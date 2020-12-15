2021 Global Outlook
by: Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary
The traditional business cycle playbook does not apply to the pandemic.
Central banks have signaled they will be more willing to let economies run hot with above-target inflation by changing their policy frameworks to make up for prior inflation undershoots.
The powerful stimulus delivered by developed market central banks has supported emerging markets.
Our expectation for an accelerated economic restart in 2021 underpins a pro-risk stance.
This post originally appeared on the BlackRock blog.