failure is a class effect of SGLT inhibition. To that end, I’ll offer this quote from Dr. Robert Eckel, former president of the AHA in a MedPageToday.com article on sota’s results, “the data are consistent with the type of data that we have in terms of the class effect of SGLT2 inhibitors.”

Likewise, I would note that while sota is the first to show efficacy/safety in patients with preserved ejection fraction and decompensated CHF, there are rival studies underway (DELIVER (Farxiga), EMPEROR-Preserved (Jardiance), EMPULSE (Jardiance)) that I expect will show similar outcomes.

SCORED

In Lexicon’s SCORED study, sota produced an overall hazard ratio of 0.74 in patients with Type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease, with a hazard ratio from cardiovascular death of 0.90 and a 23% reduction in MACE events. While SCORED provided the first specific evidence of reduced stroke risk, the overall results again do not seem to really separate sota from the pack.

Good News, With An Asterisk

To be clear, the data from the SOLIST and SCORED studies were positive. The data do support the conclusion that sota can produce meaningful better outcomes in patients with heart failure. In addition, while I would again note the problems with cross-trial comparisons, these studies may indicate that sota can produce better HbA1c reductions in patients with worse kidney function, though prior studies that specifically targeted T2D patients with worse kidney function (SOTA-CKD3, SOTA-CKD4) failed to show efficacy in patients with glomerular filtration rates below 45mL/min.

The “asterisk” here is whether these new data move the needle for sota’s long-term future and there I remain unconvinced. Sota is just as good as any other SGLT-2 inhibitor and therein lies the problem – while there are (and have been) hints here and there that sota could have a performance edge over pure SGLT-2 inhibitors, that thesis hasn’t been supported by data. With that, I really don’t see an area where a potential marketing partner could really differentiate the drug from well-established SGLT-2 inhibitors already on the market.

I’d also note that the FDA doesn’t like shortened studies, so it’s not clear to me whether the agency would consider an NDA filing for heart failure on the basis of SOLOIST and/or SCORED. It’s certainly possible, but a potential partner would likely want clarity on that issue.

The Outlook

While I’m skeptical that sota has a real future, I will not say that there’s no chance at all, and given the size of the market, even a small chance is potentially meaningful. Not all CHF patients will be eligible for or take an SGLT-2 inhibitor, but even if just half of CHF patients get one, at $5,000/year, the market gets quite large quite quickly ($12.5 billion).

Lexicon lacks the resources to market the drug itself, but double-digit royalties still add up in the valuation, and by my calculations every 10% you add to the odds of sota reaching the market for heart failure leads to about $0.60/share in value. Of course, there are a lot of moving parts to this (what share of heart failure patients take SGLT-2’s, what share does sota get, how long can pricing be maintained, et al), but that at least gives a ballpark figure to consider.

I would also note that Lexicon has moved to leverage this recent renewed enthusiasm among investors, selling 20.3 million shares at $3.20. The bookrunner for the deal, Citigroup, saw its analyst upgrade Lexicon to “Buy” three days before the stock sale. Lexicon already had enough cash to get LX9211 through two proof-of-concept studies (diabetic neuropathy and post-herpetic neuralgia), but this adds to the cushion.

The Bottom Line

With the move in the share price over the past month, Lexicon now trades beyond the value I estimate from LX9211. I know there is no shortage of readers/investors who believe I’m too harsh on sota, and that’s fine, but with the shares around $3, the future of sota is once again an important swing factor. I remain highly skeptical that sota will produce any real value for Lexicon, but I would be happy to be proven wrong here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.