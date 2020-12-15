Dupixent represents over 30% of net product sales discovered by REGN. The ABBV scare could be over for now.

Safety concerns could hurt Rinvoq's ability to take meaningful share away from Dupixent. REGN rallied on the news.

Regeneron's Dupixent. Source: Dupixent

AbbVie (ABBV) is seeking to treat atopic dermatitis (eczema) with its JAK inhibitor Rinvoq. Rinvoq has shown stronger efficacy than Regeneron's (REGN) Dupixent, yet safety issues could limit Rinvoq's use:

Sanofi and Regeneron blockbuster Dupixent has set a high efficacy bar for all who dare to challenge it in atopic dermatitis, or eczema-but AbbVie's Rinvoq has leaped right over it. Unfortunately for the Illinois drugmaker, though, analysts expect safety issues to hobble its sales potential. In a phase 3b head-to-head study, Rinvoq showed it could help more patients hit a score of 75 on the Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) than its competitor could by Week 16. Seventy-one percent of Rinvoq patients reached the benchmark, compared with just 61% of Dupixent patients. Rinvoq also came out on top for a range of secondary endpoints. For one, it helped patients show improvements faster: After a week of treatment, 44% of those in the Rinvoq arm had reached EASI 75, versus 18% of those taking Dupixent. And Rinvoq reduced itch by 31% - a figure that easily beat Dupixent's 9%.

REGN was up over 4% Monday afternoon on the news. The company generates revenue from product sales and collaborations with Sanofi (SNY) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). From a product perspective, Regeneron is highly dependent upon EYLEA and Dupixent.

EYLEA treats neovascular age-related macular degeneration ("wet AMD"), while Dupixent treats eczema and asthma. They present over 90% of product sales discovered by Regeneron.

Source: Shock Exchange

The above chart illustrates Q3 2020 product sales discovered by Regeneron. Some of these sales are recorded as product sales, while others are reported as sales under collaboration with Sanofi or Bayer. (1) Regeneron records net product sales for EYLEA in the U.S. Bayer records net product sales of EYLEA outside the U.S. (2) The company records net product sales of Libtayo in the U.S. Sanofi records net product sales of Libtayo outside the U.S. and global net product sales of Dupixent, Kevzara, and ZALTRAP.

Regeneron's share of Dupixent sales is reported under its collaboration with Sanofi. The company reported total Q3 revenue of $2.2 billion, of which, $353 million or 15% was derived from its Sanofi collaboration. As the above chart explains, 31% of total net product sales discovered by Regeneron was related to Dupixent. Any potential challenge to Dupixent or EYLEA could cause volatility for REGN

This likely explains why REGN bounced on news that Rinvoq's safety issues may not make it a viable challenger. According to SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges, Rinvoq could capture a limited share of the market due to safety concerns:

"Despite the compelling efficacy results (potentially superior to Dupixent) and a consistent safety profile, we expect Rinvoq to capture only limited share in the first-line setting given its class labeling of serious infection, malignancy and thrombosis warnings," Porges wrote. "For most younger patients, Dupixent is still likely to be the first choice given its combined robust efficacy and remarkable safety."

The hurdle for Regeneron and its JAK inhibitor is to meet efficacy without creating too many safety issues. For now, Rinvoq may not be a serious challenger to Dupixent.

Where From Here?

The FDA recently granted Regeneron Emergency Use Authorization to treat patients with COVID-19. The upside from its REGN-COV2 antibody cocktail may be less robust than expected now that Pfizer's (PFE) vaccine is expected to be delivered over the next several weeks. For now, EYLEA and Dupixent will likely drive the narrative for Regeneron. In Q3, the company's $2.3 billion revenue rose 32% Y/Y. EYLEA's revenue rose 11%. Revenue from the Sanofi collaboration, which included Dupixent's contribution, doubled.

The company could be hard-pressed to replicate this type of revenue growth over the long term. However, even modest revenue growth could lead to margin expansion. Regeneron reported EBITDA of $1.2 billion, up over 40% Y/Y. An EBITDA margin of 48% rose 300 basis points versus the year earlier period. R&D and SG&A costs were a combined 44% of Q3 revenue. They grew 21% Y/Y, much less than Regeneron's top line. The potential to gain leverage pursuant to these expenses could drive outsized EBITDA growth.

Conclusion

REGN is up 30% Y/Y. At 12.2x run rate EBITDA (Q3 EBITDA annualized), REGN is a hold.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.