Why REITs Are A Rental Investor's Dream

Especially today, it makes much more sense to buy REITs because they are historically undervalued.

REITs are a rental investor's dream: You can buy them at below fair value, have no management, low fees, and no personal liability.

Yet, if given the choice, I would pick REITs nine times of out 10.

I was born in a family of real estate entrepreneurs, and growing up, I would often spend my weekends and holidays going to construction sites and touring investment properties with my father.

It became a real passion for me, and eventually, I went to work for a ~$250 million private equity firm specializing in commercial real estate investments. In the process, I also bought half a million worth of real estate myself, and at the time, I thought that there was no better way to invest my capital.

But then I learned more about REITs (VNQ, IYR), and it changed my whole perspective on real estate investing.

REITs stand for Real Estate Investment Trusts and they are generally publicly-traded real estate investments in which you can invest in the same way you would invest in any other industry - through the purchase of stock.

When I first heard about REITs, I was still thinking like a private equity investor and biased by my background in direct real estate investing. Therefore, my first thoughts were that REITs must be highly volatile and less profitable.

But the more I learned about them, and the more convinced I became that REITs are far better investments than rental properties for the great majority of investors.

Today, most of my wealth is invested in REITs and I see them as a rental investor's dream investment opportunity:

You get to buy them at below fair value.

You never get calls from your tenants.

You enjoy the benefits of leverage with no personal liability.

Your investment is liquid and transaction costs are very low.

And finally, returns are just as good, if not even better.

Put simply, the risk and hassle-adjusted returns are far better for REITs in most cases. This is especially true today because REITs are historically undervalued.

Yet, a lot of people still decide to invest in rental properties because they fail to understand what makes REITs so appealing.

Below, I share some more thoughts on all the points listed above. If you already own rentals, try to have an open mind. I'm not saying that rentals are bad as I even own one. All I'm saying is that REITs are better in most cases. Here's why:

Buying Below Fair Value

Nowadays, it's very difficult to find good deals in the rental market.

There are hundreds of hours of educational content on YouTube teaching you how to become a rental investor, and the competition has never been so high.

Investors are bidding on each other, and as a result, we now have a red-hot housing market with expensive prices, low yields, and high risk. The few bargains that remain are in out-of-favor locations with poor demographics and/or in properties with a lot of work.

Compare that to REITs.

Today, REITs are feared by the short-term oriented stock investors, and as a result, most of them trade at a 30%-60% discount relative to the underlying value of their properties:

NAV refers to "net asset value" and it's a commonly used term in REIT investing to describe the value of the assets, net of debt.

Therefore, if a REIT trades at a 50% discount to NAV, this means that you are essentially real estate at 50 cents on the dollar.

So how I see it is that you can choose between paying full price by buying a rental property, or you can invest in deeply discounted REITs that are well-diversified and own high-quality properties. It does not take long for me to decide and this is why most of my new capital has gone to REITs in 2020.

Purely Passive Management

The dream of rental investors is to get steady rent checks with no worries. The reality is often very different from this dream because it's a people's business. You are always dealing with tenants, brokers, property managers, contractors, lawyers, bankers, and whenever you involve so many people, you end up getting a lot of calls, and a lot of troubles.

Ask 10 rental investors what they think about the management, and most will tell you that it is not worth it. It's often more comparable to a part-time job than a passive investment, especially if you own several properties.

Compare that to REITs.

You do your due diligence on day 1 to assure that you are making a good investment (or you delegate the due diligence to a service like High Yield Landlord), and after that, you buy your shares and your work is done. At most, you will follow quarterly results to make sure that your investment thesis remains intact. Otherwise, you just wait for the income to hit your account, and all the work is handled for you.

The biggest misconception of rental investors is they imagine that it's going to be a worry-free, passive income investment.

That's nearly always wrong. You are buying yourself a part-time job, and if you used this time to work at your main job, you would likely make way more money on each hour of work you put in.

REITs are truly passive and can actually get you out of the rat race.

Leverage With No Personal Liability

Each year, thousands of property owners default on their loan payments and file for bankruptcy. Rental investors commonly take up to 80% leverage and they are personally liable for it in case things go south.

They are truly living on the edge. It may work great for many years, but as we have seen in 2020, it only takes one black swan to torpedo your entire operations. A few vacancies, a big repair bill, or a tenant lawsuit, and your investment could suddenly turn into a disaster. That's the problem of leverage with personal liability:

Compare that to REITs.

When you buy shares of REITs, you provide the equity, and the REIT then goes to the bank and other lenders to raise debt. Generally, REITs are more conservative and keep the leverage at below 50% to prepare for black swans, and for this reason, REIT bankruptcies are extremely rare (we count three equity REIT bankruptcies over the past 30 years).

So you enjoy the benefits of moderate leverage, but even better, you are not signing on the loans and you are not putting your name on the line. You can never lose more than your initial investment and you cannot be personally liable for the debt of the REIT.

With that in mind, I sleep much better knowing that I'm in a much safer position even if things go south. No investor has ever gone bankrupt by holding a diversified portfolio of REITs, but each year, a lot of rental investors lose everything. Earning good returns for 10 years is still worth zero in the end if you multiply it by zero.

Liquidity and Low Transaction Costs

Liquidity is often a second thought for investors up until they need it. But once you suddenly need it, it becomes very expensive to acquire.

Selling a rental property will often take months, and before you can even put it on the market, you'll need to do cosmetic fixes, which can be very expensive.

Then you also will suffer significant transaction costs. Whenever you are buying or selling a property, you may pay 5% in fees alone.

In other words, you invest $100, but you only get $95 of real estate, so your first-year return often goes to recouping the fees and getting back to square one.

Compare that to REITs.

You can buy them with a few clicks of mouse, and your transaction fees are generally just a few dollars with major brokers like Fidelity, Schwab, or Interactive Brokers. If you trade with Robinhood, your fees may be zero.

You get to invest in a portfolio of properties by buying shares in it, and the REIT already has paid the real estate transaction costs a long time ago.

Once you account for the savings of the fees, your returns improve materially.

Returns are Similar, if Not Better Than With Rentals... Especially TODAY

Research has shown that REITs have historically earned 2%-4% higher annual returns than private real estate on average:

The reason why this makes sense is that:

REITs enjoy significant economies of scale.

REITs have access to cheaper capital.

REITs attract the best talent in real estate.

REITs often skip brokerage fees and other frictional costs.

And finally, REITs are more prudent with leverage.

Anyone can earn good returns in a single year by being heavily leveraged and concentrated, but over a full market cycle, it pays to be diversified and conservatively leveraged like a REIT.

The cost savings that REITs enjoy are also massive. When you manage billions worth of real estate, the management cost as a percentage of assets is very small:

Even ignoring the returns for a second, most investors would prefer to earn a passive and safe 10% per year rather than a risky and work-intensive 12% with a rental.

But that's not even the case.

Today, you have the opportunity to earn higher returns with less risk by investing in REITs because they are deeply undervalued.

REIT valuations are at a near 10-year low at the moment.

But this sale won't last for long.

As the vaccine is deployed, we expect fears to dissipate, and REITs to strongly recover. By buying today while others are fearful, you position yourself for significant gains in the coming years, and while you wait, you earn high income.

It's a no-brainer if you ask me, and this is why most of my real estate investments go into REITs these days.

What REITs Are We Buying?

