Management will be investing heavily to expand the sales force and continuing to invest in R&D projects aimed at improving the performance, value, and overall utility of PacBio's core technology.

Long-read sequencing specialist Pacific Biosciences (PACB) (“PacBio”) may have come up a little short in the third quarter where revenue was concerned, but it hasn’t dented the Street’s renewed enthusiasm for this emerging sequencing story. With long-read sequencing finally “ready for primetime”, PacBio is well-placed to leverage growth through expanded instrument and consumables sales as the approach finally starts fulfilling some of its potential.

Execution remains a risk, particularly with management looking to dramatically expand the scale of the marketing effort. I believe this is absolutely the right call, but it will accelerate the cash burn, leaving PacBio somewhat more vulnerable to the whims of investor enthusiasm, as additional future capital raises seem almost certain.

Looking Back At A Mixed Q3

PacBio shares wobbled a bit around the time of the third-quarter earnings announcement in early November, but soon bottomed out and have shot up another 60% or so since then, even with not much in the way of positive earnings revisions. All in all, it seems like the Street was satisfied with the explanation of pandemic-related interruptions to the revenue ramp and not particularly worried about logging those sales at a later date (particularly on the instrument side).

Revenue fell 13% year over year, but did rebound 12% as labs reopened and got back to work. Revenue missed expectations by about 6%, driven by weaker results in instruments. PacBio installed 20 instruments in the third quarter (versus 23 in the second quarter and 37 in the prior year), with instrument revenue falling 34% yoy and 14% qoq. Consumables revenue rose 16% yoy and 66% qoq, with annualized consumables pull-through for the Sequel II platform back to pre-pandemic levels of around $160K/year, but still below the $180K-plus peak achieved by the Sequel I in 2017.

Gross margin rose 550bp from the year-ago quarter but slipped 170bp sequentially. Operating expenses rose 4% yoy and the company ended with over $208 million in cash, with quarterly cash burn ticking up about 10% sequentially to over $18 million.

Management did call out some delays in system orders/placements from customers with funding more tied to government programs, and likewise backed the notion that there is still significant budget uncertainty in the market right now as labs try to figure out what 2021 may look like.

Ramping Up To Ramp Up The Ramp

In my last article on PacBio, I said that I expected to see a significant increase in SG&A spending from PacBio to support the ongoing launch and expansion of the Sequel II platform, as the company needed a lot more than the 10 U.S. sales reps it had.

Management’s commentary has since confirmed that. From a current global sales force of 20 reps, the company is “actively recruiting” for at least 12 new sales positions, and plans a dramatic increase over the next year. A long-term target of 120 sales reps was put out there, but without a target date. I do believe that PacBio has the best long-read technology and equipment on the market (by a wide margin), but I also believe that no product sells itself, so I think this is a positive move on the part of PacBio, even if it does come with the risk that the cash burn over the next three or four years exceeds my expectations.

PacBio is also continuing to reinvest in its platform. At this point investors should expect that the company is always working on further chemistry upgrades, but management also pointed to increased R&D activity in areas like sample prep. As somebody who worked in a lab once, I can tell you that sample prep is, at best, a pain, and improvements here, whether that’s in the form of labor- or material-saving automation, will almost certainly be welcome.

Along similar lines, I want to note the October launch of the new Sequel IIe, a variant instrument offering that includes substantially better on-instrument computational and data processing capability. Sequencing generates significant amounts of data, and processing that data efficiently is critical for labs, and I view this as another example of a “user-friendly” upgrade driven by actual real-world lab needs.

Management also mentioned its positive leverage to semiconductor R&D; the physical core of PacBio’s long-read sequencing technology (which the company calls “HiFi” now) is the zero-mode waveguide (or ZMW), a nanophotonic device that confines light to a small observation volume. As semiconductor fabrication technology advances, more ZMWs can be packed into a cell, improving the throughput and cost performance of the technology.

An Increasing Focus On Clinical Diagnostics Seems Logical

PacBio management made it clear that they view clinical diagnostics as a key priority for the company, both in terms of sales and marketing efforts and R&D. Although the CEO left the door open to the possibility that PacBio would eventually develop an FDA-approved diagnostics instrument, for the time being the company is more focused on collaborations and partnerships designed to advanced long-read sequencing.

I believe this is a prudent move. While short-read sequencing (the area of sequencing dominated by Illumina (ILMN)) has been invaluable in identifying the cause/mechanisms of many genetic diseases and disorders, there are many conditions that elude the capabilities of short-read technology. Bringing long-read sequencing into the mix will allow researchers to better identify the causes and mechanisms of many diseases, also pointing the way toward new potential therapies. In just the last quarter, PacBio added partnerships with Asuragen for carrier screening assays, Children’s Mercy in Kansas City for rare diseases, and Invitae (NVTA) for genetics-based research/diagnostics in epilepsy.

The Outlook

The extent to which long-read sequencing establishes itself as a critical technology in diagnostics (including epigenetics) is a key long-term variable. The potential is significant, and with good long-read sequencing tools (like the Sequel II) now available, use of this approach is starting to grow in several areas (rare diseases, oncology, et al). I believe the potential is there to support over $1 billion in annual revenue for PacBio, and possibly significantly more than $1 billion, but “potential” is a tricky word when it comes to modeling.

I continue to believe that PacBio will ramp to $300M in annual revenue in or by 2024, and the planned accelerated sales force expansion could drive even better growth than I expect. That growth is going to come at a literal cost, though, and I do see some risk that spending/cash burn will come in higher than I currently model. As long as the revenue growth story remains solid, I don’t think the Street will care too much, but it is a risk factor and one that could bite hard if revenue growth expectations have to come down meaningfully over the next couple of years.

As is, I do expect PacBio to raise more capital, but they have the luxury of not needing to do so any time soon or with any particular urgency.

The Bottom Line

With the shares up almost 150% since my last update in late September, PacBio has transformed into a story/secular growth stock trading at more than 25x my 2021 revenue estimate. I do see a large enough potential market out there to support that, and it’s certainly true that many of the great growth stocks (within life sciences and without) sported very high multiples in their early days.

That said, while I like PacBio and wouldn’t bet against it, I can’t make the case that this is still an exceptional risk-adjusted opportunity at today’s price. I still love the technology and I’m fully onboard with the management team’s strategy, but expectations are substantially higher now and this is really only appropriate for more aggressive investors comfortable with (and experienced in) investing in emerging growth situations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.